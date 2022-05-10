(KMAland) -- Plattsmouth and Ashland-Greenwood are sending six to state and more from the day in KMAland boys track at Platteview and Benton from Tuesday.
Cardinal Relays (at Benton)
Maryville picked up a fourth-place finish and 81 points at the Cardinal Relay son Tuesday.
The Spoofhounds had wins from Jesus Flores-Hernandez in the 200 (23.30) and Caden Stoecklein in the javelin throw (43.32m).
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Nebraska Class B District 1 Meet at Platteview
Ashland-Greenwood was the highest area finisher in the meet, placing third with 66 points. Plattsmouth (64) and Nebraska City (34) rounded out the top five. Auburn was sixth with 33, Syracuse had 27 in seventh and Falls City scored eighth in 10th.
Plattsmouth and Ashland-Greenwood automatically qualified six events for state, Auburn and Nebraska City tallied three each, Syracuse posted two and Falls City has one.
Check out the area state qualifiers in the events listed below. The top three in individual events and top two in relays advance to state.
100: 2. MJ Nelson, Nebraska City (11.32), 3. Clyde Hinton, Plattsmouth (11.35)
200: 1. MJ Nelson, Nebraska City (22.91), 2. Aizyn Fulmer, Plattsmouth (22.98)
400: 3. Ryan Binder, Auburn (51.45)
1600: 3. Elijah Dix, Plattsmouth (4:49.76)
3200: 1. Elijah Dix, Plattsmouth (10:17.39)
110 hurdles: 3. Kevin Sohl, Plattsmouth (16.30)
300 hurdles: 1. Evan Shepard, Ashland-Greenwood (40.40), 3. Jase Voorhees, Syracuse (43.00)
4x800: 2. Nebraska City — Kalan Fritch, Daniel Adanza, Mason Houghton, Alex Rico (8:50.17)
High jump: 2. Evan Shepard, Ashland-Greenwood (6-03.00)
Pole vault: 2. Ty Beetison, Ashland-Greenwood (11-02.00), 3. Triston Perry, Auburn (11-02.00)
Long jump: 2. Ryan Binder, Auburn (21-05.00)
Triple jump: 3. Kaleb Smith, Plattsmouth (41-01.75)
Shot put: 1. Luke Lambert, Ashland-Greenwood (48-03.00), 2. Jaden Nolte, Falls City (47-03.00), 3. Tobin Engelhard, Ashland-Greenwood (46-09.50)
Discus throw: 1. Jase Voorhees, Syracuse (147-08), 2. Luke Lambert, Ashland-Greenwood (138-09)
View the complete results from the meet below.