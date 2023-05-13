(KMAland) -- Mound City and Maryville both won postseason track meets in Saturday’s KMAland boys track action.
Check out the full rundown below.
CLASS 1 SECTIONAL AT PLATTSBURG
Mound City led the team race with 59 points while Worth County put up 54. Check out the full list of KMAland state qualifiers below.
100: 1. Jarrett Spinnato, East Atchison (11.13), 2. Ty Mooney, King City (11.15), 3. Porter Davis, Albany (11.44)
200: 1. Ty Mooney, King City. Jarrett Spinnato, East Atchison
400: 2. Levi Cassavaugh, Worth County (49.77)
800: 1. Riley Blay, Nodaway Valley (2:03.08), 2. Keaton Zembles, Mound City (2:04.76)
1600: 1. Riley Blay, Nodaway Valley (4:35.50), 2. Keaton Zembles, Mound City (4:46.02)
3200: 1. Riley Blay, Nodaway Valley (10:35.26), 3. Caleb Lucas, Rock Port (11:08.54)
110 Hurdles: 2. Tanner Russo, North Andrew (16.33), 3. August Meadows, Mound City (16.45), 4. Chauncey Brown, Mound City (16.70)
300 Hurdles: 1. August Meadows, Mound City (41.41), 4. Tanner Russo, North Andrew (43.53)
High Jump: 2. Kemper Cline, Albany (6-00.75), 3. Blake Bohannon, Nodaway Valley (5-11.25)
Long Jump: 3. Mason Casner, North Nodaway (19-10.75)
Triple Jump: 2. Justin Miller, Platte Valley (41-07.25)
Discus: 1. Jacob Chittum, North Andrew (131-03)
Javelin: 1. Kyle Burke, Albany (142-08), 3. Ean Meyer, Platte Valley (139-10)
Shot Put: 1. Jase Latham, Worth County (45-11.25), 2. Jacob Chittum, North Andrew (45-09.25), 4. Elias Alarcon, Worth County (42-07.50)
4x100: 1. King City -- Brodhi Ramirez, Ty Mooney, Cooper Mooney, Ron Pulliam (44.53), 2. Albany – Kemper Cline, Porter Davis, Kyle Emerson, Michael McIntosh (44.81)
4x200: 1. King City -- Brodhi Ramirez, Ty Mooney, Cooper Mooney, Ron Pulliam (1:33.07), 3. Worth County – Tyler New, John Galanakis, Landon Moser, Levi Cassavaugh (1:34.81)
4x400: 2. Nodaway Valley – Blake Bohannon, Clay Hanson, Clayton Davis, Riley Blay (3:37.68), 3. Mound City – August Meadows, Kaden Derr, Nicholas Ivey, Keaton Zembles (3:38.15)
4x800: 2. Mound City – Jadon Griffin, Quinton Livengood, Nicholas Ivey, Keaton Zembles (9:00.07)
Find the full results herev.
CLASS 3 DISTRICT AT CHILLICOTHE
Maryville won the district title in dominant fashion with 193.33 points. The Spoofhounds got state qualifications in the following:
400: 1. Jesus Flores-Hernandez, Maryville (51.85), 2. Dylan Meyer, Maryville (52.09)
800: 1. Dylan Masters, Maryville (2:04.17)
1600: 1. Connor Blackford, Maryville (4:44.99), 2. Bradley Deering, Maryville (4:49.71)
3200: 2. Connor Blackford, Maryville (10:31.72), 3. Colton Berry, Maryville (10:58.83)
High Jump: 1. Jesus Flores-Hernandez, Maryville (1.90 meters)
Long Jump: 1. Keaton Stone, Maryville (6.31 meters), 2. Wyatt Garner, Maryville (6.09 meters)
Pole Vault: 3. Keaton Stone, Maryville (3.65 meters)
Triple Jump: 1. Keaton Stone, Maryville (13.46 meters)
Discus: 1. Carson Sterling, Maryville (43.52 meters), 4. Phoenix Phillips (37.89 meters)
Javelin: 3. Caden Stoecklein, Maryville (44.41 meters)
Shot Put: 2. Carson Sterling, Maryville (14.95 meters), 4. Kort Watkins, Maryville (13.88 meters)
4x100: 4. Maryville (45.04)
4x200: 3. Maryville (1:31.70)
4x400: 1. Maryville (3:32.13)
4x800: 1. Maryville (8:30.34)
Find the full results here.