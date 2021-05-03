(KMAland) -- Central Decatur won the Pride of Iowa and Woodbine claimed the Rolling Valley in Monday's KMAland boys track slate.
Tornado Relays at Storm Lake
LeMars finished second with 105 points. The Bulldogs won the 4x800 with Cael Kass, Alex Allen, Jason Sudtelgte and Jackson Sudtelgte in 8:40.92. They also won the shuttle hurdle with Ryan Sadoski, Konnor Calhoun, David Leusink and Riley Sadoski in 1:04.11. Brandon Vandersluis won the discus with a chuck of 167-10.
Kuemper's Michael Pottebaum won the 800 (2:09.14) while Max Meyers was the 400-meter hurdle champ in 59.36.
Pride of Iowa at Central Decatur
Central Decatur held off Mount Ayr by three points to win the conference title. Tyke Hullinger won the 100 (11.45), William Gillis took the 1600 (4:39.33) and Jack Scrivner won the long jump (20-04.75).
Mount Ayr received titles from Ryce Reynolds in the 400 (51.89), Adler Shay in the 800 (2:06.92) and Briar Knapp claimed the 400 hurdles (59.93) and high jump (6-02). Erik Trujillo, Trae Ehlen, Shay and Reynolds won the 4x400 (3:35.06). Ehlen, Bryce Shaha, Trujillo and Shay won the 4x800 in 8:38.51. Austin Cole, Payton Weehler, Shay and Ehlen won the distance medley (3:50.94).
Martensdale-St. Marys was dominant in the relays, William Amfar, Troy Holt, Derek Kleve, Carson Elbert won the 4x100 (45.28), 4x200 (1:33.91) and sprint medley (1:38.24). Elbert also won the 200 (23.26).
Lenox's Johnathan Weaver was a conference champion in the 110 hurdles (15.90), Bedford's Tanner Snethen won the shot put (41-05.00), Southwest Valley's Dillon Inman took the discus (120-02.00) and Southeast Warren's Randy Jimenez won the 3200 (10:03.23).
Atlantic Co-Ed
Glenwood edged Atlantic by 11 points. The Rams' foursome of Chase Darden, Colby Frye and Brock Sell won the 4x100 (45.27). Sell, Frye, Cody Krause and Huey won the 4x200 (1:34.81). Zander Hayes, Anthony Driscoll-Lee, Grant Von Essen and Tyler Boldra won the shuttle hurdle (1:05.31).
Atlantic received golds from Craig Alan Becker in the 800 (2:03.44) and 1600 (4:34.01), Zane Berg in the 3200 (10:52.72), Colin Mullenix in the 110 (15.54) and 400 hurdles (57.46). The Trojans also won the distance medley with Gannon O'Hara, Zane Vance, Mullenix and Becker (3:45.60).
St. Albert's Greg Fagan won the 400 (54.61) and the quartet of Brendan Monahan, DJ Weilage, Fagan and Sam Rallis won the sprint medley (1:40.13).
Lewis Central's Johnathan Humpal took the 100 (11.23). Humpal contributed to the champion 4x400 team alongside Ethan Fishell, Lucci Fidone and Nathan Sell (3:34.93). Fishell, Tyler Ruiz, Quintin Allen and Sell also won the 4x800 (8:46.85).
Clarinda swept the jumps. Michael Shull took the long jump (21-06.50) and Isaac Jones claimed the high jump (6-02). Logan Green won the shot put with a toss of 53-03.00
Shenandoah's Tyler Laughlin and Abraham Lincoln's Kelsy Fox were champions in the discus (158-09) and 200 (22.87), respectively.
Rolling Valley at Woodbine
Woodbine won the conference crown by scoring 148 points. Layne Pryor swept the throwing events with heaves of 53-03.50 in the shot put and 172-10.50 in the discus. Nathan Colwell won the 800 (2:16.21).
CAM took second. Connor McKee won the 110 (15.73), 400 hurdles (56.53) and anchored the champion shuttle hurdle (1:03.51). Teammate Lane Spieker won the long jump with a leap of 20-00.00. The Cougars won the 4x800 with Gavin Clayton, Rylan Oglesbee, Carson Cary and Michael Hill in 9:47.95.
Glidden-Ralston's Brigham Daniel won the 100 (11.22), 200 (23.02) and 400 (51.99). Daniel also anchored the champion sprint medley team (1:41.38).
Coon Rapids-Bayard won the 4x100 (45.96) and 4x200 (1:36.71) with Easton Hays, Omarion Floyd, Tanner Oswald and Gabe Obert.
West Harrison took the 4x400 with the quartet of Hunter Hansen, Gabe Gilgen, Mason King and Grant Gilgen in 3:40.87. Aaron Peterson, the Gilgens and King won the distance medley in a time of 3:53.46.