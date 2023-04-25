(KMAland) -- Clarinda won in Audubon, East Mills picked up a win at F-M, Lenox snagged another team title at Mount Ayr, Worth County won at Stanberry and IKM-M, F-M, Mount Ayr, Heelan, SBL & King City took runner-up spots in KMAland boys track on Tuesday.
BOB CLARK RELAYS (AT AUDUBON)
Clarinda scored a win in Audubon with 126 points while IKM-Manning had 113 and Underwood posted 111 in third. CAM was also in the top five with 74 points in fifth.
Isaac Jones picked up a win in the long jump (22-02.50) while Treyton Schaapherder won the 1600 (4:34.91) to lead Clarinda in the win. Jones also ran for the winning 4x200 (1:34.40) as did Cooper Phillips and Jonah North, who were both on the winning sprint medley (1:37.33).
IKM-Manning’s Caden Keller won both the 800 (2:07.38) and 3200 (9:46.78) and anchored the winning 4x800 (8:33.89). Lane Sams and Hunter Smith were also on the 4x800 and ran for the winning distance medley (3:48.13).
Underwood’s wins came from Thomas Huneke in the shot put (53-00.00) and from their 4x400 (3:38.55).
CAM got a big night from their hurdlers with the shuttle hurdle relay (1:01.11) breaking the meet record. Cale Maas, Sam Foreman and Jack Follmann all ran legs for the SHR and picked up individual wins in the 400 (52.44), 110 hurdles (15.55) and 400 hurdles (56.28), respectively.
Lance Clayburg of Coon Rapids-Bayard won the discus (144-08) and Cash Emgarten of Exira/EHK took the 100 (11.63). View the complete results from the meet below.
FREMONT-MILLS MEET
East Mills scored 143 points to win in Tabor. Fremont-Mills was second with 117 while St. Albert had 104 in third. Sidney was fourth with 73, and Glenwood took fifth with 68.
Davis McGrew led the way for East Mills with victories in the 400 (52.84) and 400 hurdles (57.85) and ran for the winning 4x400 (57.85). Zach Thornburg and Mason Crouse were on three winning relays — the 4x100 (47.36), 4x200 (1:39.92) and sprint medley (1:41.92) — while Cooper Stearns (4x1, 4x2), Jiri Brodigan (4x2, SMR) and Caleb Urban (4x4, SMR) were also on two winning relays for the Wolverines.
Fremont-Mills’ Cooper Marvel picked up two wins at home in taking the shot put (49-09.50) and the discus (136-06). Landon Baker added a win in the long jump (18-01.00).
St. Albert had a slew of individual wins with Brendan Monahan, Tony Busch, Colin Lillie, Parker Heisterkamp and Owen Wise won the 100 (11.54), 200 (24.56), 800 (2:06.15), 1600 (4:51.31) and 3200 (10:08.28), respectively. The Falcons also won the 4x800 (9:21.21).
Other wins came from Braedon Godfread of Sidney in the high jump (5-06.00), the Glenwood distance medley relay (3:59.88) and Nolan Grebin of Stanton in the 110 hurdles (16.50).
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
CARLISLE WILDCAT RELAYS
Harlan placed sixth with 56 points at the Carlisle Wildcat Relays.
Wil Neuharth led the way for the Cyclones with four golds, winning the 100 (10.93) and 200 (22.14) on his own while also running for the winning 4x100 (43.07) and 4x200 (1:29.50). Cade Sears and Jacob Birch also ran for both winning relays.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
NORTH POLK RELAYS
Creston had 22 points in eighth place at the North Polk Relays.
Click here for the complete results.
MADRID INVITATIONAL
Kuemper Catholic took third with 115 points at Madrid. Martensdale-St. Marys finished in fifth with 35, placing just ahead of Nodaway Valley’s 34.
Evan Adams led the Knights with two wins — the discus (149-02) and shot put (46-00.00) — while Benjamin Gerken was the high jump champion (6-02.00) and ran for the winning 4x100 (45.57).
View the complete results from the meet below.
RAIDER RELAYS (AT MOUNT AYR) — CLASS A
Mount Ayr was second at their home meet with 127.5 points while Wayne took fourth with 71 and Central Decatur was fifth with 51.
The Raiders got another strong performance from Ryce Reynolds, who won the 400 (49.42) and 400 hurdles (53.18) and ran for the winning 4x400 (3:31.97). Braydon Pierson added a win in the long jump (20-01.75) and was on the winning 4x100 (44.76) and 4x400. Drew Ehlen was another individual winner for the Raiders in the 800 (2:08.07), and Mount Ayr also won the 4x800 (9:15.04) and shuttle hurdle relay (1:11.79). Tate Dugan ran for the 4x1 and SHR, and Jaydon Knight was on the 4x100 and 4x400.
Wayne’s Connor Pruiett won the high jump (5-10.00) while the Falcons also put together a winning run in the 4x200 (1:39.31).
Southeast Warren was also a winner in the distance medley relay (3:57.16). View the complete results from the meet below.
RAIDER RELAYS (AT MOUNT AYR) — CLASS B
Lenox was the team champion in Class B at Mount Ayr, finishing with 207 points. East Union had 94 in second, Lamoni was third with 67, Seymour had 63 in fourth and Mormon Trail posted 47 in fifth.
The Tigers were led by four individual wins, including two from Gabe Funk in the 110 hurdles (15.51) and 400 hurdles (55.80). Funk also ran for the winning sprint medley relay (1:38.07), which was one of five relays to win for the Tigers, joining the 4x100 (46.77), 4x200 (1:38.63), 4x800 (9:30.22) and distance medley (4:01.29). Jordan Martin-England ran to a win in the 400 (56.65), and Dylan Stein took the 3200 (12:06.64).
Donald Bashor (4x1, 4x2, SMR, DMR) ran for four winning relays while Caeden David (4x1, 4x2, SMR) and Keigan Kitzman (4x1, SMR, DMR) ran for three and Isaac Grundman (4x1, DMR) and Owen Grundman (4x8, DMR) were on two each. Samson Adams snagged the high jump (6-00.00) and ran for one winning relay.
East Union’s Jacob Driskill was the winner of the 1600 (5:08.54) and was on the winning 4x400 (3:52.72). Freshman Morgan Cooley won the shot put (43-01.00) and the discus (133-08) for the Eagles, breaking the school record in the latter.
Lamoni’s Tyson McDole won the 800 (2:02.85), and Seymour’s Dylan Brennecke won the 100 (11.49), 200 (23.19) and long jump (19-07.00).
In addition, Bedford’s Eli Johnson had another four-gold evening with wins in the 200 (38.38), 400 (1:15.09), 800 (3:16.19) and shot put (14-08.00) wheelchair events.
View the complete results from the meet below.
AT HAWK RELAYS (AT WOODWARD-GRANGER)
Glidden-Ralston scored 70 points and took fourth in the Hawk Relays at Woodward-Granger.
The Wildcats got wins from Lucas Christian in the high jump (5-06.00) and from Wade Hunter in the shot put (42-00.25).
View the complete results from the meet below.
EAGLE RELAYS (AT LAWTON-BRONSON)
Bishop Heelan Catholic and Sergeant Bluff-Luton finished in a tie for second-place with 87 points at the Eagle Relays.
Heelan’s night was led by Eli Otten’s championship in the 1600 (4:46.85) and Carson McInerney in the shot put (44-11.50).
Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Evan Janzen had a three-gold performance with an individual win in the 800 (2:06.19) and ran for the winning distance medley (2:06.19) and 4x400 (3:28.28). Tyler Lutgen also was a winner in the discus (148-08), and Easton Wheeler and Scott Kroll were on both winning relays for the Warriors.
Sioux City North’s Raul Gomez took the 3200 (10:33.66), and LeMars’ Wanding Hosnyang was a winner in the high jump (6-02.00).
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
AT SOUTH TAMA
No results reported.
ROCKET RELAYS (AT EBF) — B DIVISION
Moulton-Udell had 18 points and finished fifth in the Class B Division at the Rocket Relays.
View the complete results from the meet below.
BULLDOG RELAYS (AT STANBERRY)
Worth County had 90 points and won the Bulldog Relays in Stanberry while King City was second with 75 and Albany took third with 72. Stanberry finished in fifth place with 55 points.
The Tigers won just one event on their way to the team title, taking the 4x400 (3:50.66).
King City’s Ty Mooney won the 100 (11.26) and the 200 (21.95) and teammate Levi Hittle took the high jump (1.75m). The Wildkats also won the 4x200 (1:36.03).
Albany’s Kyle Burke was an individual champion in the javelin throw (43.29m). The Warriors were also champions in the 4x100 (44.75).
Stanberry’s Decker Heyde had a win in the 800 (2:09.48) while teammate Nathaniel Giffin took the pole vault (3.35m).
Riley Blay of Nodaway Valley was also a double winner in the 1600 (4:32.77) and 3200 (9:33.06). Tanner Russo of North Andrew took both the 110 hurdles (16.38) and the 300 hurdles (42.64) and teammate Jacob Chittum snagged the shot put (14.00m) and discus (38.77m).
Platte Valley also had a win on the night in the 4x800 (9:38.46). View the complete results from the meet linked here.
BISHOP LEBLOND INVITATIONAL
Savannah had 44 points and finished in eighth at Savannah. Find the complete results from the meet linked here.