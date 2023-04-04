(KMAland) -- LeMars won at Sergeant Bluff while Woodbine was the team champion at Denison on Tuesday.
SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON WARRIOR RELAYS
LeMars was the team champion with 136 points while Sergeant Bluff-Luton was second with 129 points.
Sione Fifita won the high jump (6-04.00) and 200 (23.40) while Trace Obbink won the 1600 (4:58.28) and Alex Allen claimed the 800 (2:09.97) for LeMars. The Bulldogs also won the 4x200 (1:37.09).
Sergeant Bluff-Luton received individual titles from Tylar Lutgen in the discus (145-07), Michael Wieseler in the 3200 (11:09.54) and Jacob Hoffman in the 400 hurdles (1:04.48). Hoffman was the second leg on the Warriors’ winning distance medley (3:54.61) while Easton Wheeler was on that relay and the winning 4x400 (3:34.71).
View the full results below.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG CO-ED
Woodbine won the team title with 140 points while IKM-Manning (130) was second and Denison-Schleswig third (127).
Woodbine received titles from Landon Bendgen in the 3200 (10:02.47) and Cameron Cline in the 110 hurdles (17.30). Cline was the lead leg on the champion shuttle hurdle (1:15.85).
IKM-Manning’s Caden Keller won the 800 (2:04.20) while teammate Reed Hinners won the 1600 (4:50.75). Hinners was the first leg on the 4x800 that won in 8:52.93. The Wolves also won the 4x400 (3:43.98).
Denison-Schleswig’s Jake Fink won the 400 hurdles (1:01.93), and Garret Plagge claimed the discus (126-04) and shot put (42-10.00). The Monarchs also won the 4x200 (1:36.30), sprint medley (1:40.15) and distance medley (3:44.73). David Cardenas and Luke Wiebers were on all three winning relays, Anthony Arambula contributed to the winning 4x200 and sprint medley teams and Fink contributed to the Monarchs’ champion 4x200 and distance medley teams.
Harlan’s Cade Sears won the 100 (11.37), Wil Neuharth took the 200 (22.63) and Jacob Birch claimed the 400 (52.51). Sears, Neuharth and Birch were also on the champion 4x100 relay (43.56).
Boyer Valley’s Drew Volkmann won the high jump (5-10.00) and Tri-Center’s Michael Turner claimed the long jump (18-02.50).
View the full results below.