(KMAland) -- Woodbine, Central Decatur and Logan-Magnolia claimed team titles on Monday night.
Check out the full KMAland boys track rundown below.
Fremont-Mills
Woodbine won the meet by posting 162 points. Layne Pryor won the discus (177-08) and shot put (52-08.25). Colton Walsh won the 800 (2:15.59), Landon Bendgen claimed the 1500 (4:50.35) and the Tigers won the 4x100 (Andrew Thoreson, Erik Gau, Conrad Schafer and Bernie Nelson) in 45.40, 4x400 (Bendgen, Schafer, Gau and Nathan Colwell) in 3:43.10 and distance medley (Thoreson, Justin Brown, Bendgen and Colwell) in 3:55.75.
Shenandoah claimed second place. Carter Backus won the 110 hurdles (16.08) and Bryce McDowell claimed the 3200 (11:41.36). The shuttle hurdle quartet of Evan Holmes, Riley Backus, Ben Labrum and Carter Backus won in a time of 1:04.98. Holmes, Riley Backus, Hunter Dukes and Brody Collin ran to gold in the 4x200 (1:37.68). Nolan Mount, Mitchell Jones, Andrew Johnson and Rafe Rodewald won the 4x800 (9:51.30).
Stanton's Logan Roberts won the 100 (12.18), 200 (23.99) and 400 (52.95). Roberts also contributed to the victorious sprint medley (1:44.48). Sidney's Matthew Benedict won the high jump (6-01). Iowa School for the Deaf's Gregory Kazeba won the long jump with a leap of 18-02.50.
Check out the full results here.
Boyer Valley
Logan-Magnolia scored 115 points to win the meet. Tre Melby won the discus (140-10) and shot put (50-02). Sam Czarnecki claimed the high jump (5-06). The Panthers won the shuttle hurdle with Evan Roden, Baker Lally, Harley Christensen and Czarnecki (1:12.33).
Riverside finished second. The 4x800 team of Drake Woods, JJ Wilson, Liam Fagan and Josh Fajen took gold in 3:42.10.
West Harrison's Aaron Peterson won the 100 (12.04), Hunter Hansen took the 110 hurdles (17.18) and 400 hurdles (57.82). Gabe Gilgen, Grant Gilgen, Walker Rife and Mason King ran to gold in the 4x100 (46.98), Peterson, the Gilgens and Rife claimed the 4x200 in 1:38.22.
Missouri Valley's Sean Callaghan won the 200 (24.16) and contributed to the victorious sprint medley alongside Luke Williams, Alexis Manzo and Will Gutzmer (1:42.90). The same quartet won the distance medley (4:07.82). Brek Boruff won the 3200 (10:59.87).
IKM-Manning's Jaxon Doyel was the 400-meter champion in 56.52. The Wolves won the 4x800 with Hunter Smith, Akim Duot, Connor Keller and Quentin Dreyer (8:48.35).
Tri-Center's Brett McGee and Eli Marsh won the 800 (2:03.30) and long jump respectively (20-07.00).
Boyer Valley's lone title came from Patrick Heffernan in the 1600 (4:53.01).
The full results can be found here.
Hap Merritt Invitational at ACGC
Underwood finished third with 97 points. Brayden Wollan won the 100 (10.60) and anchored the victorious 4x400 (3:29.01). Scott Pearson, Alex Ravlin and Bryce Patten were also part of that relay. Patten, Josh Ravlin, Alex Ravlin and Pearson took the 4x800 (8:18.40). Chris Gardner won the discus (148-04).
Treynor finished fourth. Noah James won the high jump (6-04). Evan Smith, Josh Clark, Noah Nelson and Jaxon Schumacher combined to win the 4x100 (44.35) and 4x200 (1:33.42). Smith, Clark and Schumacher partnered with Todd Pedersen to claim the sprint medley (1:36.83).
Audubon's Matthew Beisswenger won the long jump (20-02) and Gavin Smith won the 110 hurdles (15.54).
CAM won the shuttle hurdle with Sam Foreman, Jack Follman, Cale Maas and Connor McKee in 1:01.30.
Click here to view full results.
Central Decatur
Central Decatur tallied 126 points to win on their home track. Tyke Hullinger won the 100 (11.57), Trey Hullinger claimed the 200 (23.92) and William Gillis won the 3200 (10:22.30). The quartet of Evahn Wallace, Champ Walker, Trey Hullinger and Tyke Hullinger won the 4x200 (1:35.17). Gunnar Smith, Tate Swartz, Isaiah Brunk and Gillis were the 4x800 champions (8:48.48). Tyke Hullinger, Matthew Boothe, Riley Norman and Jack Scrivner were champions in the shuttle hurdle (1:04.90) and Scrivner won the long jump (20-05.50).
Mount Ayr's Ryce Reynolds won the 800 (2:02.28). Teammate Briar Knapp swept the hurdle events with a time of 16.61 in the 110 and 1:01.37 in the 400. The Raiders won the 4x400 with Erik Trujillo, Trae Ehlen, Adler Shay and Reynolds (3:33.79).
Southeast Warren's distance medley quartet of Rayden Leavengood, Colton Halterman, Bradley Metz and Cameron Dittmer won in 4:02.66. Randy Jimenez also won the 1600 (4:46.90).
Lenox's lone title came from Brad Larson in the 400 (55.96).
Full results below.
Nodaway Valley
Martensdale-St. Marys won the sprint medley in 1:38.67.
East Sac
Glidden-Ralston tallied 65 points to claim fifth. Brigham Daniel won the 100 (11.32), 200 (23.27) and 400 (52.59). The Wildcats also won the sprint medley (1:41.27).
Ar-We-Va's Cooper Kock won the high jump with a leap of 6-00.
Demon Relays at Lamoni
Lamoni won their host meet by scoring 137 points. Harrison Sellers won the 110 hurdles (16.62) and contributed to the champion 4x200 (1:36.49) and 4x400 (3:55.62). Javin Stevenson and Brayden Olson also ran both relays. Kalvin Brown was in the 4x200 and Paul Eason led off the 4x400. Stevenson, Olson, Sellars and Brown won the sprint medley (1:39.59). Olson also won the discus with a chuck of 124-08.25. Sellars won the 110 hurdles (16.62).
Mormon Trail finished second as a team. Gavin Dixson won the 1600 (5:19.06) and 3200 (11:27.94). Triton Gwinn, Alex Christoffersen, Degin Dixson and Remington Newton won the 4x800 (9:37.89). Tanner Cormeny won the 200 (23.37) and 400 (53.92).
Seymour's Dylan Brenneck won the 100 (11.33) and long jump (18-01) and Keenan Hinners won the 400 hurdles (1:06.16). Seymour also won the 4x100 (49.91).
Moravia's Tanner Cormeny won the 200 (23.37) and 400 (53.92) and Melcher-Dallas' Ryan Krpan won the 800 (2:11.09). Murray's Bryce Wookey took the shot put with a heave of 43-06.00. The Mustangs won the distance medley with Christian Nevarez, Aydan Dinham, Kendrick Mastin and Mark Cabrera (4:07.75).