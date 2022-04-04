(KMAland) -- Glenwood had a dominant showing at their host meet and Kuemper finished second at South Central Calhoun to highlight a busy Monday night of high school boys track action in KMAland.
Jerome Howe Relays at Treynor
Underwood held off Clarinda in a tight team battle.
Ram Relays at Glenwood
Glenwood won their home meet with 162 points. Tyler Boldra was a three-time champion, doing so in the 100 hurdles (16.70), 400 hurdles (1:00.23) and shuttle hurdle relay (1:04.51) while Kord Ostrander won the high jump for the Rams with a leap of 5-11.00, Bryant Keller won the 1600 (16.85), and Brock Sell took the title in the 200 (23.60). Kaden Peterson, Grant VonEssen and Anthony Driscoll-Lee partnered with Boldra in the champion shuttle hurdle relay.
Lewis Central finished second with 113 points. The Titans received individual titles from Ethan Eichhorn in the 3200 (9:58.38) and Hunter Deyo in the shot put (51-03.50). The 4x400 foursome of Tyler Hinsley, Johnathan Humpal, Brayden Loftin and Ethen Fishell in 3:41.89 and the distance medley with Fishell, Aidan Bergman, Curtis Witte and Luke Woltmann.
Atlantic and Bishop Heelan posted 98 points apiece. Bishop Heelan had title performances from Sean Schaeffer (100 in 11.55), Carter Ritz (800 in 2:05.95) and Caden LaFleur (discus in 147-01.00) and Aiden Kuehl (long jump in 20-10.00). The Crusaders also won the 4x100 with Kuehl, Schaefer, Ricky Feauto and Kannon Bork in 43.83.
Atlantic's 4x800 quartet of Caden Andersen, Jayden Proehl, Alex Sonntag and Bennett Whetstone were the champions in 8:46.70 while Colton Rasmussen tied for first in the high jump with a leap of 5-11.00.
Red Oak's Jack Kling was also an individual champ thanks to his title in the 400 (52.52). Kling also anchored the Tigers to a win in the sprint medley, where he was joined by Landon Couse, Luke Sayonkon and Riley Fouts in 1:38.43.
Harlan won the 4x200 (1:33.79) with Lukas Francis, Jacob Birch, Connor Frame and Will Neuharth.
Ink Wunderly Boys Invitational at South Central Calhoun
Kuemper Catholic finished second with 139 points. Logan Sibenaller and Michael Pottebaum were each three-time victors. Sibenaller won the 100 (11.26), 200 (23.12) and led the sprint medley (1:40.51) while Pottebaum took first in the 400 (51.29), 800 (2:07.09) and anchored the champion sprint medley.
Tanner Higby and Garrett Christensen joined them on the sprint medley while Koby Lampman, Patrick Hensel, Jacob Greving and Trevor Rial won the 4x800 (8:57.14).
Scott Underwood Invitational at South Dakota State
Sioux City North's Gabe Nash won the 400 (49.97) and 3200 (9:28.41) while Yemane Kifle was the runner-up in the 800 (1:59.32).
The Stars also received runner-up performances from their 4x400 relay team (3:32.89). Lorcan Christensen had a pair of thirds in the 110 hurdles (15.98) and 300 hurdles (45.58).
At Albany
No Results Reported
Thunderbird Invitational at Johnson County Central
Falls City Sacred Heart was the highest-finishing area team with a fourth-place night (73). Johnson-Brock was fifth with 52 points and Johnson County Central was seventh.
Sacred Heart's Brogan Nachtigal set a meet record by throwing 162-00 in the discus. Nachtigal also won the shot put with a toss of 50-03.50.
Lourdes Central Catholic's Beau Lee joined Nachtigal as a two-time champ with golds in the triple jump (42-02.75) and long jump (20-07.00).
Tiger Cadet Invite at North Bend Central
Conestoga scored 20 points. Mickey Turner-Hickey paced their efforts by finishing third in the triple jump (37-00.75) while Casen Crook was fifth in the 100 (11.83).
Mustang Invite at Friend
Sterling's Andrew Richardson won the shot put (44-11.00) and discus (120-02.00). The Jets also won the 4x800 (9:23.78). Kody Goracke posted a pair of runner-up finishes in the triple jump (37-07.50) and 110 hurdles (17.98).
