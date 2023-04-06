(KMAland) -- Glenwood won in Missouri Valley, Riverside took the AHSTW title, Lenox was impressive at Clarke, Maryville was the champ in Chillicothe and more from KMAland boys track. Check out the full Thursday rundown below.
CARDINAL RELAYS (AT CLARINDA)
Clarinda had 176 points to win their home Cardinal Relays. Lewis Central was next with 160, Shenandoah had 100, Thomas Jefferson posted 82 and Red Oak finished with 77 to round out the top five.
Trevor Maeder was in Clarinda for the meet. Find his complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
BIG RED RELAYS (AT MISSOURI VALLEY)
Glenwood nabbed another team championship with 147 points at the Big Red Relays. Treynor was a strong second with 122 while Underwood had 119, Logan-Magnolia 78 and Missouri Valley 77.
The Rams had two individual wins, including an 800 (2:02.74) from Bryant Keller and a 1600 (4:47.91) from Preston Slayman. Both also ran for the winning 4x800 meter relay (8:49.15). Glenwood also won the 4x400 (3:34.27), distance medley (3:45.59) and shuttle hurdle (1:05.99). Victor Cruz (4x4, DMR), Andrew Smith (4x8, DMR) and Anthony Driscoll-Lee (DMR, SHR) all were members of two winning relays each.
Treynor’s Karson Elwood picked up a 400 hurdles (57.58) victory and ran for winning relays in the 4x100 (44.20) and sprint medley (1:37.46). Noah Nelson, Kayden Dirks and Brady Wallace were also on both winning relays.
Underwood’s Alex Ravlin took the 400 (53.08) while teammates Mason Boothby and Thomas Huneke also won events — the long jump (21-05.00) and shot put (51-06.00), respectively.
Logan-Magnolia had three individual wins, including the 100 (11.53), the 3200 (10:50.00) and the 110 hurdles (16.06) by William Anderson, Tarick Rowe and Calvin Wallis.
Missouri Valley’s Chris Dworak was a champion in the 200 (23.72) and helped the 4x200 relay (1:35.46) to a win. Finally, Koleson Evans took the discus (148-05). View the complete results from the meet below.
NEVADA RELAYS
Creston finished in seventh place and posted 60 points at the Nevada Relays.
Find the complete results from the meet linked here.
AHSTW MEET
Riverside snagged a tight win over AHSTW, 155-150, while Audubon had 89 in third and Griswold and Fremont-Mills both had to tie for fourth. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton finished with 84, and East Mills had 71.
Riverside’s Ayden Salais snagged a win in the 400 (51.05) and ran for the winning 4x400 (3:41.95) while Brody Henderson took the 3200 (10:58.06) and Nathan Messerschmidt snagged the discus (127-00). Teegan Shechinger ran for both winning Bulldog relays in the 4x400 and 4x800 (9:31.31).
AHSTW saw individual wins from Luke Sternberg in the 200 (23.34), Collin Harder in the 1600 (5:14.35), Gavin Newcomb in the 110 hurdles (16.06) and Jett Peterson in the shot put (42-09.00). Sternberg and Newcomb also ran for the winning shuttle hurdle relay (1:07.19). Nick Denning and Seth Pope were also on the shuttle hurdle winner along with the distance medley (3:58.52).
Audubon’s Aaron Olsen and Zeke Konkler were standouts for the Wheelers in winning the 100 (11.73) and 800 (2:09.84), respectively, and also ran for the winning 4x100 (47.19) and sprint medley (1:41.08) relays along with Dakota McCrainie and Manny Beisswenger.
Fremont-Mills was a winner in the 4x200 (1:42.94), and Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton’s Derrek Kommes won the high jump (5-08.00) and long jump (19-00.50). The Spartans also had a winner in Jonas LaCanne in the 400 hurdles (59.58).
View the complete results from the meet below.
CRAWFORD INVITATIONAL — CLASS A (AT CLARKE)
Central Decatur’s Jack Scrivner was a two-time individual winner with victories in the 110 hurdles (15.67) and long jump (20-11.25). Scrivner added an anchor run for the winning shuttle hurdle relay (1:41.50). Ryker Norman was also a member of the shuttle hurdle and ran for the winning sprint medley (1:41.50).
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
CRAWFORD INVITATIONAL — CLASS B (AT CLARKE)
Donald Bashor and Gabe Funk both had huge nights for Lenox. Bashor won the 100 (11.78), 200 (24.48) and 400 (54.43) while Funk took the 110 hurdles (15.39) and 400 hurdles (57.33). Bashor also ran for the winning 4x100 (47.01) and Funk was on the winning sprint medley (1:42.37) and shuttle hurdle (1:02.48).
Isaac Grundman was also a winner in the long jump (19-09.00) and ran for the 4x200 (1:38.64) and shuttle hurdle winners. Caeden David (SMR, 4x1, 4x2), Keigan Kitzman (SMR, 4x1, 4x2), Trenton Beck (SMR, SHR) and Samson Adams (4x2, SHR) were all on multiple winning relays.
Lamoni’s Tyson McDole won both the 800 (2:14.27) and the 1600 (5:16.87), and Tate McDole took a win in the 3200 (11:49.78). Tyson McDole also anchored the 4x400 (3:54.04) to a win.
East Union’s Morgan Cooley was a winner in the shot put (41-03.00). The Eagles also picked up a win in the distance medley (4:07.59).
Central Decatur JV’s Tariq Miller won the discus (122-05), and Logan Godfrey of Melcher-Dallas landed a win in the high jump (5-10.00).
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
CENTERVILLE INVITATIONAL
Mount Ayr was second in Centerville with 120 points while Moravia had 84 in fourth place. Wayne posted 67 in seventh, Seymour had 42 in eighth and Mormon Trail place ninth with 23.
Ryce Reynolds grabbed three golds in winning the 400 (49.79) and 400 hurdles (53.80). Reynolds also ran anchor for the winning 4x400 meter relay (3:34.79), and Jaydon Knight and Braydon Pierson ran for the 4x400 and the winning 4x100 (45.37). The Raiders were also winners in the 4x800 (9:03.10).
The Moravia boys lone win came from the 4x200 meter relay (1:36.88). Seymour’s Dylan Brennecke added a win in the 100 (11.57).
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
AT WOODWARD-GRANGER
VAN METER INVITATIONAL
CAM scored 69.5 points and finished in a tie for sixth place at the Van Meter Invitational.
Sam Foreman and Jack Follmann both stood out in a big way for CAM on the night. Foreman won the 110 hurdles (15.70) and Follmann took the 400 hurdles (55.88). The two also ran for the winning shuttle hurdle relay (1:02.34).
View the complete results from the meet below.
LYNN JOLLY RELAYS (AT CHEROKEE)
LeMars finished with 111 points and took third at Cherokee’s Lynn Jolly Relays.
Trace Obbink ran to a win in the 3200 (10:21.54) and Sione Fifita sprinted to the 100 (11.39) win. Obbink also ran for the winning 4x400 (3:39.97).
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
BAXTER INVITATIONAL
Ankeny Christian Academy had 27 points and finished in seventh place at the Baxter Invitational.
Alex Davis was the lone champion on the night for the Eagles, finishing in first in the 1600 (4:55.00). View the complete results from the meet linked here.
OSKY RELAYS (AT OSKALOOSA)
Twin Cedars scored one point at the Osky Relays.
Find the complete results from the meet linked here.
AT PEKIN
BRANT DOWNEY INVITATIONAL (AT LATHROP, MO)
Rock Port scored 24 points and Nodaway Valley had 15.5 in Lathrop.
Find the complete results from the meet below.
JOE SHY RELAYS (AT CHILLICOTHE, MO)
The Maryville boys claimed the team championship at the Joe Shy Relays, scoring 179.5 points.
Keaton Stone won both the triple jump (12.68m) and the long jump (6.42m) while Bradley Deering took the 1600 (4:43.15) to lead the Spoofhounds.
Find the complete results from the meet below.
AT ATCHISON, KANSAS
NEBRASKA CITY INVITATIONAL
Plattsmouth’s Elijah Dix had a strong night with wins in the 1600 (4:44.45) and the 3200 (9:52.69). Louis Ingram also picked up a win in the triple jump (38-10.75).
Nebraska City’s Kalan Fritch won the long jump (19-11.00), and Syracuse’s Jase Voorhees picked up a discus victory (155-04).
WAVERLY, NE INVITATIONAL
Auburn scored just four points and took 13th at the Waverly Invitational. Find the complete results below.
DOUGLAS COUNTY WEST INVITATIONAL
Elmwood-Murdock had 68 points and finished in fourth place while Palmyra had 50 in sixth and Weeping Water scored four in 11th.
Elmwood-Murdock picked up five wins on the day, including two each from Riley Wilson and Cade Hosier. Wilson won the 110 hurdles (16.14) and the 300 hurdles (41.35), and Hosier posted wins in the long jump (20-06.00) and triple jump (41-08.00). Samual Clements was also a shot put winner (46-04.25).
Palmyra’s Drew Erhart added two wins of his own in the 100 (11.39) and the 200 (23.36).
View the complete results from the meet below.
AT LINCOLN LUTHERAN
