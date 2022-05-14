(KMAland) -- Worth County and Maryville won team titles in Missouri postseason track action on Saturday.
CLASS 1 SECTIONAL AT WEST PLATTE
Worth County won the title with 68 points while Nodaway Valley was third (59).
Jace Cousatte, Aydan Gladstone and Levi Cassavaugh were four-time qualifiers for the Tigers while Riley Blay paced Nodaway Valley’s efforts with three titles.
Check out the full list of KMAland state qualifiers below.
200 Meter Dash: 2. Ben Messner, Stanberry (23.22), 4. Jarrett Spinnatto, East Atchison (23.50)
400 Meter Dash : 2. Dawson Fast, Nodaway Valley (53.26)
800 Meter Run: 1. Riley Blay, Nodaway Valley (2:02.56), 3. Tyler Schwebach, Stanberry (2:04.33), 4. Keaton Zembles, Mound City (2:06.04)
1600 Meter Run: 1. Riley Blay, Nodaway Valley (4:29.47), 2. Keaton Zembles, Mound City (4:42.12)
3200 Meter Run: 1. Riley Blay, Nodaway Valley (9:53.78), 3. Cole Anderson, East Atchison (11:00.96), 4. Micah Wolf, Platte Valley (11:13.66)
110 Meter Hurdles: 1. Jace Cousatte, Worth County (15.92), 3. Aydan Gladstone, Worth County (16.26), 4. Tanner Russo, North Andrew (17.42)
300 Meter Hurdles: 1. Jace Cousatte, Worth County (41.15), 4. Phillip Herron, Rock Port (44.14)
4x100 Meter Relay: 4. Worth County – Aydan Gladstone, Alex Rinehart, Kyle Emerson, Levi Cassavaugh (46.04)
4x200 Meter Relay: 1. Worth County – Aydan Gladstone, Levi Cassavaugh, Braxton Hightshoe, Jace Cousatte (1:33.27)
4x400 Meter Relay: 2. Worth County – Levi Cassavaugh, Braxton Hightshoe, Alex Rinehart, Jace Cousatte (3:38.74), 3. Stanberry – Colby McQuinn, Ben Messner, Brayden Hahn, Tyler Schwebach (3:39.10).
4x800 Meter Relay: 1. Stanberry – Colby McQuinn, Decker Heyde, Brayden Hahn, Tyler Schwebach (8:52.74), 3. Mound City – Keaton Zembles, William Heck, Jadon Griffin, Quinton Livengood (8:59.37), 4. Platte Valley – Ethan Holtman, Justin Miller, Jacob Peery, Micah Wolf (9:05.81)
Shot Put: 2. Hayden Elifrits, South Holt (15.90 meters), 3. Austin Colvin, Stanberry (15.43 meters), 4. Jase Latham, Worth County (14.76 meters)
Discus: 1. Austin Colvin, Stanberry (47.37 meters), 2. Hayden Elifrits, South Holt (39.99 meters), 4. Colten Stevens, Rock Port (38.54 meters)
Javelin: 1. James Herr, Nodaway Valley (49.60 meters), 3. Alex Rinehart, Worth County (44.66 meters)
Pole vault: 1. Tony Osburn, Mound City (3.79 meters), 2. William Rother, Mound City (3.34 meters), 3. Aydan Gladstone, Worth County (3.04 meters)
Triple jump: 4. Justin Miller, Platte Valley (12.10 meters)
High jump: 2. Dawson Fast, Nodaway Valley (1.85 meters), 3. Kaylin Merriweather, East Atchison (1.83 meters)
Full results here.
CLASS 3 DISTRICT AT CHILLICOTHE
Maryville scored 149 points to win the district title. Keaton Stone advanced in three events for the Spoofhounds while Haven Bonde moved along in two.
Check out the full list of KMAland sectional qualifiers below.
400 Meter Dash: 3. Jesus Flores-Hernandez, Maryville (50.31)
800 Meter Run: 3. Dylan Masters, Maryville (2:13.34)
1600 Meter Run: 1. Connor Blackford, Maryville (4:55.97), 2. Bradley Deering, Maryville (4:58.11)
3200 Meter Run: 1. Jag Galapin, Maryville (11:07.06), 2. Cale Sterling, Maryville (11:25.14)
110 Meter Hurdles: 3. Haven Bonde, Maryville (16.56)
300 Meter Hurdles: 3. Haven Bonde, Maryville (43.72)
4x800 Meter Relay: 1. Maryville (8:39.02)
High jump: 1. Jesus Flores-Hernandez, Maryville (1.90 meters)
Pole vault: 3. Keaton Stone, Maryville (3.05 meters)
Long jump: 3. Keaton Stone, Maryville (6.13 meters)
Triple jump: 3. Keaton Stone, Maryville (12.94 meters)
Shot put: 3. Kort Watkins, Maryville (13.00 meters)
Discus: 4. Carson Sterling, Maryville (37.27 meters)
Javelin: 2. Caden Stoecklein, Maryville (42.28 meters)