(KMAland) -- Glenwood, Treynor, Kuemper and Worth County won team championships while Cardinal and Blair also hosted meets in KMAland boys track on Friday.
Red Oak Tiger Relays
Glenwood scored 186 points and dominated to win the Red Oak Tiger Relays. Red Oak was next with 95, Harlan had 90 in third, Woodbine posted 78 in fourth and Lewis Central and Tri-Center tied for fifth with 43 each.
The Rams got a double win from Andrew Smith in the 1600 (4:47.48) and 3200 (10:20.90) while also grabbing wins in the 400 (52.08) from Tyler Huey, the 400 hurdles (58.37) from Tyler Boldra and the high jump (5-08.00) from Cody Krause. Brock Sell, Tate Mayberry, Colby Frye and Boldra also ran to a win in the 4x200 (1:34.60), and Nathan Rohrberg, Gavin Connell, Andrew Williams and Jake Shannon took the 4x800 (8:50.37). Zander Hayes, Anthony Driscoll-Lee, Grant Von Essen and Boldra were another winning quartet in the shuttle hurdle relay (1:04.67).
Red Oak’s Bradley Sifford was an individual winner in the 200 (23.38) and ran the lead leg for the winning distance medley relay (3:46.01) with Garrett Couse, Jack Kling and Baylor Bergren. Kling, Nolan Blackman, Cole Thornton and Kaden Johnson won the 4x400 (3:37.46).
Harlan’s night was led by Aidan Hall, who won the 100 (11.63) and ran for the winning 4x100 (44.78) and sprint medley (1:36.27) teams. Will Neuharth and Cade Sears were on both relays, and Mason Griffith and Michael Erlmeier ran for the 4x1 and SMR, respectively.
It was another double win night for Layne Pryor of Woodbine, who was the discus (163-08) and shot put (52-03.00) champion. Lewis Central’s Chase Wallace took the 110 hurdles (16.52), and Tri-Center got victories from Brett McGee in the 800 (2:03.77) and Eli Marsh in the long jump (19-07.50).
Ace Nelson Relays (at Denison)
Treynor posted 134 points to win the Ace Nelson Relays in Denison on Friday. Denison-Schleswig was second with 76.
The Cardinals won all but two events getting individual wins from Sid Schaaf in the 200 (22.82) and 400 (50.62), Noah James in the 110 hurdles (15.67) and high jump (5-10.00), Cole Dooley in the 1600 (4:57.04) and 3200 (11:19.84), Blake Sadr in the discus (137-09) and shot put (46-11.00), Karson Elwood in the 400 hurdles (1:00.86) and Jaxon Schumacher in the long jump (19-05.00).
Treynor also won the 4x100 (44.29), 4x200 (1:37.06), 4x400 (3:47.04), 4x800 (9:01.77), shuttle hurdle (1:03.00), sprint medley (1:39.41) and distance medley (4:01.98). Evan Smith (4x1, 4x2, SMR), Noah Nelson (4x2, 4x2, DMR) and Schumacher (4x1, 4x2, SMR) were all on three winning relays while Duncan Clark (4x1, 4x2), Devin Vorthmann (4x8, SMR) Todd Pedersen (4x4, SHR), James (4x4, SHR), Schaaf (4x4, SHR), Payton Chapman (4x8, DMR) and Duncan Clark (4x8, SMR) were on two each.
Others that ran for a winning relays included Sadr (4x4) Dooley (4x8), Elwood (SHR), James Huisman (DMR) and Nolan Waterman (DMR).
The other two wins came from Denison-Schleswig’s Kevin Sabin in the 100 (11.35) and Leo Flores in the 800 (2:08.63).
Ross Samuelson Meet at South Central Calhoun
The Kuemper Catholic boys were winners at the Ross Samuelson Meet with 123 points. Ar-We-Va finished in fifth with 57 points.
Michael Pottebaum nabbed a pair of individual wins in the 800 (2:05.70) and the 1600 (4:58.03) while Jacob Greving ran to a win in the 3200 (11:08.01). The Knights added a sprint medley (1:38.57) and distance medley (3:47.60) gold.
Ar-We-Va’s Cooper Kock picked up gold in the high jump (6-02.00), and Paton-Churdan’s Bradyn Smith won the discus (119-03).
Howard Wood Relays
Gabe Nash ran the 800 at the Howard Wood Relays for Sioux City North, finishing in fourth place with a time of 1:56.43.
Bob Gerard Memorial Relays at Cardinal
Moravia and Melcher-Dallas went fourth and fifth with 77 and 72 points, respectively, at Cardinal’s Bob Gerard Memorial Relays.
Logan Johnson was the lone individual winner for Moravia in the 400 hurdles (1:00.71). However, Brett Cormeny, Tanner Cormeny and Chace Hamilton were all members of the winning 4x200 (1:34.57), 4x400 (3:33.79) and sprint medley (1:37.27). Jackson McDanel ran for the 4x2 and SMR, and Carson Brown was on the 4x4 group.
Panther Relays at Mound City
Worth County won the Panther Relays in Mound City with 109 points while Stanberry posted 90 points in second. Mound City had 79 in third, Rock Port took fourth with 56 and South Holt was fifth with 55.
Worth County’s Jace Cousatte had a double win in the 110 hurdles (17.03) and 300 hurdles (46.58) while Nathan Adwell took the pole vault (4.43m) and Tyler New won the triple jump (10.78m).
Stanberry’s night was led by a trio of individual wins from Tyler Schwebach in the 800 (2:05.51), Colby McQuinn in the long jump (5.66m) and Austin Colvin in the discus (43.63m). Gavin Cameron, Austin Schwebach, Lance Wallace and Ben Messner also teamed to win the 4x100 (48.07).
Landon Poppa nabbed wins in the 100 (11.28) and the 200 (22.56), anchored the 4x200 (1:34.96) champ and led off the winning 4x400 (3:38.48). Lane and Keaton Zembles and Wil Young also ran on both relays while Young, both Zembles and Quinton Livengood were on the 4x800 (9:01.33) champion.
South Holt’s Dawson Fansher was the 1600 (5:00.05) and 3200 (11:24.11) winner, Hayden Elifrits took the shot put (15.51m) and James Herr won the javelin (49.03m).
Mike Lehl Invitational at Blair
Plattsmouth had 37.5 points to finish in seventh at the Mike Leal Invitational in Blair.
The Blue Devils lone win of the night came from Kaleb Wooten in the 1600 (4:42.85). He also finished second in the 3200.
