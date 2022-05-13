(KMAland) -- There were 13 area district meets in KMAland Iowa and Nebraska on Thursday. Check out the full results below.
Iowa Class 1A SQM at Audubon
Find the complete results and recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page or full results below.
Iowa Class 1A SQM at Earlham
Nodaway Valley finished seventh with 41 points while Martensdale-St. Marys was eighth with 24. Orient-Macksburg (7 points), Ankeny Christian (4 points) and Paton-Churdan (1 point) also competed in Earlham.
There were no automatic area qualifiers from the area. View the complete results from the meet below.
Iowa Class 1A SQM at Fremont-Mills
Find the complete results and recap linked here.
Iowa Class 1A SQM at Wayne
Mount Ayr had 105 points and finished second behind Lynnville-Sully at the Wayne district. Lamoni took third with 92 points, and Southeast Warren had 70 in fifth. Seymour, East Union, Melcher-Dallas, Wayne, Moravia, Mormon Trail and Murray finished in order.
Mount Ayr qualified six events for state while Melcher-Dallas automatically qualified three, Seymour and Lamoni sent two and Southeast Warren had one. View the complete list of area qualifiers linked below.
100: 1. Dylan Brennecke, Seymour (11.94)
400: 1. Ryce Reynolds, Mount Ayr (50.88)
800: 1. Adler Shay, Mount Ayr (2:04.40)
1600: 1. Tyson McDole, Lamoni (4:48.00)
3200: 1. Ronan Jimenez, Southeast Warren (10:49.01)
110 hurdles: 1. Owen Suntken, Melcher-Dallas (16.91)
400 hurdles: 1. Ryce Reynolds, Mount Ayr (56.17)
4x400: 1. Mount Ayr — Jaydon Knight, Austin Cole, Adler Shay, Ryce Reynolds (3:28.72)
Sprint medley: 1. Mount Ayr — Austin Cole, Jaydon Knight, Adler Shay, Ryce Reynolds (1:37.92)
Distance medley: 1. Mount Ayr — Preston Fleharty, Jaydon Knight, Austin Cole, Adler Shay (3:44.84)
Shuttle hurdle: 1. Melcher-Dallas — Logan Godfrey, Lucas Harrington, Anthony Schneider, Owen Suntken (1:07.34)
High jump: 1. Logan Godfrey, Melcher-Dallas (5-10.00)
Long jump: 1. Dylan Brenneck, Seymour (20-10.75)
Discus: 1. Brayden Olson, Lamoni (123-05)
Find full results from the meet below.
Iowa Class 2A SQM at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
Central Decatur took third with 108 points at the Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont district. The Cardinals had a big night with eight automatic qualifying events. View the complete list below.
100: 2. Tyke Hullinger, Central Decatur (11.78)
800: 2. Vincent Carcamo, Central Decatur (2:03.93)
110 hurdles: 1. Jack Scrivner, Central Decatur (15.68)
4x100: 1. Central Decatur — Tyke Hullinger, Trey Hullinger, Champ walker, Evahn Jones (45.01)
4x200: 1. Central Decatur — Evahn Jones, Tyke Hullinger, Champ Walker, Trey Hullinger (1:32.28)
4x800: 2. Central Decatur — Vincent Carcamo, Tate Swartz, Gunnar Smith, Isaiah Brunk (8:33.05)
Shuttle hurdle: 1. Central Decatur — Tyke Hullinger, Jack Scrivner, Matthew Boothe, Riley Norman (1:02.01)
Long jump: 1. Jack Scrivner, Central Decatur (21-02.50)
Find complete results from the meet below.
Iowa Class 2A SQM at Treynor
Find the complete results and recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page or full results below.
Iowa Class 3A SQM at Denison-Schleswig
Find the complete results and recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page or full results below.
Iowa Class 4A SQM at Fort Dodge
Sioux City North had 128 points in second place to lead KMAland conference schools. Sioux City East posted 66 in fifth, and Sioux City West scored 37 in eighth.
North qualified nine events for the state meet while Sioux City East qualified two and Sioux City West one. View the area qualifiers below.
400: 1. Gabe Nash, Sioux City North (49.80)
800: 1. Yemane Kifle, Sioux City North (1:56.09), 2. Gabe Nash, Sioux City North (1:56.10)
1600: 1. William Lohr, Sioux City North (4:26.42), 2. Natnael Kifle, Sioux City North (4:32.20)
3200: 1. William Lohr, Sioux City North (10:03.27)
400 hurdles: 1. Lorcan Christensen, Sioux City North (56.29)
High jump: 1. Robert Johnson, Sioux City West (6-01.00), 2. Logan Dolphin, Sioux City East (6-00.00)
Shot put: 2. Blake Hogancamp, Sioux City East (49-03.00)
4x800: 1. Sioux City North — Beshanena Gutema, Gabe Nash, Natnael Kifle, Yemane Kifle (8:17.30)
Distance Medley: 1. Sioux City North — Demarco Young, Dayton Harrell, Yemane Kifle, William Lohr (3:41.18)
Find the complete results from the meet below.
Iowa Class 4A SQM at Waukee Northwest
Abraham Lincoln scored 35 points to finish sixth, and Thomas Jefferson had 28 in seventh. There were no area qualifiers at the meet.
Find the complete results linked here.
Nebraska Class C District 1 Malcolm
Elmwood-Murdock had 65.5 points and finished in fourth while Palmyra posted 38.5 in sixth, Johnson County Central had 32 in seventh and Conestoga and Lourdes Central Catholic scored 20 in a tie for ninth. The Knights automatically qualified five events while Lourdes Central Catholic will send two. Palmyra, Conestoga and Johnson County Central have one qualifying event each.
View the area qualifiers below.
100: 1. Cade Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock (11.01)
200: 2. Drew Erhart, Palmyra (22.87)
110 hurdles: 1. Riley Wilson, Elmwood-Murdock (15.77)
300 hurdles: 1. Riley Wilson, Elmwood-Murdock (41.67)
Pole vault: 1. Evan Svanda, Conestoga (11-03.00); 2. Aiden Weber, Johnson County Central (10-09.00)
Long jump: 1. Beau Lee, Lourdes Central Catholic (22-05.25); 2. Cade Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock (21-06.25)
Triple jump: 1. Beau Lee, Lourdes Central Catholic (43-04.50); 2. Cade Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock (43-04.25)
Check out the complete results from the meet below.
Nebraska Class C District 2 at David City
Louisville had 42 points and finished eighth at David City’s C-2 meet. The Lions will automatically send two relays and two individuals on to the state meet.
100: 2. Harrison Klein, Louisville (11.20)
800: 1. Eric Heard, Louisville (2:02.12)
4x100: 1. Louisville — Quincy Trent, Harrison Klein, Eric Heard, Cody Hrdy (43.75)
4x400: 1. Louisville — Eric Heard, Cody Hrdy, Jaxson Barnes, Harrison Klein (3:31.71)
View the complete results linked here.
Nebraska Class D District 1 at Pawnee City
Falls City Sacred Heart claimed the district championship with 130 points. Sterling was second with 95, and Johnson-Brock had 56 in fourth.
The Irish put 10 events into the state track meet automatically. Sterling had seven events qualify, and Johnson-Brock had one. View the area qualifiers list below.
100: 2. Wyatt Rathe, Sterling (11.88)
800: 2. Jesus Gonzalez-Castillo, Sterling (2:08.29)
1600: 2. James Froeschl, Falls City Sacred Heart (5:08.47)
110 hurdles: 1. Joe Simon, Falls City Sacred Heart (16.73); 2. Andrew Harms, Sterling (16.89)
300 hurdles: 2. Andrew Harms, Sterling (42.63)
Pole vault: 2. James Froeschl, Falls City Sacred Heart (11-02.00)
Shot put: 1. Brogan Nachtigal, Falls City Sacred Heart (48-04.50); 2. Andrew Richardson, Sterling (46-05.50)
Long jump: 1. Jake Froeschl, Falls City Sacred Heart (19-07.25); 2. Sam Dunn, Falls City Sacred Heart (19-07.00)
Triple jump: 1. Caleb Fossenbarger, Johnson-Brock (39-06.00); 2. Ridge Bredthauer, Sterling (39-01.25)
Discus throw: 1. Andrew Richardson, Sterling (165-00); 2. Brogan Nachtigal, Falls City Sacred Heart (146-08)
4x100: 1. Falls City Sacred Heart — Jakob Jordan, Evan Keithley, Sam Dunn, Brogan Nachtigal (45.24)
4x400: 1. Falls City Sacred Heart — Evan Keithley, Brogan Nachtigal, Jake Froeschl, Jakob Jordan (3:35.91)
4x800: 1. Falls City Sacred Heart — Jake Froeschl, Evan Keithley, James Froeschl, Jakob Jordan (8:40.55)
Find the complete results from the meet linked here.
Nebraska Class D District 2 at Osceola
Weeping Water had five points and finished 11th. There were no area qualifiers. View the complete results from the meet linked here.