(KMAland) -- Glenwood and Woodbine won their home meets, Auburn won the team title in Falls City and Colin Lillie rewrote the St. Albert record books on Monday.
RAM RELAYS (AT GLENWOOD)
Glenwood put up 136 points to win the meet. Lewis Central (113) and Atlantic (100) were second and third.
Andrew Smith won the 800 (2:00.07), Bryant Keller won the 1600 (4:34.17) and Anthony Driscoll-Lee claimed the 110 hurdles (15.22) and long jump (20-00.50). The Rams also won the 4x400 (3:29.93) with Smith as the anchor.
Lewis Central’s Parker Matiyow claimed the shot put (52-00.50) while the Titans also won the 4x100 (43.92) and 4x800 (8:22.97).
Atlantic’s lone title came from Jayden Proehl in the high jump (6-00.00).
Shenandoah’s Tyler Laughlin won the discus (165-03.00) while the Mustangs also won the 4x200 (1:32.08) and sprint medley (1:35.24) with Hunter Dukes, Cole Graham, Brody Cullin and Alex Razee (1:35.24). Shenandoah's sprint medley foursome broke a school record.
Treynor’s Karson Elwood won the 400 hurdles (57.75) and anchored Treynor’s champion shuttle hurdle relay quartet (1:01.57).
St. Albert’s Brendan Monahan won the 100 (11.12) and 200 (22.80) while Colin Lillie won the 3200 (9:31.86). Lillie’s 3200 time set a new school record, besting the previous record set by Phil Hasenkamp in 1993.
Red Oak’s Jack Kling won the 400 (52.05) and Creston won the distance medley (3:43.91).
Shenandoah’s Titus Steng won four wheelchair events: the 100 (21:77), 200 (43.70), 400 (1:35.56) and shot put (8-03.00).
HUMMEL RELAYS (AT WOODBINE)
Woodbine entertained their home crowd with 120 points en route to a team title. Logan-Magnolia (96) and Missouri Valley (77) completed the top three.
The Tigers received individual crowns from Thomas Tremel in the 800 (2:08.49), Landon Bendgen in the 3200 (9:49.03) and Andrew Thoreson in the long jump (20-10.50). They also won the 4x800 (8:51.75).
Logan-Magnolia’s titles came from William Anderson in the 100 (11.47), Calvin Wallis in the 110 hurdles (15.75) and the 400 hurdles (57.83) and Grant Brix in the shot put (46-00.00). The Panthers also won the shuttle hurdle (1:05.72).
Missouri Valley’s Chris Dvorak won the 200 (23.16) and led the winning 4x200 (1:35.34).
Boyer Valley’s Patrick Heffernan won the 1600 and teammate Drew Volkmann claimed the high jump (5-10.00).
Riverside had success in the relays with titles in the 4x400 (3:37.45), sprint medley (1:39.72) and distance medley (3:42.00). Mason McCready, Grady Jeppesen and Ayden Salais were on all three relays for the Bulldogs.
TOMAHAWK RELAYS (AT CHEROKEE)
LeMars was third with 112 points while Sioux City West claimed sixth with 53.
LeMars’ Sione Fifita won the high jump (6-00.00 and anchored the winning 4x100 (44.17). The Bulldogs also won the 4x400 (3:33.02).
AT Moravia
DES MOINES CHRISTIAN MEET
Ankeny Christian put up 35 points on their way to a seventh-place finish while Twin Cedars was eighth.
ACA’s Daniel Schoening led KMAland runners with a runner-up finish in the 800 (2:09.19).
FALLS CITY INVITE
Auburn won the meet with 62 points. Falls City was second with 45 and Nebraska City scored 31 to take third.
The Bulldogs received individual titles from Burke Moody in the 400 (54.08), Cameron Shriver in 110 hurdles (16.48) and 300 hurdles (44.95), Triston Perry in the pole vault (12-07.00) and Charlie Ketcherseide in the triple jump (37-03.25). Auburn also won the 4x400 (3:45.10). Moody and Shriver were on that relay.
Falls City’s Daniel Hollens won the 100 (12.15) and anchored the winning 4x100 (47.25). Teammate Ryker McCullough won the high jump (5-04.00). The Tigers also won the 4x800 (9:56.51).
Nebraska City had success in the individual events with titles from JR Rico in the 800 (2:12.31), Mason Houghton in the 3200 (10:42.35), Kalan Fritch in the long jump (19-10.00) and Brayden Earll in the discus (112-03) and shot put (39-04.00).
AT Conestoga (G/B)
Plattsmouth finished second with 106 points. Orion Parker won the discus for the Blue Devils (145-05.00) while Hayden Coleman won the pole vault (12-00.00) and Louis Ingram won the long jump (20-01.50).
Elmwood-Murdock’s Riley Wilson swept the hurdles with wins in the 110 (15.66) and 300 (41.27). Ashland-Greenwood’s Tobin Engelhard claimed the shot put (50-10.00).
MUDECAS MEET (AT FREEMAN)
Palmyra paced KMAland teams with a third-place finish. Drew Erhart won the 100 (11.24) and 200 (22.95) while Chandler Berry claimed the 1600 (5:00.23). Palmyra also won the 4x100 (45.12).
Sterling’s Andrew Harms was the 110 hurdles champion (15.94).
