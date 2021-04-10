(KMAland) -- Harlan won in Denison, Treynor picked up another win at Mo Valley, Stanberry and WOCO won the Stanberry Invite, Plattsmouth took the Neb City Invite and more from the Friday in KMAland Boys Track.
Cardinal Relays at Clarinda
Check out the complete recap from the Cardinals Relays linked here and full results linked here.
Denison-Schleswig Meet
Harlan scored 143 points for the win in Denison while Woodbine had 116 and IKM-Manning put up 109. Denison-Schleswig took fourth with 86.
The Cyclones were strong in the relays with Will Neuharth and Cade Sears running for four winning quartets each. Both ran for the 4x200 (1:33.58), 4x400 (3:42.32), the sprint medley (1:40.42) and the distance medley (3:51.87).
Jacob Birch (4x4, DMR), Mason Griffith (4x2, SMR), Trey Gross (SMR, DMR) and Aidan Hall (4x2, 4x4) were also on two relays each. Hall added a win in the 200 (23.08), and Gross ran to victory in the 1600 (4:48.42).
Woodbine’s Layne Pryor showed well throughout the evening with wins in the 400 (52.84), the shot put (53-05.25) and the discus (170-11). Teammate Nathan Colwell added a co-victory in the high jump (5-04.00).
IKM-Manning’s Quentin Dreyer and Liam Carter were both two-time winners. Dreyer took the 800 (2:07.49) and 3200 (10:33.19) while Carter won the 110 (16.87) and 400 (59.25) hurdles.
Denison-Schleswig’s lone win was from their shuttle hurdle relay team of Brian Ibarra, Jake Fink, Isaac Leinen and Blaine Brodsky in 1:09.71. Tri-Center’s 4x800 team of Brett McGee, Drew Georgius, Michael Denning and Sean McGee won in 9:21.08.
View complete results from the meet below.
Big Red Relays at Missouri Valley
Treynor had 155.5 points to win the Missouri Valley Big Red Relays while Underwood and 124.5 in second. CAM was fourth with 83.5 and Logan-Magnolia rounded out the top five with 59.5.
Sid had his hands in four of Treynor’s seven golds, including individual wins in the 100 (11.20) and 400 hurdles (55.61). He also anchored the 4x200 (1:31.60) and 4x400 (3:28.07) wins. Evan Smith, Todd Pedersen and Noah James ran for the former while Pedersen, James and Devin Vorthmann were on the latter.
The Cardinals also picked up relay wins in the 4x100 (45.07), sprint medley (1:41.58) and distance medley (3:49.25). Smith, Josh Clark, Noah Nelson and Jaxon Schumacher ran for the 4x1, Nelson, Clark, Schumacher and Vorthmann were on the SMR and Nelson, Clark, Karson Elwood and Cole Dooley teamed up on the distance medley. Dooley also had an individual victory in the 1600 (4:51.94).
Underwood added four wins of their own with individual victories for Alex Ravlin in the 400 (53.75), Scott Pearson in the 800 (2:09.00) and Chris Gardner in the shot put (44-00.00). Bryce Patten, Alex Ravlin, Josh Ravlin and Pearson also teamed up for a KMAland-best 4x800 time of 8:40.32.
CAM’s night was led by wins from Lane Spieker in the 200 (23.11) and Jack Follmann in the 110 hurdles (16.64). Logan-Magnolia was fifth behind Tre Melby’s discus win (143-04), and Kuemper Catholic was led by a win from Jacob Greving in the 3200 (11:14.19).
View complete results from the meet below.
Baxter Relays
Ankeny Christian Academy was 10th in Baxter with 35 points on Friday.
ACA had three top three finishes with Rory Heer going second in the 800 and third in the 400 while Trice Clapper took a runner-up in the shot put.
View the complete results linked here.
Stanberry Invitational (at Stanberry)
Stanberry won their home meet with 134 points while Mound City was second with 115. Rock Port had 58 in third.
Austin Colvin led the Bulldogs with victories in the shot (15.56m) and discus (44.00m). Tyler Schwebach ran to a win in the 800 (2:11.08), and Stephen Henggeler won the 110 hurdles (20.42).
Stanberry also won the 4x100 (48.85) and 4x200 (1:40.72) with Gavin Cameron, Ben Messner and Lance Wallace running for both. Evan Saxton and Schwebach also ran for the relays, respectively.
Mound City’s Landon Poppa had a big night of his own with individual wins in the 100 (11.45), 200 (23.42) and 400 (52.96) and anchored the 4x400 (3:51.34) to a win. Lane and Keaton Zembles and Wil Young teamed with Poppa in the relay win.
Lane Zembles also ran to wins in the 1600 (5:03.25) and 3200 (10:40.61) and anchored the 4x800 (9:04.78) to a win. Keaton Zembles, Caedon Messer and Young also ran for the 4x8. Tony Osburn was yet another winner for Mound City in the pole vault (3.20m).
Rock Port’s Phillip Herron also ran to a win in the 300 hurdles (48.75). View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Stanberry Invitational (at King City)
Worth County won the meet with 162 points while South Holt/Nodaway-Holt had 58 in third, Northeast Nodaway put up 48 in fourth and Maryville scored 32 in fifth.
Jace Cousatte led Worth County with wins in the 110 hurdles (17.16) and 300 hurdles (47.03). Levi Cassavaugh was also a winner in the 400 (57.97) while Nathan Adwell nabbed a win in the pole vault (3.95m). Adwell, Cassavaugh, Brent Harris and John Galanakis ran to a win in the 4x400 (4:10.93).
South Holt also picked up a trio of wins, led by Hayden Elifrits, who won the shot put (14.34m) and discus (37.73m). James Herr also won the javelin throw (44.10m).
West Nodaway picked up two wins of their own with Tyler Blay running to a school record 9:48.41 in the 3200 and Duke Ingraham winning the 800 in 2:19.85.
Maryville’s Connor Blackford was also a victor in the 1600 (4:48.46). View the complete results linked here.
Joe Shy Relays (at Chillicothe)
Maryville participated at the Joe Shy Relays in Chillicothe on Friday with Beau Gillespie taking the high finish for the Spoofhounds. Gillespie was fourth in the discus.
View the complete results from the meet below.
Nebraska City Invitational
Plattsmouth ran to a win at Nebraska City, finishing with 121 points at the Nebraska City Invitational. Louisville ended up fifth with 43 while Syracuse, Falls City and Nebraska City ran sixth through eighth.
Kaleb Wooten picked up a pair of wins in the 1600 (4:53.58) and 3200 (10:18.74) to lead the Blue Devils while Randall Aguilar and Dakota Minsall won the high jump (5-10.00) and pole vault (11-06.00), respectively. Brock Headley, Ian Witherell, Rece Baker and Minsall all teamed up for a win in the 4x100 (45.26).
Louisville won a pair of jumps with Sam Ahl taking the long jump (19-07.00) and Cordale Moxey winning the triple jump (40-04.00).
Burton Brandt led Syracuse with wins in the 300 hurdles (41.54) and shot put (49-03.00), and Jace Voorhees was a winner in the discus (125-01.50). Nebraska City’s MJ Nelson was also a winner in the 100 (11.81).
View the complete results from the meet below.
Douglas County West Invitational
Ashland-Greenwood finished second with 96.5 points behind the host and champion Douglas County West, which scored 117. Elmwood-Murdock was fifth with 55 points, and Weeping Water had 11 points in 10th.
Evan Shepard led the Jays with wins in the 110 hurdles (15.65) and high jump (5-10.00) while Owen Jacobs took a victory in the discus (123-01). Shepard also led off the winning 4x100 (46.91) ahead of Jarrod Nafzinger, Lane Zimmerman and Grant Buller.
Elmwood-Murdock’s Cade Hosier won the triple jump (42-03.00) and Wes Reiman nabbed the shot put (45-09.50).
View the complete results from the meet below.