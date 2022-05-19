(Omaha) -- Evan Shepard, Ryan Binder and Jase Vorhees collected medals in the second day of the Nebraska Class B State Track & Field Championships.
Check out the full rundown of how KMAland athletes did below and full results here.
CLASS B STATE TRACK & FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS – DAY TWO
300 Meter Hurdles: 6. Evan Shepard, Ashland-Greenwood (40.73)
400 Meter Dash: 7. Ryan Binder, Auburn (50.73)
1600 Meter Run: 14. Elijah Dix, Plattsmouth (4:46.53)
Long jump: 14. Ryan Binder, Auburn (20-00.25)
Discus: 7. Jase Vorhees, Syracuse (152-11), 20. Luke Lambert, Ashland-Greenwood (134-01)
Pole vault: 16. Triston Perry, Auburn (12-00.00), 19. Ty Beetison, Ashland-Greenwood (J12-00.00)