(KMAland) -- Glenwood and Red Oak put together solid days at the Red Oak meet in KMAland boys track on Friday.
Drake Relays
Find the full rundown and recap from day two at the Drake Relays linked here.
Red Oak Invitational
Glenwood scored 181 points to win the Red Oak meet. Red Oak was second with 88, Woodbine had 64 in third, Tri-Center put up 42 in fourth and Lewis Central scored 26 in fifth. Thomas Jefferson, Atlantic, Shenandoah and Clarinda were also on hand.
Glenwood and Red Oak won all but one event at the meet. The Rams got individual wins from Andrew Williams in the 800 (2:13.18), Anthony Driscoll-Lee in the 110 hurdles (16.61), Preston Slayman in the 3200 (11:05.33), Kaden Petersen in the 400 hurdles (1:00.11) and Cody Krause in the high jump (5-10.00) and long jump (19-10.50).
Glenwood also won in the 4x200 (1:34.75) with Krause, Patton Longmyer, Tyler Boldra and Brock Sell, the 4x800 (8:46.19) with Andrew Smith, Jake Shannon, Williams and Bryant Keller and the shuttle hurdle relay (1:05.07) with Grant VonEssen, Trey Darden, Kaden Petersen and Boldra.
Red Oak’s Luke Sayonkon took the 100 (11.60), Jack Kling won the 400 (52.02) and Baylor Bergren was the 1600 champion (4:40.23). Landon Couse, Brayden Sifford, Riley Fouts and Jack Kling teamed up to win the sprint medley (1:38.43), and Couse, Aiden Bruce, Fouts and Bergren were on the winning distance medley (3:48.55).
Atlantic’s Gannon O’Hara added a win in the 200 (23.77). View the complete results from he meet linked here.
AT Cardinal
Results not reported.
AT Mound City
Results not reported.