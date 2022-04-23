(KMAland) --
Gregg Beam Hawkeye Invite
West Monona won the meet with 150 points, Woodbine was second with 137 points and CAM finished third with 106.
Woodbine’s Dylan Hoefer won the discus (151-07) and shot put (46-03.50) and Nathan Colwell won the 800 (2:15.61).
CAM’s Lane Spieker had a strong night with wins in the 100 (12.37), 200 (24.40) and long jump (21-02.00)
Teammate Cale Maas was the 400 hurdle champion in 1:00.40.
West Harrison’s 4x100 team of Gabe Gilgen, Mason King, Walker Rifer and Koleson Evans won the 4x100 (46.76).
Exira-EHK’s Derek Kommes was also a champion, taking top honors in the high jump (5-08.00).
Indian Relays at Tarkio
Mineral Water Classic Invitational at Excelsior Springs
Jesus Flores-Hernandez won the high jump (1.87 meters) and long jump (5.94 meters) to lead the Spoofhounds to a fifth-place day.
