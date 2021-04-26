(KMAland) -- Woodbine won their home meet in KMAalnd boys track action on Monday.
Hummel Relays at Woodbine
Woodbine won their home meet with 162 points while West Harrison had 74, Riverside took third with 68, Glidden-Ralston scored 59 in fourth and Logan-Magnolia scored 57 in fifth.
Layne Pryor led the way for the Tigers with wins in the 400 (52.11), the discus (176-07) and the shot put (51-01). Landon Bendgen was also a victor in the 1600 (4:52.92) and the 3200 (11:18.92), and Nathan Colwell took the 800 (2:06.14).
Woodbine also nabbed two relay victories behind Andrew Thoreson, Erik Gau, Jerry Malone and Bernie Nelson in the 4x100 (45.91), and Conrad Schafer, Justin Brown, Cameron Cline and Jeremiah Kroll in the shuttle hurdle relay (1:13.13).
West Harrison’s Hunter Hansen was a winner in the 400 hurdles (59.59) while Riverside’s 4x800 (8:52.05) team of Drake Woods, Kaiden Hendricks, Aiden Bell and Grady Jeppesen also ran to a win.
Glidden-Ralston’s Brigham Daniel sprinted to a pair of wins in the 100 (11.03) and 200 (22.09), and Carter Scott took the long jump (19-07.25).
Cooper Kock of Ar-We-Va was a two-time winner, too, in the 110 hurdles (16.85) and high jump (6-06.00).
Missouri Valley’s distance medley relay team of Luke Williams, Alexis Manzo, Sean Callaghan and Dane Janssen were winners in 3:54.09.
