(KMAland) -- East Mills, Underwood, Moravia, Mound City and Maryville captured conference championships on Tuesday.
CORNER CONFERENCE MEET (AT GRISWOLD)
East Mills won their third consecutive conference title by scoring 184.66 points. Fremont-Mills (134) and Griswold (85) were second and third.
Ethan Hewett has the full story at our Local Sports News Page. View the full results here.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE MEET (AT UNDERWOOD)
Underwood entertained their home crowd with a conference title behind a four-gold night from Mason Boothby. IKM-Manning (127) and Treynor (99.5) completed the top three.
Nick Stavas has the full story here.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE MEET (AT GRACELAND)
Moravia just barely edged Lamoni, 141 to 133.
Moravia's titles came from Jackson McDanel in the 400 (54.74) and 400 hurdles (59.87) and Matthew McDanel in the shot put (39-09.00). They also won the 4x200 (1:45.24), 4x400 (3:59.20), sprint medley (1:39.52). Wyatt Throckmorton was on all three relays. Shane Helmick and Riley Hawkins contributed to the winning 4x200 and 4x400 teams.
Lamoni's Tyson McDole won the 800 (2:06.23) and 1600 (4:55.94) while Ambrose Savage won the discus (131-02.00).
Seymour's Dylan Brennecke won the long jump (19-07.50), 100 (11.45), 200 (23.00) and anchored the winning 4x100 (47.97).
Ankeny Christian's Alex Davis won the 3200 (11:15.00) and was the third leg on the winning distance medley team (4:24.92).
Melcher-Dallas won three events. Logan Godfrey won the high jump (5-08.00), Owen Suntken won the 110 hurdles (16.08) and the pair were part of the winning shuttle hurdle (1:08.09).
Mormon Trail won the 4x800 (9:30.79).
Find the full results below.
275 CONFERENCE MEET (AT MOUND CITY)
Mound City rolled to a team title while Nodaway Valley (113) was second. East Atchison was third (87).
Trevor Maeder has the rundown at our Local Sports News Page.
View full results here.
GRAND RIVER CONFERENCE MEET (AT ALBANY)
Worth County unofficially finished second in the team standings. Their lone win came in the 4x400 (3:49.10).
North Andrew’s Tanner Russo won the 300 hurdles (42.72) and 110 hurdles (17.02), and Jacob Chittum won the shot put (14.37 meters).
Albany was the 4x200 champion (1:34.91).
King City’s Ty Mooney won the 200 (22.55).
Find the full results below.
MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE MEET (AT CAMERON)
Maryville put up 265 points to win the team title. Savannah was sixth with 51.
Maryville received titles from Jesus Flores-Hernandez in the 400 (51.93) and high jump (1.70 meters), Dylan Masters in the 800 (2:03.51), Connor Blackford in the 1600 (4:44.12) and 3200 (10:13.63), Sadler Viau in the 110 hurdles (17.15), Keaton Stone in the long jump (6.08 meters) and triple jump (12.92 meters), Kort Watkins in the shot put (13.71 meters) and Carson Sterling in the discus (43.70 meters).
The Spoofhounds also won the 4x100 (46.01) and 4x400 (3:37.96). Flores-Hernandez and Masters were on the winning 4x400.
Find the full results here.
FREEMAN INVITE
Sterling was the top KMAland team. They finished second with 75.33 points. Wyatt Rathe won the long jump (19-06.50) for the Jets. Andrew Harms won the 110 hurdles (15.28), Jesus Gonzalez-Castillo won the 800 (2:04.29).
Johnson County Central got titles from Hayden Huskey in the triple jump (39-05.25) and 3200 (10:33.51) and Nolan Wellensiek in the discus (149-11).
Palmyra’s Drew Erhart won the 100 (11.29) and Brandt Leech (HTRS) won the pole vault (12-00.00).
Find the full results below.