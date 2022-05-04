(KMAland) -- CAM, Lamoni, Mound City and Maryville won conference titles while Worth County, Plattsmouth and Sterling also showed well in KMAland boys track on Tuesday.
Corner Conference Meet
East Mills won their second straight Corner Conference championship in Tabor. Check out Derek Martin’s recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Western Iowa Conference Meet
The Underwood boys picked up a conference championship in Avoca. Find Adam Kiesel’s full rundown at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Pride of Iowa Conference Meet
Central Decatur grabbed another Pride of Iowa title in Lenox. Check out Trevor Maeder’s full rundown at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Rolling Valley Conference Meet
CAM totaled 161 points to win the Rolling Valley Conference championship in Dunlap. Woodbine had 134 in second, Coon Rapids-Bayard posted 87 in third and Boyer Valley had 57 in fourth. West Harrison rounded out the top five in 47. Ar-We-Va (44 points), Glidden-Ralston (28 points) and Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (28 points) rounded out the standings.
The Cougars were led by a big night from Lane Spieker, who won the 100 (11.29), 200 (23.25) and long jump (21-02.50). Cale Maas added a win in the 400 (53.83), Jack Follmann won the 400 hurdles (57.67) and Cade Ticknor was the discus champ (142-03). CAM added relay wins in the sprint medley (1:38.86), distance medley (3:58.80) and shuttle hurdle (1:03.86).
Woodbine’s Nathan Colwell and Dylan Hoefer picked up individual wins in the 800 (2:09.08) and shot put (45-08.00), respectively. The Tigers nabbed wins in the 4x400 (3:48.80) and 4x800 (9:28.32).
Coon Rapids-Bayard ran well in the sprint relays with wins in the 4x100 (44.88) and 4x200 (1:36.52). Boyer Valley’s Patrick Heffernan ran to a distance double with wins in the 1600 (4:42.05) and 3200 (10:29.60).
Ar-We-Va’s Cooper Kock was also a two-time winner in the 110 hurdles (15.41) and high jump (5-08.00).
View the complete results from the meet below.
Bluegrass Conference Meet
Lamoni rolled to another Bluegrass championship with 192 points. Seymour was second with 106 while Melcher-Dallas was a distance third with 70. Murray had 66, and Mormon Trail finished with 62.
Moravia (33 points), Ankeny Christian (29), Moulton-Udell (27), Diagonal (23), Twin Cedars (23) and Orient-Macksburg (20) finished the standings.
The Demons had a dominant performance, including a trio of wins from Javin Stevenson in the 100 (11.21), 200 (23.13) and 400 (52.31) and from Tyson McDole in the 800 (2:10.81), 1600 (4:59.28) and 3200 (10:49.63). Brayden Olson was an additional winner in the discus (120-03).
The Demons added relay wins in the 4x400 (3:44.75), 4x800 (3:44.75) and sprint medley (1:45.63). Ambrose Savage was on all three of the relays while Olson, Matthew Patience and Stevenson ran for the 4x4, McDole, Patience and Jack Greenwood all ran for the 4x8 and Patience, Olson and Trevor McDole were on the SMR.
Second-place Seymour got one individual win on the night from Dylan Brenneck in the long jump (18-03). They also won the 4x100 (47.70) with Brenneck, Colton Black, Kennan Hinners and Ethan Wiebe running in order.
Melcher-Dallas standout Owen Suntken won the 110 hurdles (16.87) and Logan Godfrey took the high jump (5-06). Suntken, Anthony Schneider, Lucas Harrington and Logan Godfrey ran to a win in the shuttle hurdle (1:10.08).
Brycen Wookey nabbed a win for Murray in the shot put (42-05.50), and Mormon Trail’s Logan Evans was the 400 hurdles champ (1:04.22). Evans ran anchor for the distance medley relay (4:13.12) with Gavin Dixson, Diego Tomm and Degin Dixson, and Moravia’s 4x200 (1:43.65) won with Cole Hamilton, Wyatt Throckmorton, Adam Dueker and Gage Hanes.
View the complete results from the meet below.
275 Conference Meet
Mound City won the meet with 155 points, Nodaway Valley was second with 93 and East Atchison took third with 84.
Mound City received individual titles from Keaton Zembles in the 400 (54.03), August Meadows in the 110 hurdles (18.77), Carl Carver in the 300 hurdles (45.92) and Tony Osburn in the pole vault (3.66 meters) and triple jump (11.66 meters). The Panthers also won the 4x400 (3:50.78) with Zembles, Carver, Cole Gillenwater and William Heck.
Riley Blay had another stellar day for Nodaway Valley as the sophomore won the 800 (2:06.69), 1600 (4:46.15) and 3200 (10:24.46). Teammate James Herr won the javelin (41.87 meters)
East Atchison left Rock Port with titles from Jarrett Spinnato in the 100 (11.87) and Kaylin Merriweather in the 200 (24.92). Platte Valley’s Ethan Holtman, Justin Miller, Jacob Peery and Micah Wolf won the 4x800 (9:11.41), and Rock Port won the 4x100 with Dakota Evans, Micah Makings, Bracton Cook and Phillip Herron (48.31).
Northeast Nodaway’s Dylan McIntyre won the long jump (5.24 meters), and South Holt’s Hayden Elfrits won the shot put (16.10 meters) and discus (38.75 meters).
Click here to view the full results.
Midland Empire Conference Meet
The Maryville boys put up 209 points and rolled to a Midland Empire Conference championship.
Jesus Flores-Hernandez nabbed a trio of wins for the Spoofhounds, claiming the 200 (23.01), 300 hurdles (41.85) and high jump (1.92m). Jag Galapin was also a multi-time winner in taking the 1600 (4:53.96) and 3200 (10:13.15).
Keaton Stone doubled up in the jumps in winning the long jump (6.10m) and triple jump (12.38m), and Dylan Masters grabbed a win in the 800 (2:10.31). The 4x800 (8:48.69) of Galapin, Cale Sterling, Masters and Bradley Deering also ran to a win.
View the complete results from the meet below.
Grand River Conference Meet
Worth County lost a tight battle to Princeton in the team standings as the Tigers fell four points shy of the title.
Alex Rinehart won the javelin (47.30 meters) and Jace Cousatte swept the hurdles events with wins in the 110 (16.25) and 300 (43.19).
The Tigers also won the 4x200 with Cousatte, Aydan Gladstone, Levi Cassavaugh and Braxton Hightshoe in 1:35.84.
Stanberry finished sixth with 67 points. The Bulldogs earned titles from Austin Colvin in the shot put (14.47 meters) and Tyler Schwebach (2:07.91). The 4x400 squad of Colby McQuinn, Ben Messner, Brayden Hahn and Schwebach was also a champion in 3:39.57.
Check out the complete results from the meet linked here.
Trailblazer Conference Meet
Plattsmouth ended up third with 88 points in the boys Trailblazer Conference meet. Nebraska City was fifth with 39.
The Blue Devils had a trio of individual wins with Elijah Dix running to wins in the 1600 (4:4.811) and the 3200 (10:20.80). Carter Moss added an 800 championship (2:09.38).
View the complete results from the meet below.
Nebraska Capitol Conference
No results reported.
Freeman Invitational
Sterling took second with 62 points while Palmyra was fourth with 51. Johnson County Central, Johnson-Brock and Elmwood-Murdock finished fifth, seventh and eighth, respectively.
Andrew Harms paced the Jets with a title in the 110 hurdles (16.45) while Palmyra’s Drew Erhart won the 200 (24.06).
Check out the full results here.