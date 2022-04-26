(KMAland) -- Clarinda, St. Albert, Lenox, Worth County, Auburn and Falls City Sacred Heart all claimed team championships on a busy Tuesday in KMAland boys track.
Fremont-Mills Co-Ed Invitational
St. Albert had 140 points to edge past Glenwood, which finished with 136.5. East Mills posted 112, Stanton had 94 and Fremont-Mills finished with 59. Sidney and Heartland Christian also were on hand.
Brendan Monahan won a pair of individual championships in the 100 (11.11) and 200 (23.10) while Colin Lillie took the 800 (2:13.58), Hadyn Piskorski won the 1600 (5:11.43) and Brandon McCall nabbed the shot put (44-04.75).
Lillie was also a member of the winning 4x400 (3:46.55), 4x800 (9:18.45) and distance medley (4:03.38), making for a 4-for-4 night. Monahan anchored the 4x100 (46.82) to a win behind Tony Busch, John Helton and McCall.
Lillie was joined by McCall, Adam Denny and Keaton Barnes on the DMR and by Denny, Luke Wettengel and Barnes on the 4x4. Wettengel, Parker Heisterkamp and Piskorski were also on the 4x8 for the Falcons.
Glenwood got a win from Drew Schroeder in the high jump (5-06.00) and from their 4x200 (1:41.09) of Ashtin Sneed, Keaton German, Tate Mayberry and Tristan Meier.
Davis McGrew was a two-time winner for East Mills in the 400 hurdles (59.59) and the long jump (19-05.75) and anchored the shuttle hurdle (1:08.66) to a win along with Ryan Stortenbecker, Peyton Embree and Keegan Poorker. Mason Crouse won the 400 (57.86), and Embree took the 110 hurdles (16.54) for the Wolverines.
Stanton, Fremont-Mills and Heartland Christian each won one event. The Vikings team of Nolan Grebin, Joshua Martin and Jack and Logan Roberts were winners in the sprint medley (1:40.66) while Adam Perrin of F-M took the discus (130-03). Heartland Christian’s win was from Nicholas Milner in the 3200 (10:54.82).
Bob Clark Relays (at Audubon)
Clarinda was the team champion, scoring 129 points and edging past ACGC, which finished with 128. Underwood took third with 119, Red Oak had 66 in fourth and IKM-Manning was fifth with 56.
Other area schools at the meet included (in finishing order) Coon Rapids-Bayard, Audubon, CAM, Ar-We-Va, Tri-Center, Southwest Valley, Griswold and Exira/EHK.
While the Cardinals put together the most scoring opportunities, they had just one on the night. It came from Tadyn Brown, who was the champion of the long jump (21-01.75) and went 1-2 with Isaac Jones in the event.
Underwood had a strong night with wins from Carter Davis in the 110 hurdles (15.23), Bryce Patten in the 800 (2:05.82) and Thomas Huneke in the shot put (51-11.00). Davis teamed with Wyatt Baker, Jack Vanfossan and Jake Reimer to win the shuttle hurdle relay (1:02.47).
Red Oak’s Jack Kling was a champion in the 400 (51.13) while also running for the wining sprint medley (1:37.61) and 4x200 (1:34.85). Kling was joined by Luke Sayonkon, Brayden Sifford and Riley Fouts in the former and Sifford, Aiden Bruce and Fouts in the latter.
IKM-Manning’s Caden Keller (3200, 10:22.74), CAM’s Cade Ticknor (discus, 147-11) and Jack Follmann (400 hurdles, 57.67) and Cooper Kock of Ar-We-Va (high jump, 6-03.00) were also individual winners at the meet.
Carlisle Wildcat Relays
Harlan was a fifth-place finisher in Carlisle, posting 73 points and finishing behind ADM, Carlisle, Norwalk and Indianola.
Aidan Hall helped the Cyclones to a pair of victories. He was the champion of the 100 (11.11) and anchored the 4x200 (1:31.34) to a win with Lukas Francis, Will Neuharth and Connor Frame.
AT Woodward-Granger
No results reported.
North Polk Comet Relays
Kuemper Catholic placed sixth with 38 points and Creston finished in seventh with 35 at the North Polk Comet Relays.
The Knights and Panthers had one win each with Michael Pottebaum taking the 800 (2:07.93) for Kuemper and Jayden Pettegrew winning the 400 hurdles (58.93) for Creston.
Mount Ayr Raider Relays — A Division
Central Decatur placed second with 115 points, finishing 14 behind the champion Earlham. Mount Ayr was fifth with 74 while Nodaway Valley had 57 in sixth. Wayne scored 16 in seventh.
Tyke Hullinger led the way for the Cardinals with a big day, winning the 100 (11.58) and 200 (23.11) and running for the winning 4x100 (45.24) and shuttle hurdle (1:03.04) relays. Trey Hullinger, Champ Walker and Evan Jones joined him in the former while Riley Norman, Matthew Boothe and Jack Scrivner were on the latter.
Ryce Reynolds topped Mount Ayr with wins in the 400 (49.75) and 400 hurdles (54.58), and Adler Shay was a champion in the 800 (2:01.03). Austin Cole and Jaydon Knight teamed with Reynolds and Shay to win the sprint medley (1:37.36).
Nodaway Valley’s Doug Berg was also a winner in the 3200 (10:23.44).
Mount Ayr Raider Relays — B Division
Lenox was the champion of the B Division with 162 points. Lamoni came in second with 108 while Southeast Warren had 74, Bedford put up 68 and East Union finished with 61. Seymour, Central Decatur JV, Murray, Orient-Macksburg, Mormon Trail and Diagonal also participated in the B Division.
Samson Adams and Johnathan Weaver both posted two individual wins each with Adams taking the 800 (2:16.50) and the high jump (5-10.00) and Weaver winning the 110 hurdles (15.57) and shot put (41-07.50). Gabe Funk added a 400 hurdles victory (1:00.04), and Devin Whipple won the discus (135-03). The Tigers were also winners in the 4x100 (47.22) with Weaver, Keigan Kitzman, Isaac Grundman and Donald Bashor and in the shuttle hurdle (1:02.18) with Funk, Conner Fitzgerald, Trenton Beck and Weaver.
Javin Stevenson had his hand in all three of Lamoni’s wins, running to championships in the 200 (23.29) and 400 (52.40) and anchoring the 4x400 (3:44.08) along with Matthew Patience, Brayden Olson and Ambrose Savage.
Southeast Warren’s Ronan Jimenez won the distance double in taking the 1600 (5:07.42) and the 3200 (10:39.41). The 4x800 (9:17.97) of Will Prater, Logan Mace, Levi Halterman and Ian Schneider also ran to a win.
Bedford picked up two relay victories in the 4x200 (1:40.59) and the sprint medley (1:45.56). Garrison Motsinger, Gage Godsey and Braydon Daly were on both while Quentin King was on the 4x2 and Logan Bucher ran for the winning SMR.
East Union’s distance medley relay team (4:04.76) of Shane Lear, Cale Ecklund, Emmet Long and Jacob Driskill added a win, and Seymour’s Dylan Brennecke won both the 100 (11.71) and the long jump (18-04.75).
OABCIG Co-Ed Invitational
Boyer Valley scored 78 points and took third in the three-team boys meet at OABCIG.
Patrick Heffernan had a hand in both of the Bulldogs’ wins on the evening, running to a win in the 800 (2:09.48) and teaming with Carsan Wood, Robert Brasel and Josh Gorden to win the distance medley (4:07.96).
Eagles Co-Ed Relays (at Lawton-Bronson)
Bishop Heelan Catholic scored 76 points and finished third at the Lawton-Bronson Eagles Co-Ed Relays. Sergeant Bluff-Luton claimed fifth with 74 points.
Heelan’s Aiden Kuehl scored a win in the long jump (21-04.50) and ran with Ricky Feauto, Liam Cleary and Sean Schaefer to win the 4x200 (1:31.92). Keyan Fulton added a win in the shot put (46-06).
Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Hayden Gamble had a big night with wins in the 1600 (4:49.36) and 3200 (10:31.04) while Gannon Aymar won the 400 (52.54). Aymar was joined by Easton Wheeler, Carter Eldridge and Carlos Rodriguez in winning the 4x800 (8:44.77).
Lynn Jolly Co-Ed Relays (at Cherokee)
LeMars scored 140 points and finished second at the Lynn Jolly Co-Ed Relays in Cherokee.
The Bulldogs picked up individual wins from Brandon VanderSluis in the shot put (61-04.75), Sione Fifita in the 100 (11.53) and 200 (23.28), Cael Kass in the 400 (51.35) and Reece Spieler in the 110 hurdles (15.72).
LeMars also had wins from their shuttle hurdle (1:02.69) team of Ryan Sadoski, Konnor Calhoun, Davie Leusink and Spieler and from their distance medley relay (1:02.69) of Matt Vondrak, Beau Wadle, Teagan Kasel and Alex Allen.
AT South Tama
No results reported.
Bulldog Relays (at Stanberry)
Worth County ran to a win in Stanberry, posting 105 points to win the meet going away. Mound City was second with 82 while Stanberry was a tight third with 78. Nodaway Valley came in fifth with 44. Other area teams at the meet (in order of finish) included North Andrew, Rock Port and Platte Valley.
The Tigers put together an impressive group of relay wins in the 4x100 (46.38), 4x200 (1:36.25) and 4x400 (3:42.13). Braxton Hightshoe and Levi Cassavaugh were on all three of the relays while Alex Rinehart (4x1, 4x4), Aydan Gladstone (4x1, 4x2) and Jace Cousatte (4x2, 4x4) were on two each. Cousatte also won the 110 hurdles (16.49) and 300 hurdles (43.35).
Mound City had just one win on the night, and it came from Tony Osburn in the long jump (5.80m).
Stanberry’s Austin Colvin grabbed wins in the shot put (14.90m) and discus (44.23m) while teammate Tyler Schwebach won the 800 (2:04.90) and anchored the winning 4x800 (9:04.97). Brayden Hahn, Decker Heyde and Colby McQuinn also ran ahead of Schwebach in the relay win.
Nodaway Valley’s Riley Blay ran a KMAland-best 4:30.71 to win the 1600, and teammate James Herr was the champion in the javelin throw (47.10m). Platte Valley’s Micah Wolf added a win in the 3200 (11:11.72).
Falls City Invitational
Auburn scored 149 points to edge Johnson County Central by five on their way to winning the meet. Falls City added 98 in third, and Nebraska City was fourth with 94.
The Bulldogs were led by a two-win night from Ryan Binder in individual events, as he claimed the 400 (52.7) and the long jump (20-00.50). Cameron Shriver added a win in the high jump (5-08.00), Rylan Boellstorff took the pole vault (11-02.00) and Skylar Roybal claimed the triple jump (38-09.50). Auburn also won the 4x400 (3:48.3) with the team of Boellstorff, Burke Moody, Binder and Shriver.
Johnson County Central’s strong day came behind wins from Hayden Huskey in the 3200 (10:47.2), Levi Mahoney-Boardman in the 110 hurdles (19.7), Jon Duncan in the 300 hurdles (45.0), Treyton Holthus in the shot put (47-03.00) and Nolan Wellensiek in the discus (124-09). Logan Barras, Wyatt Ludemann, Duncan and Holthus also teamed up to win the 4x100 (46.5).
Nebraska City also put together a strong evening with MJ Nelson taking the 100 (11.1) and 200 (23.6), and Mason Houghton nabbing the 1600 (5:06). Houghton, Jeremy Polanco, Daniel Adanza and Alex Rico were also on the winning 4x800 (9:14.50).
Pawnee City Invitational
Falls City Sacred Heart claimed the team championship behind 129 points. Sterling was second with 114 while Johnson-Brock and Lourdes Central Catholic were also on hand.
The Irish got a 110 hurdles win from Joe Simon in 16.85 while their 4x100 (45.93), 4x400 (3:39.19) and 4x800 (8:41.02) teams also were winners.
Sterling’s night was led by Andrew Richardson’s double win in the shot put (46-09.00) and the discus (154-10). Andrew Harms also had a win for the Jets in the 300 hurdles (43.81).
Lourdes Central Catholic’s Beau Lee added a pair of wins in the jumps, taking the long (20-01.50) and triple (40-03.50).
