(KMAland) -- Harlan won in Carroll while Clarinda and Riverside did the same in Griswold to highlight Thursday night's boys track slate in KMAland.
Drake Relays
Woodbine's Layne Pryor paced KMAland's efforts with a title in the discus. The full rundown from the Blue Oval is available at our Local Sports Page.
Sidney Boys Invite
Glenwood won the team crown with 154 points. Dillon Anderson won the 1600 (5:31.42), Jason Colpitts won the discus (116) and Caleb Dressell took gold in the shot put (44-01.50). Israel Smith, Ryan Blum, Ethan Parks and Austin Patton ran to victory in the 4x200 (1:39.65). James Flora, Mavrick Mixon, Andrew Williams and Liam Hays won the 4x800 (9:39.00). The Rams also won the shuttle hurdle (1:11.20).
East Mills' Davis McGrew won three golds. He took first in the 100 (11.57), long jump (18-08.00) and led the 4x100 (47.39). Ryan Stortenbecker was also on the 4x100 and took first in the 110 hurdles (17.06). Mason Crouse anchored the 4x100 and won the 400 (56.04).
Sidney's Matthew Benedict won the high jump (6-01) and led the champion 4x400 squad (3:54.22). Connor Moheng won the 800 (2:14.40) and also contributed the 4x4. Cole Jorgenson won the 3200 (11:16.10).
Stanton won two events -- Jack Roberts played a hand in both. He won the 200 (23.46) and joined Rylan Houston, Joshua Martin and Logan Roberts in the triumphant sprint medley (1:44.70).
Fremont-Mills received a title in the distance medley from Lucas Madison, Jesse Lemonds, Payten VanHouten and Justin Wells in 4:12.31.
Check out the full results here.
Griswold Boys Tiger Relays
Riverside and Clarinda claimed team titles in the two-class meet.
In the small-class portion, Riverside scored 202 points. Mikey Casson won the 100 (12.06), 200 (24.05), anchored the 4x100 (47.18) and was the third leg in the champion sprint medley (1:45.42). Aiden Bell won the 400 (56.31), 1600 (5:16.73) and led off the victorious 4x800 team (9:15.63). Mason McCready won the 3200 (11:47.85) and Brogan Allensworth won the high jump (6-00). Drake Woods won the 800 (2:16.72) and anchored the 4x800.
Bedford was second. They received titles from Eli Morris in the 110 hurdles (17.04) and long jump (18-04.50). Morris also anchored their shuttle hurdle squad (1:10.05). Silas Walston joined him and was a part of the victorious 4x400 (3:59.80) and distance medley (4:23.10) teams. Braydon Daly joined Walston on those teams. Tanner Snethen won the shot put (42-01) and discus (123-02.50). Garrett Green was the champ in the 400 hurdles (1:01.91).
Southwest Valley won the 4x200 with Brendan Knapp, Owen Wilkinson, Dillon Inman and Marshall Knapp.
Clarinda posted 170 points to win the large-school meet. Michael Shull won the 100 (11.97) and long jump (21-00.25). Tadyn Brown took gold in the 200 (23.64) and anchored the 4x200 (1:37.31). Damon Nally won the 110 hurdles (17.39), Logan Green clamied top honors in the shot put (51-02.25) and the Cardinals won the 4x800 with Jon McCall, Brayden Hayes, Alec Wyman and Michael Mayer (9:07.77)
Red Oak was second. Kaden Johnson won the 400 (53.78) and led off the 4x400 (3:45.61) to earn two golds. Baylor Bergren joined Johnson on the 4x4 and won the 3200 (11:12.83). The Tigers' 4x100 team of Riley Fouts, Bradley Sifford, Landon Couse and Garrett Couse posted a time of 45.62 for the win. The Couses and Sifford teamed with Jack Kling to win the sprint medley (1:37.92). Sifford, Garrett Couse, Kling and Bergren won the distance medley (3:55.32).
Shenandoah's Carter and Riley Backus won the 400 hurdles (1:00.43) and high jump (5-10).
Tre Melby returned from the Drake Relays to win the discus via a toss of 152-00.25, Creston's Brandon Briley won the 800 (2:08.74) and Tri-Center's Brett McGee was the 1600 champion (4:56.59).
View full results here.
Tiger-Knight Invitational at Carroll
Harlan won the meet with 129 points. The Cyclones won five events. Will McLaughlin won the discus (140-09), Mason Griffith won the 100 (12.05), Michael Elmeier claimed the 400 (52.17) and Trey Gross was the champion in the 800 (2:06.37). The 4x200 team of Will Neuharth, Griffith, Cade Sears and Aidan Hall took gold in 1:33.89.
Atlantic's Colin Mullenix swept the hurdles, running 16.18 in the 110 and 57.87 in the 400. Mullenix anchored Trojans' shuttle hurdle team that also consisted of Garrett Reynolds, Joe Weaver and Zane Vance (1:06.27).
Denison received a title from Carter Weiss in the shot put (42-07). Leo Flores, Ricky Ledesma, Esteban Castellanos and Adolfo Vargas won the 4x800 (9:09.40) for the Monarchs.
Lewis Central's Johnathan Humpal and Ethan Eichorn won respective titles in the long jump (20-01.25) and 3200 (10:09.70).
Kuemper's lone title came from the quartet of Max Myers, Tanner Higby, Garrett Christensen and Michael Pottebaum in the 4x800 (3:53.52).
OABCIG Co-Ed
IKM-Manning won the meet by scoring 138 points, seven better than Ridge View. Amos Rasmussen won the 100 (11.88) and 200 (24.07). Quentin Dreyer claimed gold in the 800 (2:09.57), 1600 (4:53.89) and 3200 (10:59.94). The Wolves also won the distance medley with Cooper Irlmeier, Eli Dreyer, Hunter Smith and Connor Keller.
Click here to view full results.
Martensdale-St. Marys Meet
Lenox was the top KMAland squad with a sixth-place finish. Johnathan Weaver paced the Tigers' efforts by finishing second in the 110 hurdles (16.54). Nodaway Valley finished seventh in the team standings. Their 4x800 team was second (9:00.44).
Martensdale-St. Marys' Carson Elbert won the 100 in 12.06. Randy Jimenez (Southeast Warren) ran to victory in the 3200 with a time of 10:08.09.
West Central Valley Wildcat Relays
Mount Ayr paced area teams by finishing third. Adler Shay won the 800 (2:06) and helped claim titles in the 4x400 (3:35.00) and 4x800 (8:42.05).
Glidden-Ralston's Brigham Daniel had three golds, doing so in the 100 (10.75), 200 (22.25) and 400 (51.26).
CAM won the shuttle hurdle relay with Sam Foreman, Jack Follmann, Cole Maas and Connor McKee (1:04.11).
View full results here.
Ike Ryan Relays
Moravia scored 53 points to finish sixth. Riley Hawkins won the high jump (5-10). They also won the 4x200 (1:36.97) and 4x400 (3:38.23)
Full results available here.
Sheldon Orab Invitational
LeMars scored 110 points and finished third. Konnor Calhoun won the 400 hurdles (1:02.43) and joined Ryan Sadoski, David Leusink and Riley Sadoski to win the shuttle hurdle (1:05.34).
Platteview Invite
Auburn paced KMAland squads with a third-place display. Dan Frary won the triple jump (43-09.25), high jump (6-02) and high jump (21-01.50). Eli Unruh claimed gold in the pole vault (12-00). Connor Clark took first in the 110 (16.41) and 300 hurdles (44.04).
Nebraska City's foursome of Colton Clark, Mason Houghton, Alex Rico and Chance Sjulin won the 4x800 in 9:13.05.
Louisville Invite
The Lions won their invite with 121 points. Sam Ahl played a part in three golds -- the long jump (20-05.25), 4x400 (3:38.48) and 4x100 (45.97). Teammate Talon Ball one-upped Ahl with four golds. He won the 400 (52.56), 800 (2:05.42) and joined Ahl in the 4x1 and 4x4.
Syracuse's Burton Brandt won the 100 and 300 hurdles in times of 15.76 and 43.01, respectively. Teammate Nolan Werner won the discus (129-04).
Cade Hosier (Elmwood-Murdock) won the 100 (11.58). Falls City's Jayden Kreifels won the 200 (23.95), Jaden Nolte was the shot put champion (44-11). Conestoga's Ethan Williams jumped 10-00 to win the pole vault.