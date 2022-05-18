Track and Field

(Omaha) -- Plattsmouth scored three points during the first day of the Nebraska Class B Boys State Track & Field Championships.

The Blue Devils’ points came from Elijah Dix, who finished sixth in the 3200 (9:59.96).  

Auburn’s Ryan Binder qualified for the 400-meter dash finals by taking eighth in preliminary action while Ashland-Greenwood’s Evan Shepard was second in the 300 hurdle preliminaries (40.34).

Check out the full KMAland results below.

NEBRASKA CLASS B BOYS STATE TRACK & FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS – DAY ONE

Triple jump: 16. Kaleb Smith, Plattsmouth (41-04.00)

High Jump: DNF. Evan Shepard, Ashland-Greenwood

Shot put: 15. Jaden Nolte, Falls City (48-11.25), 18. Luke Lambert, Ashland-Greenwood (46-09.75), 19. Tobin Engelhard, Ashland-Greenwood (46-08.25)

4x800 Meter Relay: 16. Nebraska City – Alex Rico, Kalan Fritch, Daniel Adanza, Mason Houghton (9:06.94)

110 Meter Hurdles Prelims: 18. Kevin Sohl, Plattsmouth (16.40)

100 Meter Dash Prelims: 14. MJ Nelson, Nebraska City (11.37), 21. Clyde Hinton, Plattsmouth (11.48)

400 Meter Dash Prelims: 8. Ryan Binder, Auburn (50.78)

3200 Meter Run: 6. Elijah Dix, Plattsmouth (9:59.96)

300 Meter Hurdles: 2. Evan Shepard, Ashland-Greenwood (40.34), 20. Jase Vorhees, Syracuse (42.83)

200 Meter Dash Prelims: 12. MJ Nelson, Nebraska City (22.99), 24. Aizyn Fulmer, Plattsmouth (23.98)

Find the full results here.

