(Lenox) -- The Lenox boys scored 100 points and won their home championship on Monday in KMAland track action.
Shenandoah finished in second with 89, Mount Ayr added 83 in third, Riverside scored 80 in fourth and Griswold rounded out the top five with 60. East Mills, Southwest Valley, Southeast Warren, Bedford, Orient-Macksburg and Diagonal were among the other KMAland conference teams in action.
The Tigers picked up a pair of wins on their way to the team title. Johnathan Weaver had his hand in both with a win in the 110 hurdles (16.35) and anchored the shuttle hurdle (1:04.17) behind Gabe Funk, Conner Fitzgerald and Trenton Beck.
Shenandoah had a big night with a pair of wins from Tyler Laughlin in the shot put (45-07.00) and discus (152-10). Damien Little Thunder won the 1600, and Brody Cullin was the champ in the 400 hurdles (1:00.79). The Mustangs also won the sprint medley with Hunter Dukes, Evan Holmes, Cullin and Alex Razee (1:38.93).
Mount Ayr had four wins of their own, including the 200 (25.05) from Austin Cole, the 400 (51.69) from Ryce Reynolds, the 800 (2:06.92) from Adler Shay and the 4x400 (3:33.65) with Cole, Jaydon Knight, Shay and Reynolds.
Riverside’s Mikey Casson was a champion in the 100 (12.31) and ran anchor for the winning 4x200 meter relay (1:34.02). Liam Fagan, Ayden Salais and Grady Jeppesen joined Casson on the winning relay. Eric Duhachek was an additional winner for the Bulldogs in the 3200 (11:30.48) while JJ Wilson, Aiden Bell, Kellen Oliver and Mason McCready won the 4x800 (9:25.18).
The other two wins of the night came from Cale Swain of Griswold in the long jump (18-05.50) and Marshall Knapp of Southwest Valley in the high jump (6-00.00).
