(KMAland) -- A huge day of KMAland boys track was highlighted by team titles from Clarinda, Lewis Central, East Mills, Riverside, IKM-Manning, Lamoni and Syracuse.
WCV Wildcat Relays (at West Central Valley)
CAM was a third-place finisher at the WCV Wildcat Relay while St. Albert was fourth. The Cougars had 73, and St. Albert posted 60 points. Mount Ayr, Glidden-Ralston and Ankeny Christian were also on hand.
The Cougars were led by wins from Cade Ticknor in the discus (141-02) and Lane Spieker in the long jump (20-03.00). Spieker ran with Gabe Rouse, Jack Follmann and Cale Maas on the winning sprint medley (1:38.46).
St. Albert’s Brendan Monahan had another strong meet with wins in the 100 (11.20) and 400 (52.00), and Colin Lillie continued his success with a win in the 3200 (9:56.21). Brandon McCall added a shot put win (43-06.75).
Mount Ayr also picked up a victory with the foursome of Austin Cole, Jaydon Knight, Ryce Reynolds and Adler Shay in the distance medley (3:38.01).
Tiger Relays (at Carroll)
Lewis Central had 120 points to win the Tiger Relays in Carroll. Atlantic had 72 in second while Harlan took fourth with 58. Kuemper Catholic, Denison-Schleswig and Creston were also on hand at the meet.
The Titans won four relays — the sprint medley (1:38.31), shuttle hurdle (1:04.89), 4x200 (1:32.57) and 4x100 (44.20). Luciano Fidone, Jonathan Humpal and Tyler Hinsley were all on the sprint medley, 4x2 and 4x1 while Braylon Kammrad (SHR, 4x2) and Lual Maker (SHR, 4x1) ran for two relays each. Luke Woltmann (SMR), JC Dermody (SHR) and Aidan Bergman (SHR) were on one each. In addition, Maker won the 110 hurdles (16.38), and Kammrad grabbed the 400 hurdles (58.15).
Atlantic’s Andrew Engler was a champion in the 3200 (10:29.35) while teammate Caden Andersen ran to a win in the 800 (2:06.40). Harlan’s Aidan Hall picked up two wins in the 100 (11.10) and 200 (22.80). Kuemper Catholic’s Michael Pottebaum ran to a win in the 400 (52.03).
Sidney Invitational (at Fremont-Mills)
East Mills scored 121 points and edged past Glenwood’s 115 to win the Sidney Cowboys Invitational. Fremont-Mills and Stanton scored 102 each to tie for third, and Sidney had 82 in fifth. AHSTW also scored 52.
The Wolverines were led by a double win night from Davis McGrew, who took the 100 (11.96) and the long jump (18-05.00). Mason Crouse won the 200 (24.99), and Peyton Embree took the 110 hurdles (17.09).
Glenwood’s Dillon Anderson ran to a win in the 1600 (5:20.67) and was the anchor for the winning 4x800 (9:47.23). Jackson Griffin, Ethan West and Maverick Mixan joined Anderson the winning relay while Jackson Mulkins, Drew Schroeder, Trey Darden and Tristan Meier all ran for the winning 4x100 (46.69).
Fremont-Mills’ Cooper Marvel added a pair of wins to push the Knights into third place. Marvel was the discus (137-01) and shot put (44-05.00) winner.
Stanton had a big night of wins, including the 4x400 (3:53.66), sprint medley (1:41.99) and shuttle hurdle (1:08.20). Carter Johnson ran for all three while Logan Roberts (4x4, SMR), Joshua Martin (SMR, SHR) and Nolan Grebin (SMR, SHR) were on two each. Evan Gettler and Jack Roberts were on the 4x4 winner, and John Peterson ran first for the SHR. Jack Roberts was also a champion in the high jump (6-04.00).
Sidney’s Will Bryant picked up a win in the 400 (46.73), Matthew Benedict took the 400 hurdles (58.98) and Ethan Peters, Jeramiah Ballan, Michael Hensley and Connor Mohen were on the winning 4x200 (1:38.01).
AHSTW’s Caleb Hatch picked up a pair of individual wins in the 800 (2:15.52) and the 3200 (11:19.00) while also anchoring the winning distance medley relay (3:58.77) behind Seth Pope, Nick Denning and Ryan Wedemeyer.
Griswold Tiger Relays
Riverside and Clarinda were champions at the Griswold Tiger Relays. The Bulldogs had 188 points while the Cardinals scored 172.
Southwest Valley (116), Bedford (103), Griswold (84) and Heartland Christian (42) rounded out the top five in 1A while Underwood (123), Red Oak (97), Shenandoah (76) and Logan-Magnolia (70) were also in the top five in 2A.
Clarinda’s Trenton Schaapherder won the 800 (2:11.28) and 3200 (10:30.49) while Isaac Jones was the high jump (6-04.00) and long jump (21-02.00) champion.
Riverside’s wins came from their 4x100 (45.30) and 4x200 (1:33.60). Liam Fagan, Mikey Casson, Grady Jeppesen and Ayden Salais were on both winning relay teams.
Underwood had the top performance in six events with Mason Boothby, Carter Davis and Thomas Huneke all winning events in the 400 (55.10), 110 hurdles (15.57) and shot put (53-04.00), respectively. The Eagles added wins in the 4x400 (3:30.05), 4x800 (9:01.74) and shuttle hurdle relay (1:01.98). Ten different athletes combined to win the relays with Raymond Patomson (4x4, 4x8) and Josh Ravlin (4x4, 4x8) running for two each. Bryce Patten and Scott Pearson were on the 4x4, Luke Seidler and Carter Forbush ran for the 4x8 and Davis, Wyatt Baker, Jack Vanfossan and Jake Reimer ran for the SHR.
Red Oak picked up four wins on the night. Landon Couse ran to a win in the 100 (11.95), and Baylor Bergren was the champion of the 1600 (4:48.58). Brayden Sifford, Landon Couse, Riley Fouts and Jack Kling combined to win the sprint medley (1:41.66), and Couse, Fouts, Kling and Bergren were the foursome for the winning distance medley (3:48.29).
Shenandoah’s Brody Cullin was the winner of the 200 (23.87), and Tyler Laughlin grabbed the discus championship (148-02).
Marshall Knapp of Southwest Valley was also a high jump champion (6-04.00), and Audubon’s Gavin Smith won the 400 hurdles (57.31). View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Waukee Relays (Class A)
Abraham Lincoln scored 29 points and finished in eighth at the Waukee Relays in the Class A Division. The top finish of the meet was second for JR Knauss in the high jump (6-00.00) and Braden LaSale in the long jump (20-04.00).
Waukee Relays (Class B)
Treynor was sixth with 53 points at the Waukee Relays in the Class B Division.
Todd Pedersen ran to the win in the 400 hurdles (55.82) while Payton Chapman was a second-place finisher in the 800 (2:09.29).
OABCIG Invitational
IKM-Manning edged a trio of opponents to win the championship. The Wolves had 106 points to edge Ridge View by three. Ar-We-Va scored 47 in fifth, and Boyer Valley 43 in sixth.
Caden Keller and Lane Sams were individual winners for IKM-Manning in the 800 (2:09.47) and 1600 (4:57.54), respectively. Hunter Smith, Abe Polzien, Reed Hinners and Jaxon Doyel also teamed up to win the 4x800 (8:55.94).
Ar-We-Va’s Cooper Kock had a huge performance with wins in the 110 hurdles (15.93), 400 hurdles (1:00.10) and high jump (6-04.00). Boyer Valley’s Patrick Heffernan added a win in the 3200 (10:12.30).
East Union Invitational
Lamoni scored 191 points and won the East Union Invitational. The host Eagles were second with 151 while Central Decatur JV had 68 in third. Murray posted 54 in fourth, and Mormon Trail finished with 45 in fifth. Orient-Macksburg picked up 22 points.
Javin Stevenson and Tyson McDole had huge nights for the Demons. Stevenson won the 100 (11.05), 200 (23.52) and 400 (51.86) and anchored the winning 4x400 (3:45.1) along with Matthew Patience, Ambrose Savage and Brayden Olson. McDole won the 800 (2:17.87), 1600 (5:14.78) and 3200 (10:57.58) and led off the winning 4x800 (10:08.15) with Jack Greenwood, Savage and Patience. Trevor McDole was also a winner in the 110 hurdles (17.93), and Brayden Olson took the discus (116-06). Cannon Rivera, Nick Keddle, Trevor McDole and Odin Rivera ran for the winning shuttle hurdle (1:18.08), and Kalvin Brown, Savage, Olson and Patience teamed up to win the sprint medley (1:44.74).
East Union’s Austin Lack won the 400 hurdles (1:03.59), and Wyatt Carlson was the long jump winner (19-03.00). The Eagles also won the 4x100 (50.03) and distance medley (4:19.03). Kason Park, Chaz Cornelison, DJ Islas and Carlson were on the former while Shane Lear, Cornelison, Jacob Driskill and Peyton Long were on the latter.
Central Decatur JV won the 4x200 (1:47.77) with the team of Lane Leeper, Sam Boothe, Jaydan Broich and Nolan Pierson, Murray’s Brycen Wookey captured the shot put (43-08.25) and Orient-Macksburg’s Tyson Ross grabbed the high jump (5-08.00).
Ike Ryan Relays (at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont)
Wayne scored 38 points and finished in 11th while Moravia had 26 and Twin Cedars scored one at the Ike Ryan Relays.
Martensdale-St. Marys Invitational
Lenox was the highest area finisher at Martensdale-St. Marys, scoring 43.33 points and finishing in sixth. Nodaway Valley was ninth with 28, Martensdale-St. Marys scored 23 in 11th and Southeast Warren had 22 in 12th.
The Tigers had a pair of wins with Devin Whipple taking the discus (134-11), and Gabe Funk, Conner Fitzgerald, Trenton Beck and Johnathan Weaver teaming up to win the shuttle hurdle (1:02.79).
Doug Berg of Nodaway Valley was also a winner in the 3200 (10:20.74).
Husky Invitational (at Winterset)
Central Decatur put up 91 points and finished in third at the Husky Invitational in Winterset.
The Cardinals were winners in two events, and they both involved hurdles and Riley Norman. Norman won the 110 hurdles (16.80) and ran second for the winning shuttle hurdle relay (1:03.56). Tyke Hullinger, Matthew Boothe and Jack Scrivner also ran for the SHR winner.
Bob Guhin East Invite (at Sioux City)
LeMars had seven wins on the day, including two from Brandon VanderSluis in the discus (170-08.50) and shot put (59-11). Alex Allen took the 800 (2:05.81), Reece Spieler won the 110 hurdles (15.13) and Sione Fifita added a victory in the high jump (6-04). The Bulldogs also won the sprint medley (1:37.28) and the shuttle hurdle (1:02.59). Ryan Sadoski and Spieler were on both while Fifita and Cael Kass ran for the SMR and Konnor Calhoun and David Leusink ran for the SHR.
Sioux City North’s Yemane Kifle nabbed the 3200 (9:46.19), and Gabe Nash was the winner of the 1600 (4:19.36). Demarco Young, Dayton Harrell, Lorcan Christensen and Natnael Kifle ran to a win in the distance medley (3:41.03) while Yemane and Natnael Kifle, William Lohr and Nash were champions in the 4x400 (3:29.38).
Heelan added four wins with Aiden Kuehl taking the long jump (21-03.50), and Sean Schaefer finished as the winner in the 100 (11.08). Schaefer anchored both the 4x100 (44.09) and 4x200 (1:33.03) winners. Ricky Feauto and Kuehl were on both teams, too, while Liam Cleary ran for the 4x2 and Kannon Bork ran for the 4x1.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Kaden Smith won the 200 (23.34), and Easton Wheeler, Carter Eldridge, Gannon Aymar and Carlos Rodriguez were champions in the 4x800 (8:50.44). Sioux City East also had two wins with Jacob Denker taking the 400 (54.29) and Lorcan Christensen winning the 400 hurdles (58.01).
St. Joseph Christian Invitational
South Holt was at the St. Joseph Christian Invitational on Thursday. Hayden Elifrits was the lone champion for the Knights at the meet, finishing atop the shot put (15.39m).
Platteview Invitational
Auburn was the highest finishing area team, posting 68 points in fourth place. Ashland-Greenwood had 53 in sixth, and Nebraska City tallied 39 in seventh.
Auburn had a pair of wins with Ryan Binder taking the long jump (20-05.00), and Rylan Boellstorff picking up a pole vault victory (11-00.00).
Louisville Invitational
Syracuse had 115.5 points to win the Louisville Invitational. Louisville was second with 89 while Elmwood-Murdock rounded out the top three with 88. Conestoga, Falls City and Weeping Water were other area teams at the meet.
Jase Voorhees and Jacob Liscomb were the only two winners for the Rockets in the discus (151-03) and the high jump (5-09.00).
Louisville’s Harrison Klein added two wins in the 100 (11.16) and the 300 hurdles (42.20) while Eric Heard grabbed the 800 (2:03.51). Heard, Klein, Sam Luellen and Cody Hardy also ran to a win in the 4x100 (44.59).
Elmwood-Murdock’s Cade Hosier swept the jumps, going 18-09.25 in the long jump and 43-05.00 in the triple jump. Riley Wilson was also a winner for the Knights in the 110 hurdles (16.24).
Conestoga’s Evan Svanda took a win in the pole vault (10-00.00), and Falls City’s Jaden Nolte was the champion in the shot put (47-01.00).
