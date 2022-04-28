(KMAland) -- LC grabbed another city title, Underwood dominated in Griswold, Maryville won a home title and more from KMAland boys track action on Thursday.
Drake Relays
Council Bluffs City Meet
Lewis Central rolled to the title after posting 263 points and winning 11 events.
Hunter Deyo won the discus (151-08) and shot put (49-00.00), Jonathan Humpal won the long jump (20-06.75), Tyler Hinsley won the 100 (11.41) and 200 (22.65), Luke Woltmann took first in the 400 (53.21) and Lual Maker was the 110 hurdle champion (17.08).
LC’s sprint medley foursome of Hinsley, Woltmann, Luciano Fidone and Brayden Loftin took first in 1:39.85, Maker, Braylon Kammrad, Aidan Bergman and JC Dermody won the shuttle hurdle (1:03.89), Bergman, Curtis Witte, Loftin and Bruce Walker won the 4x200 (1:36.71) and Ethan Fishell, Gabriel Watson, Karson Lea and Colin Petersen won the 4x400 (3:38.99).
Abraham Lincoln totaled 107 points to take second. JR Knauss won the high jump (5-10.00) while the 4x100 squad of Brody Patlan, Kelsy Fox, Braden LaSale and Mikaele Hayes were winners in 43.65.
St. Albert’s Colin Lillie swept the distance events with golds in the 1600 (4:53.38) and 3200 (10:19.50). Lillie also anchored the victorious 4x800 team that also featured Adam Denny, Parker Heisterkamp and Luke Wettengel (9:00.65).
Thomas Jefferson’s Roi Soriano won the 800 (2:11.24), Victor Atupra won the 400 hurdles (1:00.14) and the pair teamed with Deven Bovee and Tyler Huey to win the distance medley (3:54.10).
Griswold Tiger Co-Ed
Underwood had 180 points to win the meet while Riverside and Lenox were second and third.
Mason Boothby accounted for a team-high 24 points for Underwood and won the title in the long jump (19-11.75). Chase Ryan added 22.50 points with titles in the 100 (11.67) and 200 (23.26) while also serving as the second leg on the winning 4x100 that also featured Mikey Dose, Joey Anderson and Scott Pearson (44.35).
Bryce Patten won the 800 (2:05.09) and won the 4x800 (8:44.14) with Raymond Patomson, Josh Ravlin, and Luke Seidler and the 4x400 with Patomson, Alex Ravlin and Josh Ravlin (3:32.73), and Thomas Huneke won the shot put (53-09.00).
Liam Fagan highlighted Riverside’s day with a title in the 400 hurdles (59.36). Lenox won the shuttle hurdle with Gabe Funk, Conner Fitzgerald, Trenton Beck and Jonathan Weaver (1:02.58).
Nodaway Valley’s Doug Berg swept the distance events with wins in the 1600 (5:03.26) and 3200 (10:56.39).
AHSTW won the distance medley with Seth Pope, Nick Denning, Ryan Wedemyer and Caleb Hatch in 3:57.37, Shenandoah took first in the sprint medley with Hunter Dukes, Evan Holmes, Brody Cullin and Alex Razee (1:38.02) while teammate Tyler Laughlin won the discus in 151-03.00, and Southwest Valley’s Marshall Knapp won the high jump with a leap of 5-10.00.
MVAOCOU Invitational
Denison-Schleswig placed fifth with 87 points while Boyer Valley (58 points) and West Harrison (47 points) were sixth and seventh, respectively.
For the Monarchs, Leo Flores had his hands in both of their wins. He won the 800 (2:05.11) on his own and ran with Ethan Perrien, Brian Ibarra and Ricky Ledesma to win the 4x800 (8:53.25).
Dave Tapps Invitational
Clarinda finished fourth with 99 points, Central Decatur was fifth with 82, CAM scored 58 to post a sixth-place finish, Martensdale-St. Marys was seventh, Creston tied for eighth, Ankeny Christian finished 10th and Mount Ayr was 11th.
Logan Green highlighted Clarinda’s day with a title in the shot put (46-00.50).
Tyke Hullinger won the 200 for Central Decatur (23.52) while Jack Scrivner won the long jump (19-11.75).
Gonzales-Parrish Invitational at ACGC
IKM-Manning was the highest-finishing KMAland team with a second-place finish after scoring 147.50 points. Coon Rapids-Bayard was third, Audubon was fourth and Exira-EHK took sixth.
Caden Keller led IKM-Manning with a title in the 3200 (10:27.36) while Jaxon Doyel, Hunter Smith, Justin Segebart and Ross Kusel won the 4x400 (3:42.70), and Doyel, Smith, Lane Sams and Reed Hinners won the 4x800 (8:48.39).
Coon Rapids-Bayard received individual titles from Kolby Culbertson (400 in 53.47), Easton Hays (long jump in 20-00.00) and Lance Claybrug (discus in 144-04.00).
The Crusaders also won the sprint medley (Gabe Obert, Tanner Oswald, Omarion Floyd and Culbertson in 1:38.70), 4x200 (Hays, Obert, Raiden Doty and Floyd).
Audubon’s Gavin Smith won the 110 hurdles (16.26), 400 hurdles (57.93) and led the Wheelers’ champion shuttle hurdle relay that also featured Logan Schmidt, Carter Andreasen and Brandon Jensen in 1:04.31. Zeke Konkler added a title in the 800 (2:11.95).
Bondurant-Farrar Invitational
Southeast Warren was on hand at Bondurant-Farrar, scoring 17 points and finishing in eight. Fifteen different Warhawks scored at the meet, including Ian Schneider, who led with 2.5 points.
PCM Invitational
Melcher-Dallas was the highest finishing team from the area, finishing with 38 points in sixth place. Wayne had 30 in seventh.
Both teams had one win each from individuals. Logan Godfrey of Melcher-Dallas won the high jump (6-00.00) while Levi Moss of Wayne took the 3200 (11:14.57).
South Sioux City Invitational
Sioux City East finished fourth with 62 points, Sioux City North took seventh with 29, Bishop Heelan tallied 23 and Sioux City West scored 15 points.
Sioux City East’s Logan Dolphin won the high jump (5-10.00) and Destiny Adams claimed first in the long jump (20-10.00). Dolphin and Adams teamed with Brody Comstock and Carson Pinkerton to win the shuttle hurdle in 1:04.84.
Sioux City North’s Lorcan Christensen won the 100 hurdles in 16.15.
Spoofhound Relays (at Maryville)
Maryville soared to a team title with 237.5 points. Jesus Flores-Hernandez won the 300 hurdles (42.43), Dylan Masters won the 800 (2:15.63), Jag Galapin was the 1600 champion (4:40.58), Carson Sterling was the discus victor (35.39 meters), Cade Stoecklein took first in the javelin (45.21), Keaton Stone won the pole vault (3.04 meters) and Kort Watkins claimed top honors in the shot put (13.90 meters).
The Spoofhounds also won the 4x800 with Bradley Deering, Mason Marriott, Braiden Bloomquist and Raymond Zhao (9:46.78).
AT North Andrew
Mike Lehl Invite (at Blair)
Plattsmouth scored 21 points and finished eighth at Blair.
The high finish for the Blue Devils was Elijah Dix’s runner-up finish in the 3200, posting a time of 10:08.28.
AT Crete NE
