(KMAland) -- Maryville won their home meet, Lewis Central won the city meet and Underwood was victorious in Griswold to highlight Thursday's KMAland boys track slate.
Council Bluffs City Championships
Lewis Central scored 285 points to gain bragging rights in Council Bluffs. Ryan Rohe won the long jump by jumping 20-04.00. Hunter Deyo swept the throws with tosses of 122-10 and 51-00.25 in the discus and shot put, respectively. Ethan Eichhorn won the 3200 (10:22.11), Chase Wallace won the 110 hurdles (16.80), Lucci Fidone won the 200 (23.20) and Ethan Fishell won the 400 hurdles (59.87) and Nathan Sell won the 1600 (4:39.46).
The Titans also won the 4x100 (45.69), 4x400 (3:39.93), sprint medley (1:39.26), 4x800 (9:07.30) and shuttle hurdle (1:09.53).
Abraham Lincoln was second with 98 points. Noah Sandbothe won the high jump with a leap of 5-08.00. Kelsy Fox won the 400 (54.43).
TJ's Juan Martinez won the 800 (2:06.22). Martinez contributed to the champion distance medley team along with Austin Schubert, Devon Bovee and Hunter Ryba.
St. Albert's Brendan Monahan won the 100 (11.43). The Falcons also won the 4x200 with Sam Rallis, Monahan, DJ Weilage and Greg Fagan (1:34.60).
Griswold Co-Ed
Underwood scored 165 points to win the meet. Brayden Wollan won the 100 (10.94) and contributed to the sprint medley (1:36.45) and 4x200 (1:32.47). Scott Pearson won the 800 (2:08.95), Joey Anderson won the long jump (19-11.50) and Chris Gardner took the shot put (49-03.00). The Eagles also won the 4x100 (Chase Ryan, Anderson, Quinn Kuck and Collin Brandt) in 45.60, 4x400 (Pearson, Alex Ravlin, Mason Boothby and Josh Ravlin) in 3:40.47, 4x800 (Patten, Josh Ravlin, Alex Ravlin and Pearson) in 9:00.43 and shuttle hurdle (Carter Davis, Hayden Goehring, Jake Reimer and Jack Vanfossan) in 1:05.82.
Shenandoah finished second. Riley Backus won the high jump (6-00) and Tyler Laughlin won the discus (147-03.00).
Nodaway Valley took three golds -- Toby Bower in the 1600 (4:50.11), Doug Berg in the 3200 (10:52.49) and Adam Ayase in the 400 (55.72).
Lenox's Johnathan Weaver won the 110 hurdles (15.66), East Mills' Davis McGrew took the 400 hurdles (1:00.00).Riverside won the distance medley (Liam Fagan, Mikey Casson, Aiden Bell and Drake Woods) in 4:02.20 and Missouri Valley's Sean Callaghan won the 200 (23.77).
MVAOUCOU Invite
Dension-Schleswig scored 119 points. The shuttle hurdle quartet of Brian Ibarra, Jake Fink, Isaac Leinen and Blaine Brodsky took gold (1:07.79). Ricky Ledesma, Adolfo Vargas, Esteban Castellanos and Leo Flores won the 4x800 (9:10.56). West Harrison's Hunter Hansen won the 400 hurdles (59.15).
Van Meter
Clarinda took second with 108 points. Isaac Jones won the high jump with a leap of of 6-04.00 and Tadyn Brown won the 100 (11.45). Brown also anchored the victorious 4x200 squad (1:34.95).
CAM's Connor McKee won the 110 and 400 hurdles with showings of 15.51 and 56.17, respectively. Lane Spieker won the 200 (23.25) and Cade Ticknor won the discus (128-06.00).
Carson Elbert won the 400 (53.60) and anchored the Blue Devils to victory in the 4x100 (45.81) and sprint medley (1:39.95).
Central Decatur's Jack Scrivner jumped 20-11.50 to win the high jump.
Gonzales-Parrish Invitational at ACGC
IKM-Manning finished second with 160 points. Quentin Dreyer won the 3200 (10:34.16) for the Wolves' only win of the evening.
Audubon claimed third. Joel Klocke won the 400 hurdles (59.13) and contributed to the victorious 4x100 (44.93), 4x200 (1:33.40) and shuttle hurdle (1:05.20).
Glidden-Ralston's Brigham Daniel won the 100 (11.07), 200 (22.55) and 400 (52.12).
PCM
Melcher-Dallas finished sixth as a team with 41 points. Wayne's Levi Moss took second in the 1600 (5:22.47).
Bondurant-Farrar
Southeast Warren scored 28 points to finish sixth. Randy Jimenez took second in the 1600 (4:43.89).
South Sioux City
Ashton Verdoorn (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) won the 400 in 51.50. Sioux City North's Yemane Kifle won the 3200 (9:53.94) and Sioux City West's Michael Duax took the 100 (11.09).
Sioux City North won the 4x400 (3:34.55).
Spoofhound Relays
Maryville scored 183 points to win their home meet. Garrett Dumke won the 800 (2:10.53) and 1600 (4:38.70). Connor Blackford won the 3200 (10:06.94). Jesus Flores-Hernandez won the 300 hurdles (44.45), Keaton Stone was the champion in the triple jump (11.88 meters) and Gage Marriott won the pole vault (2.60 meters).
Crete
Nebraska City finished eighth with eight points. The Pioneers' 4x800 team paced their efforts with a fourth-place finish (8:23.00).