(KMAland) -- Harlan ran well at SBL, LC was fifth at Urbandale, Lenox won at East Union, Stanberry took second in Albany, Sacred Heart took third at JCC and more from the Tuesday in KMAalnd Boys Track.
Jerome Howe Relays
Treynor scored 180 points to win their home Jerome Howe Relays. Check out the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
Gary DouBrava Invitational (at Urbandale)
Lewis Central placed fifth in Urbandale at the Gary DouBrava Invitational, scoring 58 points on the night.
The Titans were led by individual wins from Nathan Sell in the 800 (2:03.87) and Hunter Deyo in the shot put (52-00.00). The sprint medley relay and Ethan Eichhorn in the 3200 took runner-up spots, and Ethen Fishell and the 4x800 relay ran third.
View the complete results below.
SBL Warrior Relays
The Harlan boys finished second at the SBL Warrior relays, finishing with 123 points and one point behind the champion OABCIG. LeMars had 119.5 in third, Sergeant Bluff-Luton had 96 in fourth and Bishop Heelan Catholic came in fifth with 79.
Harlan’s Trey Gross had a big night with wins in the 800 (2:10.73) and 3200 (10:46.05). He also ran along with Garrett Assmann, Michael Erlemeier and Aidan Hall to win the 4x400 (3:40.69).
Mason Griffith, Will Neuharth, Erlemeier and Hall teamed up to win the 4x200 (1:35.45) and Griffith, Neuharth, Cade Sears and Erlemeier won the sprint medley (1:38.60).
LeMars got a victory out of Collin Boehmer in the 400 hurdles (1:01.24) and from their distance medley relay team (3:53.50) of KC Hitchcock, Colton Hoag, Alex Allen and Cael Kass.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s night was led by individual wins from Carlos Rodriguez in the 1600 (5:02.10) and Majok Majouk in the high jump (5-10.00). Rodriguez also anchored the 4x800 team to victory with a time of 8:58.82. Scott Kroll, Gannon Aymar and Carter Eldridge ran the first three legs for the relay.
Heelan’s Caden Lafleur added a pair of wins in the shot put (50-08.50) and discus (152-02).
View complete results from the meet below.
Ink Wunderly Invitational
Kuemper Catholic scored 76 points and placed fourth at the Ink Wunkerly Invitational at South Central Calhoun on Tuesday. Paton-Churdan was ninth with 10 points.
The Knights didn’t have any wins, but they did have three second-place finishes from Logan Sibenaller in the 100, 200 and long jump. In addition, Jacob Grevin placed third in the 3200.
View the complete results from the meet here.
East Union Invitational
Lenox scored 104 points and won the meet by a mere one point over Central Decatur. Lamoni took third with 81, Nodaway Valley had 72 in fourth and Interstate 35 was fifth with 71.
Hernan Castor was the lone individual champion for the Tigers, finishing with a win in the discus (128-09). The Tigers 4x400 team of Isaac Grundman, Brad Larson, Jake Cox and Samson Adams also ran to a win in 3:46.46.
Central Decatur’s William Gillis grabbed a double gold in the 1600 (4:51.30) and the 3200 (10:43.90). Jack Scrivner also grabbed the long jump (20-01.00) and anchored the winning shuttle hurdle relay (1:09.87) ahead of Evahn Wallace, Matthew Boothe and Tyke Hullinger.
Javin Stevenson had a huge night for Lamoni, winning the 100 (11.38), 200 (23.10) and 400 (53.520. Harrison Sellars also led the Demons with wins in the 110 hurdles (17.16) and the 400 hurdles (1:00.99).
Nodaway Valley’s Toby Bower won the 800 (2:12.99) and led off the 4x800 (9:22.65) winner. Nathan Russell, Doug Berg and Ben Breheny also ran for the winning really.
Other individual wins came from Southwest Valley’s Marshall Knapp in the high jump (5-10.00) and Murray’s Brycen Wookey in the shot put (41-10.50). East Union added a win in the 4x200 (1:37.37) with the team of Emmet Long, Kanyon Huntington, Scott Driskill and Caleb Comstock.
View the complete results below.
Sioux Falls Washington Quad
Sioux City East had a trio of individual and relay wins on Tuesday at the Sioux Falls Washington Quad.
Braden Grover ran to a win in the 400 (53.78) while Ryan Campbell won bot the 800 (2:07.75) and the 1600 (4:48.32) for the Black Raiders.
The 4x100 (46.84), 4x800 (9:11.76) and distance medley relays (4:06.44) also took wins. Kage Knudsen, Ethan Breyfogle, Dalyn Tope and Luke Longval ran for the 4x1 while Ryan Crawford, Brody Comstock, Luke Campbell and Ethan Burge were in the 4x8. Ben Shaputis and Brecken Schossow teamed with Comstock and Burge in the distance medley.
View complete results from the meet below.
Hi Covey Invitational
Sioux City North had a solid second-place finish at the Hi Covey Invitational in Ames. The Stars scored 118 points behind four total wins.
Will Lohr won the 1600 (4:25.15), Natnael Kifle took the 3200 (9:54.52) and Lorcan Christensen was the 400 hurdles champion (58.51). Lohr also teamed with Yemane Kifle, Gabe Nash and Jaysen Bouwers in winning the 4x800 (8:03.34).
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Dennis Anderson Relays (at Davis County)
Moravia had 62 points to lead Bluegrass Conference schools at the meet, finishing in sixth place. Seymour had 23 in ninth, and Moulton-Udell scored eight points to finish 10th.
Riley Hawkins led Moravia with a win in the high jump (5-10.00) while Brett Cormeny, Jackson McDanel, Tanner Cormeny and Chace Hamilton ran to wins in both the sprint medley (1:40.75) and 4x400 (3:39.26).
Hamilton also placed second in the 800 ahead of teammate Gage Hanse, who took third. Logan Johnson was third in the 400 hurdles.
Seymour also had a trio of third-place finishes with Dylan Brenneck taking bronze in the 100 while the 4x200 and shuttle hurdle relays also ran third.
View the complete results linked here.
Travis Girratono Relays (at Albany)
The Stanberry boys finished four points shy of first place Princeton, ending the night with 116 points. Worth County was third with 108.5, and Northeast Nodaway had 15 points in 11th.
Austin Colvin led the way for the Bulldogs with wins in the shot put (14.50m), discus (47.67m) and javelin throw (40.54m). Tyler Schwebach also won for Stanberry in the 800 (2:09.19).
Worth County’s night was led by wins from Aydan Gladstone in the 110 hurdles (17.35), Jace Cousatte in the 300 hurdle (45.74) and Nathan Adwell in the pole vault (3.96m).
View the complete results from Albany linked here.
Travis Girratono Relays (at King City)
The South Holt boys were the high area finisher in King City, taking fifth with 59 points. Platte Valley had 45 in seventh, and East Atchison was 10th with 31.
South Holt’s night was topped by a two-gold evening from Hayden Elifrits, who took the shot put (14.62m) and discus (35.16m). James Herr stayed hot in the javelin (44.10m) with a win of his own, and Dawson Fansher ran to a win in the 3200 (11:32.95).
View the complete results linked here.
Thunderbird Invitational
Falls City Sacred Heart scored 66 points and took third at the Johnson County Cnetral Thunderbird Invitational. Johnson-Brock finished sixth with 31, Johnson County Central had 30 in seventh and Weeping Water had 19 in 10th.
Falls City Sacred Heart had one win in the 4x100 (48.40) while Lourdes Central Catholic’s Beau Lee won the triple jump (41-05.75). Weeping Water’s Wes Reiman finished with a win in the shot put (49-11.00).
View the complete results below.