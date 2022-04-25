(KMAland) -- Glenwood and Woodbine were both team champions at their home meets in Monday’s KMAland boys track action.
Co-Ed Ram Relays at Glenwood
The Rams scored 170 points to win their home meet while Lewis Central was second (117) and Atlantic was third (76.50).
Cody Krause led the Rams’ efforts with 22.25 points while Brock Sell accounted for 19.25, Tyler Boldra had 17.25, Andrew Smith had 13.50, Anthony Driscoll-Lee posted 12.50 and Logyn Eckheart contributed 12.
Krause won the high jump (6-00.00) and long jump (20-09.50), Boldra won the 110 hurdles (15.50) and Smith won the 800 (2:07.48).
Lewis Central won four events. Hunter Deyo swept the throws with titles in the shot put (51-06.00) and discus (137-07) while Luciano Fidone, Tyler Hinsley, Braylon Kammrad and Jonathan Humpal won the 4x200 (1:31.82) and 4x400 (3:35.54).
Atlantic won the 4x800 with Caden Anderson, Alex Sonntag, Jayden Proehl and Bennett Whetstone in 8:35.20.
Treynor won four events, including three relays: the 4x100 (Noah Nelson, Todd Pedersen, Kayden Dirks and Jaxon Schumacher in 43.98), shuttle hurdle (Dirks, Schumacher, Karson Elwood and Pedersen in 1:03.62) and sprint medley (Nelson, Dirks, Schumacher and Pedersen in 1:36.66). Pedersen also won the 400 hurdles (57.08) to complete his four-gold night.
St. Albert’s Brendan Monahan won the 100 (11.03) and 200 (22.34) while Colin Lillie won the 3200 (9:57.57).
Red Oak’s Baylor Bergren won the 1600 (4:38.11) and anchored the winning distance medley that also featured Landon Couse, Riley Fouts and Jack Kling in 3:47.83.
Shenandoah’s Alex Razee won the 400 in 52.61.
Find the full results here.
Hummel Relays at Woodbine
Woodbine won the meet with 132 points while Logan-Magnolia was second with 94 and Riverside finished third with 82 points.
Woodbine received individual titles from Nathan Colwell (400 in 53.87), Andrew Thoreson (long jump in 18-11.25) and Dylan Hoefer (shot put in 46-00.50). The Tigers also won the shuttle hurdle relay with Thoreson, Justin Brown, Nathan Wright and Cameron Cline in 1:07.61.
Mason McCready won the 800 for Riverside in 2:12.53. The Bulldogs also won the 4x100 and distance medley with Liam Fagan, Mikey Casson, Grady Jeppesen and Ayden Salais in 45.96 and 3:48.77, respectively.
Logan-Magnolia’s William Anderson (100 in 12.20) and Tru Melby (discus in 160-02) were individual champions for the Panthers.
Ar-We-Va’s Cooper Kock shined with titles in the high jump (5-08.00) and 110 hurdles (16.56) while Boyer Valley’s Patrick Heffernan was also a two-time victor with golds in the 1600 (4:47.81) and 3200 (10:34.33).
West Harrison’s Walker Rife ran to a title in the 400 hurdles in 59.05, and Missouri Valley’s 4x800 quartet of Jacob Hoden, Will Gutzmer, Gage Clausen and Cody Gilpin won in 9:10.21.
Find the full results below.
Des Moines Christian Co-Ed Invitational
Ankeny Christian finished eighth with 26 points. Daniel Schoening scored 12 of those points with a third in the 1600 (5:02.08) and fourth in the 3200 (11:06.76).
Find the full results here.
