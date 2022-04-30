(KMAland) -- Falls City Sacred Heart claimed a Pioneer Conference championship, and Elmwood-Murdock was second at the ECNC on Saturday in KMAland boys track.
East Central Nebraska Conference Invitational (at Palmyra)
Elmwood-Murdock had a runner-up finish at the East Central Nebraska Conference meet. The Knights scored 89 points and finished behind Freeman’s 137. Auburn was fourth with 74, and Johnson County Central rounded out the top five in fifth with 47. Palmyra ended up sixth, Falls City was eighth and Weeping Water took ninth.
The Knights had five individual wins, including a pair each from Riley Wilson in the 110 hurdles (16.10) and 300 hurdles (45.16) and Cade Hosier in the triple jump (40-06.75) and 100 (11.10). Reid Fletcher also picked up a win in the high jump (5-08.00).
Auburn’s Ryan Binder won both the 400 (54.32) and long jump (19-05.00), and Rylan Boellstorff was the champ in the pole vault (10-00.00). Boellstorff, Cameron Shriver, Binder and Burke Moody teamed up for another win in the 4x400 (3:48.07).
Johnson County Central’s Treyton Holthus won the shot put (47-05.00), and Palmyra’s Drew Erhart claimed the 200 (23.38).
View the complete results from the meet below.
Pioneer Conference Meet (at Pawnee City)
Falls City Sacred Heart picked up a Pioneer Conference championship with 119 points. Sterling was third with 80.5 while Johnson-Brock was sixth and Lourdes Central Catholic took ninth.
London Nachtigal won the shot put (48-02.00) while Joe Simon was a winner in the 110 hurdles (16.35) for Sacred Heart. The Irish also picked up a win in the 4x100 (46.88)
Sterling’s Andrew Richardson and Andrew Harms were winners in the discus (167-07) and 300 hurdles (45.51), respectively.
Beau Lee of Lourdes Central Catholic was the only two-time individual winner, claiming the long jump (20-05.00) and triple jump (39-07.25).
View the complete results from the meet linked here.