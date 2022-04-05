(KMAland) – LeMars was the team champion at Sergeant Bluff while Woodbine, Central Decatur and Mount Ayr had respectable showings in KMAland boys track festivities on Tuesday night.
Warrior Relays at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
LeMars won the meet with 174 points, Sergeant Bluff-Luton was second with 135 and Bishop Heelan finished third with 122.
The Bulldogs received individual titles from Brandon VanderSluis (discus in 140-02 and shot put in 57-07.50), Cael Kass (400 in 52.06 and 200 in 23.15), Reece Spieler (110 hurdles in 15.86) and Konnor Calhoun (400 hurdles in 59.80).
LeMars also won the 4x400 (Connor Jalas, Quinn Laskie, Jayden Nelson, Wichieng Hosnyang in 3:54.88), 4x100 (Ryan Sadoski, Sione Fifita, David Leusink and Kass in 44.48), shuttle hurdle (Sadoski, Leusink, Calhoun and Spieler in 1:02.54) and sprint medley (Leusink, Beau Wadle, Spieler and Alex Allen in 1:43.41).
Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Hayden Gamble won the 3200 (11:19.05) while teammates Easton Wheeler, Carter Eldridge, Gannon Aymar and Carlos Rodriguez won the 4x800 (9:26.80), and Aymar, Garrett McHugh, Evan Spanel and Scott Kroll won the distance medley (4:01.39).
Bishop Heelan’s Aiden Kuehl won the long jump (21-04.50), Jaron Bleeker took the high jump (5-10.00), Sean Schaefer took top honors in the 100 (11.31) and Carter Ritz won the 800 (2:07.60).
Kuehl also contributed to the champion 4x400 (3:35.40) and 4x200 teams (1:33.43). Joey Fitzsimmons, Sir Brandon Watt and Liam Cleary joined him in the 4x400 while Ricky Feauto, Cleary and Schaefer helped win the 4x200.
Check out the full results here.
At Davis County
No Results Reported
Kip Janvrin Relays
Woodbine finished a distant second behind ACGC. The Tigers did not have any championships, but received runner-up finishes from Dylan Hoefer in the shot put (47-02.50), Cameron Cline in the 400 hurdles (1:02.09) and in the sprint medley with the quartet of Andrew Thoreson, Jerry Malone, Bernie Nelson and Nathan Colwell (1:41.30).
Central Decatur was third with 77 points. Evahn Jones, Champ Walker, Trey Hullinger and Tyke Hullinger were the victors in the 4x200 (1:35.20) while Vincent Carcamo, Gunnar Smith, Tate Swartz and William Gillis won the 4x800 (8:57.40) and Riley Norman, Tyke Hullinger, Matthew Boothe and Jack Scrivner won the shuttle hurdle (1:04.29).
Mount Ayr tallied 67 points for a fifth-place performance. Ryce Reynolds won the 400 (50.43) and 400 hurdles (55.73) while Adler Shay was the 800 champ (2:07.11). Reynolds and Shay partnered with Jaydon Knight and Austin Cole to win the 4x400 in 3:34.17, and Shay, Preston Fleharty, Knight and Cole won the sprint medley in 1:39.80/
Coon Rapids-Bayard’s Easton Hays won the long jump with a leap of 21-01.50.
Check out the full results below.
At Yankton
No Results Reported
At Yutan
No Results Reported