(KMAland) -- East Mills, Underwood, Lenox, Mount Ayr, Auburn and Sacred Heart all picked up team wins in KMAland boys track on Tuesday.
Fremont-Mills Co-Ed Relays
East Mills had 135 points to win in Tabor ahead of Glenwood’s 114 and Fremont-Mills’ 106. Stanton added 100 in fourth, and Sidney placed fifth with 93.
The Wolverines were winners in three events, and Ryan Stortenbecker was involved in all three. Stortenbecker won the 110 hurdles (17.47) and ran for the 4x100 (46.64) and shuttle hurdle (1:08.47) winners. Davis McGrew, Zach Thornburg and Mason Crouse joined him in the former while McGrew, Peyton Embree and Thornburg were on the latter relay.
Glenwood picked up wins in the 1600 from Ashton Wiese (5:23.86) and from Cameron Schutte in the shot put (41-06.25). Chase Darden, Ashtin Sneed, Kellan Scott and Carter Schaben teamed up to win the 4x200 (1:41.50), and Dillon Anderson, Ethan West, Maverick Mixan and Wiese ran for the winning 4x800 (10:05.27).
Fremont-Mills’ Justin Wells won the 3200 (12:08.96) while teammate Adam Perrin grabbed the discus (124-04.50).
Jack Roberts had a big night for Stanton with individual wins in the 100 (12.02), 200 (24.01) and 400 (54.00). He also teamed with long jump champion (18-10.25) Rylan Houston, Joshua Martin and Logan Roberts to win the sprint medley (1:40.93).
For Sidney, Matthew Benedict was the 400 hurdles (59.84) and high jump (6-03.00) winner while Kurt Speed ran to a win in the 800 (2:26.75). Benedict and Speed were also on the 4x400 (3:54.42) champion with Carter Hunter and Connor Moheng. Moheng anchored the distance medley (3:55.03) after Garett Phillips, Ethan Peters and Benedict.
View the complete results linked here.
Carlisle Wildcat Relays
Harlan scored 39 points and finished in eighth at the Carlisle Wildcat Relays. The Cyclones sacred just one win on the night, as Aidan Hall ran to a victory in the 200 (22.74).
View the complete results from the meet below.
Bob Clark Relays (at Audubon)
The Underwood boys scored 123 points to edge Clarinda and their 119 at teh Bob Clark Relays in Audubon. CAM had 85 in third while ACGC was fourth with 81 and IKM-Manning had 64 in fifth.
Brayden Wollan had a typically big night for the Eagles, breaking meet records in the 100 (10.85) and 200 (22.22). He also anchored two other record-breaking relays in the sprint medley (1:36.32) and 4x400 (3:31.02). Joey Anderson, Collin Brandt and Alex Ravlin ran on the former while Pearson, Alex Ravlin and Bryce Patten ran for the latter.
Scott Pearson picked up an 800 victory (2:04.34) and anchored the champion 4x800 (8:49.23) with Patten and Josh and Alex Ravlin. Chris Gardner was another winner for the Eagles in the discus (131-10), and Chase Ryan, Anderson, Quinn Kuck and Brandt won the 4x100 (45.86).
Clarinda’s second-place finish came behind wins from Isaac Jones in the high jump (6-04.00), Logan Green in the shot put (48-09.00) and Tadyn Brown in the 400 (51.75).
CAM’s Lane Spieker was a victor in the long jump (22-00.50) while the Cougars shuttle hurdle team of Sam Foreman, Jack Follmann, Cale Maas and Connor McKee ran to a win in 1:02.41.
IKM-Manning’s Quentin Dreyer won a gold on his own in the 3200 (10:32.35) while Cooper Irlmeier, Justin Segebart, Hunter Smith and Akim Duot won the distance medley (4:05.17).
Audubon’s Gavin Smith was a two-time winner in the 110 highs (15.25) and 400 lows (56.17). Coon Rapids-Bayard also nabbed a win in the 4x200 (1:36.00) with the quartet of Easton Hays, Omarion Floyd, Tanner Oswald and Gabe Obert.
View complete results from the meet below.
North Polk Invitational
Kuemper Catholic placed fifth with 22 points at the North Polk meet. The high finish for the Knights was a third-place finish from the sprint medley and distance medley relays.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Raider Relays (at Mount Ayr)
Mount Ayr and Lenox were winners at the two-class Raider Relays on Tuesday.
The Raiders scored 132 points to edge Earlham’s 131 while Central Decatur took third with 96 in the A Division. Lenox had 131 in Class B to win the meet ahead of Lamoni (108 points), Bedford (86), East Union (59) and Southeast Warren (52).
In Class A, Mount Ayr had individual wins from Ryce Reynolds in the 400 (51.12), Briar Knapp in the 400 hurdles (58.89) and Cody Larson in the high jump (5-08.00). Reynolds also ran anchor for the winning sprint medley (1:38.32) and 4x400 (3:32.79) relays. Austin Cole, Seth Shelman and Payton Weehler were running for the SMR while Erik Trujillo, Trae Ehlen and Adler Shay were in the 4x4. Ehlen, Bryce Shaha, Trujillo and Shay also won the 4x800 (8:31.75).
Central Decatur had a good night in the relays with victories from the 4x100 (45.67), 4x200 (1:43.22) and shuttle hurdle relays (1:05.10). Evahn Wallace, Trey Hullinger, Champ Walker and Tyke Hullinger were all in the 4x1 and 4x2 while Wallace, Matthew Boothe, Tyke Hullinger and Jack Scrivner — the long champ (19-06.50) — ran for the SHR.
Lenox had seven golds in the Class B meet, led by Samson Adams, who had his hand in four. Adams won the 800 (2:08.59) and high jump (5-08.00) on his own while also running for the winning sprint medley (1:41.98) and distance medley (3:59.56) relays.
In the SMR, 110 hurdles champion (16.30) Johnathan Weaver joined Adams along with Brad Larson and Isaac Grundman. Juan Alonso, Keigan Kitzman and Bo Larson were ahead of Adams in the DMR. Weaver, Grundman, Kitzman and Brad Larson won the 4x100 (46.39), and Devin Whipple was the discus champion (127-07).
Lamoni’s Javin Stevenson had a big night with wins in the 100 (11.70), 200 (23.55) and 400 (50.38). Harrison Sellars added a win in the 400 hurdles (1:00.05) while Kalvin Brown, Matthew Patience, Dakota Boswell and Paul Eason had a win in the 4x200 (1:43.22).
Bedford won a pair of relays with Silas Walston and Logan Bucher running for both the shuttle hurdle (1:08.74) and 4x400 (3:48.98) winners. Garrett Green and Eli Morris bookended the SHR while Noah Johnson and Brandon Daly had the last two legs in the 4x400.
Central Decatur’s JV quartet of Junior Oesch, Isaiah Bruns, Ty Rasmussen and Tyler Fallis won the 4x800 (9:24.91). Randy Jimenez of Southeast Warren took the 3200 (10:00.97), Scott Driskill of East Union won the long jump (18-08.25) and Brycen Wookey of Murray was the shot put champion (45-00.50).
View complete results from the meet linked here.
Hawk Relays
Glidden-Ralston placed third with 96 points at the Woodward-Granger Hawk Relays. Paton-Churdan finished with 32 in fifth place.
The Wildcats picked up wins from Brigham Daniel in the 100 (11.06), 200 (22.73) and 400 (53.87) and from their distance medley relay (4:09.07).
View the complete results below.
Lynn Jolly Relays (at Cherokee)
LeMars scored 136.5 points and finished in second at Cherokee’s Lynn Jolly Relays.
Brandon VanderSluis, Blake Dirksen and Konnor Calhoun were individual winners for LeMars in the discus (165-07), 3200 (10:54.17) and 110 hurdles (16.55), respectively. The Bulldogs also won the distance medley relay (3:51.17) with Matt Vondrak, Beau Wadle, Teagen Kasel and Cael Kass.
View the complete results below.
Rocket Relays (at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont)
Ankeny Christian Academy won six events and scored 159 points to win the Class B Division at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont’s Rocket Relays.
Colby Elrod won the 400 (56.00), Logan Fincham took the 400 hurdles (1:04.65) and Keenan Jacobs landed a win in the shot put (36-02.50) for ACA, which also picked up wins in the 4x400 (3:49.43), distance medley (4:16.82) and shuttle hurdle (1:23.13) relays.
Elrod, Jacob Garcia, Ben McDermott and Fincham ran for the 4x400, AJ Bennett, McDermott, Damon Phillips and Brody Hoefle ran on the medley and Phillips, Keenan Jacobs, Elijah Alhassaini and Alec Sernett were on the shuttle team.
Moulton-Udell also nabbed a win in the event, getting a championship from Dawson Veldhuizen in the high jump (5-06.00).
View the complete results from the Rocket Relays linked here.
Falls City Invitational
Auburn scored 183 points to win the Falls City Invite. Falls City was second with 127, Johnson County Central took third with 83 and Nebraska City finished in fourth with 79.
The Bulldogs win came behind big nights from Daniel Frary and Conner Clark, who combined to win five individual events. Frary took the high jump (5-08.25), long jump (21-00.00) and triple jump (41-08.75) while Clark was the 110 hurdles (16.7) and 300 hurdles (43.2) victor.
Brett Baltensberger added a win for the Bulldogs in the discus (117-04), and Eli Unruh was the pole vault champion (12-00.00). Ryan Binder, Tate Hug, Clark and Rylan Boellstorff teamed up to win the 4x100 (45.3), and Maverick Binder, Ryan Binder, Frary and Boellstorff were champs in the 4x400 (3:46.6).
Johnson County Central had just one win on the evening, getting a victory from Treyton Holthus in the shot put (45-11). Nebraska City grabbed five golds with Alex Rico winning the 1600 (5:00.00) and the 3200 (11:06.90) and teaming with 800 champion (2:11.8) Colton Clark, Mason Houghton and Eli Davis to win the 4x800 (8:59.4). Chance Sjulin was an additional winner for the Pioneers in the 400 (54.1).
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Pawnee City Invitational
Falls City Sacred Heart scored 135 points to win the Pawnee City Invitational. Sterling had 125 in second, and Johnson-Brock also finished in the top five with a fifth-place finish, scoring 47.5 points.
Jake Froeschl and Brogan Nachtigal posted double golds to lead the Irish. Froeschl won the 800 (2:12.21) and high jump (5-08.00) while Brogan Nachtigal took the shot put (47-04.75) and discus (135-06). Del Casteel added a 110 hurdles victory in 17.28, and the 4x100 team ran a 47.14 to take first.
Sterling’s night came behind a four-individual gold night from Sam Boldt, who won the 100 (11.89), 300 hurdles (42.53), long jump (20-04.50) and triple jump (41-05.50)
View the complete results from the meet below.