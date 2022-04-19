(KMAland) -- Underwood held off Glenwood in Council Bluffs, Clarinda won the CAM Co-Ed and Worth County stayed dominant by winning their own meet in Tuesday’s KMAland boys track action.
Titan Relays at Lewis Central
Underwood won a tight team race, edging Glenwood 105-101.5.
Scott Pearson accounted for a team-high 13.50 points while Carter Davis contributed 12.50, Mason Boothby posted 11.50, Bryce Patten had 10.50 and Thomas Huneke chipped in 10.
Davis won the 110 hurdles (15.31), and Huneke took first in the shot put (52-11.25). The Eagles loaded up on the relays, claiming first in the 4x800 with Pearson, Patten, Josh Ravlin and Raymond Patomson in 8:45.13 and shuttle hurdle with Davis, Wyatt Baker, Jack Vanfossan and Jake Reimer in 1:02.46.
Glenwood’s Logyn Eckheart won the discus (145-00), and the Rams’ distance medley foursome of Trey Darden, Ethan Parks, Carter Schaben and Bryant Keller won the distance medley in a time of 3:55.81.
Lewis Central was third. Their day was highlighted by Jonathan Humpal’s win in the long jump (20-08.00).
Sioux City East tallied 61 points to finish fourth. Ryan Campbell won the 800 (2:04.05) and anchored the winning 4x400 team that also featured Luke Campbell, Scout Grover and Jacob Denker (3:33.21).
St. Albert’s Brendan Monahan dominated the sprints with titles in the 100 (10.91), 200 (22.27) and 400 (51.54). and Treynor’s Todd Pedersen won the 400 hurdles (56.70), was the third leg of the winning 4x100 (44.75) and the second leg of the victorious 4x200 (1:33.81).
Noah Nelson, Kayden Dirks and Jaxon Schumacher joined Pedersen on those relays.
Red Oak senior Baylor Bergren ran to gold in the 1600 (4:41.41) while teammates Brayden Sifford, Landon Couse, Riley Fouts and Jack Kling won the sprint medley (1:38.40).
Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Jacob Hoffman was the high jump champion with a leap of 6-00.00.
Find the full results here.
CAM Co-Ed at Atlantic
Clarinda claimed the team title behind individual crowns from Tadyn Brown (long jump in 20-09.50), Treyton Schaapherder (3200 in 11:01.04), Kyle Wagoner (1600 in 4:55.85), Michael Mayer (800 in 2:15.72) and Logan Green (shot put in 48-00.00).
The Cardinals also won the 4x100 (Nathan King, Isaac Jones, Wyatt Schmitt and Brown in 46.08), 4x200 (Jones, Brown, Tyler Raybourn and Wyatt Schmitt in 1:35.48) and 4x800 (Mayer, Wagoner, Schaapherder and Brayden Hayes in 9:23.27).
Lane Spieker shined once again, doing so with golds in the 100 (11.50) and 200 (23.41). Teammate Cale Maas won the 400 (53.09) and Jack Follmann took first in the 400 hurdles (57.20) while the quartet of Follmann, Maas, Ryan Bower and Joe Kauffman won the 4x400 (3:44.68).
Lenox’s Johnathan Weaver won the 110 hurdles (15.74) and anchored the Tigers’ winning shuttle hurdle squad that also featured Gabe Funk, Conner Fitzgerald and Trenton Beck (1:04.18).
Fremont-Mills received titles from Adam Perrin (discus in 137-01) and their distance medley team with Payten VanHouten, Landon Baker, Dawson Erickson and Ike Lemonds in 4:04.89.
Audubon also won a relay, taking first in the sprint medley with Aaron Olsen, Logan Schmidt, Carter Andreasen and Zeke Konkler in 1:45.13.
Stanton’s Jack Roberts won a talent-laden high jump with a leap of 6-02.00.
Find the full results below.
Ace Nelson Relays at Denison
Bishop Heelan won the title with 94 points. Aiden Kuehl scored 18.50 points to lead the Crusaders and claimed titles in the 200 (23.04) and long jump (19-08.75). Kuehl was also the third leg in the victorious 4x200 (1:33.37), where he was joined by Ricky Feauto, Kannon Bork and Sean Schaefer.
Caden LaFleur won the discus (142-04) and Carson McInerney was the shot put champion (40-05.50).
Schaefer also won the 100 (11.17). Sir Brandon Watts, Liam Cleary, Joey Fitzsimmons and Carter Ritz were the distance medley champions in 3:53.73.
Denison’s 4x800 foursome of Leonardo Flores, Esteban Castellanos, Ethan Perrien and Ricky Ledesma were champions (9:05.97).
Ar-We-Va’s Cooper Kock (110 hurdles in 15.51 and high jump in 6-02.00), IKM-Manning’s Lane Sams (3200 in 10:55.01), Boyer Valley’s Patrick Heffernan (1600 in 4:53.69) and AHSTW’s Caleb Hatch (800 in 2:10.30) were also champions.
View the full results here.
Madrid Boys Invitational
Central Decatur finished second with 103 points while Kuemper Catholic scored 41 points to take seventh.
Jack Scrivner was Central Decatur’s lone individual champion, taking first in the long jump (20-01.00). The Cardinals also won the 4x800 (8:55.91) with Gunnar Smith, Vincent Carcamo, Tate Swartz and William Gillis.
Kuemper’s Michael Pottebaum (400 in 52.01) and Evan Adams (discus in 157-01) were also champs on Tuesday.
MISSING: At I-35
Spartan Relays at West Monona
West Harrison finished fourth with 62.33 points. Koleson Evans took first in the discus with a toss of 122-09, and Walker Rife finished second in the 400 hurdles (1:03.15).
Check out the full results from this meet below.
Tiger Relays at Worth County
Worth County recorded 100 points to win their home meet while Stanberry was second with 74. Jace Cousatte had another stellar night with wins in the 110 hurdles (18.30) and 300 hurdles (42.95). The reigning Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week also anchored the 4x200 (1:35.78) and led the 4x400 (3:42.89) to wins.
Aydan Gladstone, Levi Cassavaugh and Braxton Hightshoe joined him on the 4x200 while Hightshoe, Cassavaugh and Alex Rinehart were on the 4x400. Rinehart also won the javelin (45.00 meters).
Stanberry’s Tyler Schwebach won the 800 (2:12.04) and anchored the winning 4x800 (9:33.47) that also featured Brayden Hahn, Decker Heyde and Colby McQuinn.
Austin Colvin won the shot put (15.05 meters) and discus (48.57 meters).
Nodaway Valley’s Riley Blay (1600 in 4:31.12) and South Holt’s Dawson Fansher (3200 in 11:30.10) were also champions.
Find the full results here.
Warrior Relays at Smithville
Maryville finished second in the team race with 109 points.
Jesus Flores-Hernandez won the 300 hurdles in 41.67 while Jag Galapin took first in the 800 (2:06.20), and Keaton Stone won the long jump (6.41 meters) and triple jump (12.70 meters). Cale Sterling finished second in the 800 in 2:09.06.
Find the full results here.
Robert A Roh/Falls City Sacred Heart Invitational
Sacred Heart dominated their home meet with 140 points. The Irish won eight events, including individual crowns from Jakob Jordan (400 in 54.85), Jake Froeschl (800 in 2:12.84), Joe Simon (110 hurdles in 16.44) and Brogan Nachtigal (shot put in 48-05.50, discus in 141-01.00).
The Irish also won the 4x100 (48.06), 4x400 (3:46.07) and 4x800 (9:11.20).
Johnson-Brock was a distant second with 64 points. Hunter Gravatt won the 100 (11.44) and 200 (23.24) while Caleb Fossenbarger was the champion in the 300 hurdles (45.44).
Lourdes Central Catholic’s Beau Lee was a two-time victor (long jump at 20-08.50 and triple jump with 40-04.500. Palmyra’s Chandler Berry won the 1600 (5:08.63), and Heartland Christian’s Nicholas Milner won the 3200 in a time of 10:52.24.
Check out the full results below.
Nebraska Track & Field Festival at Papillion-LaVista South
Evan Shepard highlighted Ashland-Greenwood’s evening with runner-up outings in the 110 hurdles (14.73) and 300 hurdles (41.79).
Find the full results below.
Dan Tesar Invitational at Tri-County
Johnson County Central totaled 54 points for a fifth-place finish. Nolan Wellensiek posted 10 of those with his win in the discus (139-11.00) while teammate Treyton Holthus won the shot put (48-09.00), and Hayden Huskey won the 3200 (11:12.96).
Check out the full results below.