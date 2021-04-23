(KMAland) -- Woodbine dominated in Mondamin on Friday night to highlight Friday's KMAland boys track action.
Indian Relays
Worth County won the team title in Tarkio. The full rundown from this meet can be found at our Local Sports Page.
Gregg Beam Hawkeye Co-Ed
Woodbine's Layne Pryor followed his Drake Relays title with a stellar showing in West Harrison. The Northern Iowa football commit won the 200 (22.71), 400 (52.20), discus (183-04) and shot put 55-10.50. His performances in the shot put, discus and 200 are meet records. The Tigers' 4x100 team of Andrew Thoreson, Erik Gau, Justin Brown and Bernie Nelson were victorious in 47.34. Landon Bendgen won the 1600 (4:57.35), Nathan Colwell won the 800 (2:11.53).
CAM took second. Lane Spieker won the 100 (11.36) and long jump (20-05.75), Sam Foreman claimed the 400 hurdles (59.81). The Cougars also won the shuttle hurdle with Foreman, Jack Follman, Cale Maas and Connor McKee in 1:04.66.
Sidney's Matthew Benedict won the high jump by clearing 6-00.
Missouri Valley (Luke Williams, Alexis Manzo, Sean Callaghan and Will Gutzmer) won the distance medley in 3:55.80.
West Harrison's 4x200 foursome of Aaron Peterson, Gunnar Stoltz, Walker Rife and Gabe Gilgen won in 1:39.72. Rife partnered with Mason King, Grant Gilgen and Koleson Evans to win the 4x400 (3:42.90).
Newell-Fonda Co-Ed
Coon Rapids-Bayard finished sixth with 33 points. Omarion Ellis finished third in the 100. The Crusaders also took bronze in the 4x100 and 4x200.
Mineral Water Classic
Maryville scored 92 points to finish fourth. Connor Blackford won the 800 (2:09.02). Garrett Dumke won the 3200 (9:59.21). Blackford and Dumke partnered with Jag Galapin and Jake Walker to win the 4x800 in 8:56.86. Beau Gillespie won the discus thanks to a toss of 38.34 meters.
View full results here.
Bennington Invitational
Kaleb Wooten paced Plattsmouth's efforts with a fourth-place showing in the 1600 (4:37.83). The Blue Devils finished sixth as a team. View full results here.