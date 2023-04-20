(KMAland) -- Clarinda dominated in Corning, Underwood won a team title and West Harrison’s Koleson Evans broke a school record on Thursday.
SOUTHWEST VALLEY MEET
Clarinda rolled to a team title with 157 points. East Mills (83) and Shenandoah (81) completed the top three.
Individual champions for Clarinda included Alec Wyman in the 400 (55.54), Treyton Schaapherder in the 1600 (2:13.95) and 3200 (9:55.98) and Tadyn Brown in the long jump (20-02.00). The Cardinals also won the 4x200 (1:32.89), 4x800 (9:41.94) and distance medley (3:44.95). Brown, Wyatt Schmitt and Isaac Jones were on the winning 4x200 and distance medley teams.
East Mills’ Zach Thornburg won the 100 (11.55) while Caleb Urban won the 800 (2:13.95).
CAM swept the individual hurdle events with titles from Sam Foreman in the 110 (15.03) and Jack Follmann in the 400 (55.28).
Shenandoah’s Cole Graham won the 200 (23.70) and was part of the Mustangs’ winning 4x100 (44.62) and 4x400 (3:39.73). The Mustangs also won the sprint medley (1:39.40). Alex Razee and Brody Cullin were part of all three victorious relays. Tyler Laughlin won the discus with a heave of 151-00.
Southwest Valley’s Marshall Knapp won the high jump (6-03.00), and Stanton won the shuttle hurdle relay (1:07.04),
Shenandoah’s Titus Steng won the 100 wheelchair (23.18), 200 wheelchair (46.90) and 400 wheelchair (1:43.78).
Find the full results below.
TIGER RELAYS (AT CARROLL)
Underwood won the team title with 67 points while Lewis Central (66), Harlan (63), Glenwood (63) and Atlantic (61) were close behind.
Underwood’s Thomas Huneke had another stellar day in the shot put (52-10.00) for the Eagles’ lone title.
Lewis Central’s Ethan Eichhorn won the 1600 (4:24.83) while the Titans also won the 4x400 (3:31.94).
Harlan’s Wil Neuharth won the 100 (10.93), 200 (22.66) and anchored the winning 4x100 (43.96) and 4x200 (1:30.10). Lukas Francis, Matthew Sorfonden and Cade Sears were on both winning relays.
Denison-Schleswig’s Leo Flores won the 800 (2:07.99) and anchored the Monarchs’ winning distance medley (3:45.29). David Cardenas and Luke Wiebers were on that relay and the champion sprint medley (1:39.85).
Kuemper Catholic’s Benjamin Gerken won the high jump (6-05.00), and Red Oak’s Jack Kling was the 400 champion (50.76). West Harrison’s Koleson Evans won the discus with a throw of 177-07. Evans’ heave set a new West Harrison school record, besting the one previously set by Dan Mclannahan in 1968.
View the full results below.
WAUKEE BOYS INVITE
Woodbine totaled 20 points while Treynor and Mount Ayr each scored 12 points.
Woodbine’s 20 points came from Landon Bendgen, who pulled the distance double with wins in the 1600 (4:29.39) and 3200 (10:00.26).
Find the full results from this meet here.
MARTENSDALE-ST.MARYS INVITATIONAL
Lenox led KMAland teams by finishing second with 86 points. Gabe Funk won the 110 hurdles (15.53), 400 hurdles (55.24) and anchored the Tigers’ winning shuttle hurdle (1:03.70).
Nodaway Valley’s Doug Berg won the 800 (2:08.04).
Find the full results below.
EAST UNION CO-ED
East Union and Lamoni tied for the title with 165 points while Central Decatur JV was third with 58 points.
East Union’s Austin Lack won the 100 (18.31), 400 (55.38) and 400 hurdles (1:03.84). Jacob Driskill claimed the 1600 (5:16.69) and 3200 (11:25.32). The Eagles also won the 4x100 (49.60).
Lamoni’s championships came from Kalvin Brown in the 100 (12.55), 200 (24.44) and long jump (17-09.50), Tyson McDole in the 800 (2:10.65) and Ambrose Savage in the discus (132-03.25). The Demons also won the sprint medley (1:48.03), 4x400 (3:49.15) and 4x800 (10:10.14). Cal Martin was on all three relays, Brown was on the sprint medley and Tyson McDole and Trevor McDole were both on the sprint medley and 4x800,
Central Decatur won the shuttle hurdle (1:16.77) and 4x200 (1:46.24). Seth Rasmussen and Cord Hamilton were on both relays.
Murray won the distance medley (4:32.54), and Orient-Macksburg’s Tyson Ross won the high jump (5-10.00).
Find the full results here.
MCCLYMONDS PYNER RELAYS (AT WAYNE)
Southeast Warren finished second in the team race with 112 points. Drake Steil won the 110 hurdles and anchored the winning shuttle hurdle relay (1:14.99) for the Warhawks.
Seymour’s Dylan Brennecke won the 100 (11.71) and 200 (23.93), and Wayne’s Boudyn White was the long jump champion (18-07.75).
Find the full results below.
BOB GUHIN EAST INVITE (AT SIOUX CITY EAST)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton shined in the relays. The Warriors won the sprint medley (1:36.60), distance medley (4:01.72) and 4x400. Evan Janzen won the 400 (51.30) and contributed to the champion sprint medley and 4x400 teams. Easton Wheeler and Scott Kroll played a hand in all three champion relays.
Sioux City North’s Natnael Kifle won the 3200 (9:27.02) while teammate Gabe Nash won the 1600 (4:22.71). Alex Wilford won the 200 (24.23) for the Stars.
LeMars’ Sione Fifita had a big day with titles in the high jump (6-04.00) and 100 (11.11). Alex Allen won the 800 (2:10.04) for the Bulldogs.
Heelan had two individual champions: Hunter Wauhob in the 110 hurdles (16.26) and Quinn Olson in the 400 hurdles (56.49).
Sioux City East’s Blake Hogancamp won the shot put (54-04.50), and Abraham Lincoln’s Aden Perez won the discus (161-05).
View the full results here.
IKE RYAN RELAYS (AT EDDYVILLE-BLAKESBURG-FREMONT)
Moravia finished third in the Class B Division with 94 points.
Jackson McDanel won the 400 hurdles (58.47) for Moravia’s lone title. McDanel also finished second in the 100 (11.78). Clayton Williams was second in the high jump (5-10.00).
Find the full results below.
PLATTEVIEW INVITATIONAL
Ashland-Greenwood finished fourth with 64 points to lead KMAland teams. Tobin Engelhard won the shot put (49-08.25) while Nathan Upton won the 200 (23.13).
Auburn’s Cameron Shriver was the 110 hurdles champion (16.07).
Find the full results below.