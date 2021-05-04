(KMAland) -- Conference titles for East Mills, Treynor, Lamoni, Mound City, Maryville and Plattsmouth in KMAland boys track on Tuesday. Check out the full recap from six conference meets below.
Corner Conference Meet (at Griswold)
East Mills scored 148 points and edged Sidney and their 142 points to win the Corner Conference championship. Fremont-Mills took third with 139, and Stanton had 117 in fourth.
Find the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page and complete results linked here.
Western Iowa Conference Meet (at Audubon)
Treynor scored 193 points to win the WIC championship, finishing ahead of Underwood and their 150 points. IKM-Manning added 94 in third while Audubon (68 points) and Riverside (66) rounded out the top five.
The Cardinals won seven events, including individual golds from Noah James in the high jump (6-04.00), Blake Sadr in the discus (142-00), Sid Schaaf in the 110 hurdles (14.63) and Todd Pedersen in the 800 (2:05.22).
Treynor added a shuttle hurdle win with James, Pedersen, Kayden Dirks and Schaaf in 1:03.60 while Evan Smith, Josh Clark, Noah Nelson and Jaxon Schumacher won the 4x100 (44.02) and Pedersen, James, Devin Vorthmann and Schaaf won the 4x400 (3:28.37).
Brayden Wollan won three individual events for Underwood, taking the 100 (10.97), 200 (21.99) and 400 (51.80). Chris Gardner grabbed the shot put (48-01.00) for the Eagles while the 4x200 (1:36.15), 4x800 (8:35.98) and sprint medley (1:37.95) were additional victors.
Chase Ryan, Joey Anderson, Quinn Kuck and Collin Brandt were in the 4x2, Bryce Patten, Josh Ravlin, Alex Ravlin and Scott Pearson ran the 4x8 and Anderson, Brandt, Alex Ravlin and Pearson were members of the SMR.
Quentin Dreyer led IKM-Manning on the day with wins in the 3200 (10:09.54) and 1600 (4:48.29) while Audubon’s Gavin Smith took the 400 hurdles and Eli Marsh of Tri-Center was the long jump winner (21-04.00). T-C’s distance medley relay (3:51.58) also won with the team of Jaydon Dooley, Luke Lehan, Michael Denning and Brett McGee.
View complete results from the meet below.
Bluegrass Conference Meet (at Lamoni)
Lamoni won the boys team championship at the Bluegrass meet, scoring 167 points. Ankeny Christian Academy was a distance second while Moravia took third with 76, Mormon Trail had 55 in fourth and Seymour scored 50 in fifth.
Javin Stevenson led the Demons to the conference title with a trio of individual wins in the 100 (11.39), 200 (23.56) and 400 (52.41). Harrison Sellars nabbed the 110 hurdles (15.88), and Brayden Olson was the winner of the discus (108-10).
Ankeny Christian Academy had two wins, including an 800 title from Ben McDermott (2:17.43) and a 4x800 victory (9:16.86) anchored by McDermott, who was joined by Logan Fincham, Colby Elrod and Jacob Garcia.
Moravia had a big night of five wins, including relay wins from their sprint medley (1:36.93), shuttle hurdle relay (1:10.84), 4x200 (1:36.46) and 4x400 (3:33.43). Brett Cormeny ran for all four relays while Chace Hamilton (SMR, 4x2, 4x4), Jackson McDanel (SMR, SHR, 4x2) and Tanner Cormeny (SMR, 4x2, 4x4) ran for three relays apiece. Carson Brown was on the SHR and 4x4, and Logan Johnson — the 400 hurdles winner (1:01.48) — anchored the SHR.
Mormon Trail’s Gavin Dixson won the 3200 (11:31.97) while teammate Jacob Greenlee took the shot put (41-05). Seymour’s Dylan Brenneck took the long jump (18-04) and led off the winning 4x100 (49.15) while running with Colton Black, Ethan Wiebe and Kayden Snowden.
Melcher-Dallas ran to a win in the distance medley relay (4:09.16) with Steven and Ryan Krpan, Evan Putz and Logan Godfrey, Murray’s Christian Nevarez won the 1600 (5:18.02) and Tyson Ross of Orient-Macksburg was the high jump champion (5-08.00).
View the complete results from the meet below.
275 Conference Meet (at Tarkio)
Mound City edged Rock Port for the 275 Conference championship, scoring 120 to the Jays’ 112. East Atchison was a distant third with 58 while South Holt/Nodaway-Holt had 52 and Platte Valley finished with 50 to round out the top five.
Landon Poppa, Wil Yong and Keaton Zembles all had their hands in four golds on the night for Mound City. Poppa won the 100 (11.24) and 200 (22.34), Wil Young nabbed the 400 (53.96) and Keaton Zembles took the 800 (2:09.16). Poppa also ran for the 4x200 (1:35.42) and 4x400 (3:47.72) winners while Young and Zembles ran for the 4x2, 4x4 and 4x800 (9:09.27).
Tony Osburn picked up two individual wins, too, with victories in the pole vault (3.80m) and triple jump (12.07m). Lane Zembles ran for all three winning relays, and Quinton Livengood led off the 4x8 winner.
Rock Port had a pair of wins, including a 300 hurdles victory (48.04) from Phillip Herron, who also ran the 4x100 (49.42) with Joey Herron, Micah Makings and Gabriel Abbott.
East Atchison’s two golds were from Hunter Bennett in the 110 hurdles (19.84) and Kaylin Merriweather in the high jump (1.85m).
South Holt/Nodaway-Holt got a double gold from Hayden Elifrits in the shot put (16.36m) and discus (39.64m), and James Herr was the javelin throw (46.25m) champion.
Tyler Blay also posted 275 Conference meet records for West Nodaway, capturing the 1600 (4:34.62) and 3200 (9:50.04).
View the complete results from the meet linked below.
Midland Empire Conference Meet (at Chillicothe)
The Maryville boys put up 158 points to win the MEC championship by four points over Chillicothe.
Garrett Dumke had a big night for the Spoofhounds with wins in the 1600 (4:44.05) and 3200 (9:52.45) while Connor Blackford took the 800 (2:09.11) and Keaton Stone won the triple jump (12.61m).
The Spoofhounds also put together the winning 4x800 meter relay (9:00.56) with Cale Sterling, Jag Galapin, Blackford and Dumke.
View the complete results from the meet below.
Trailblazer Conference Meet (at Platteview)
Plattsmouth scored 143 points and won the Trailblazer Conference championship while Nebraska City took sixth with 38.
The Blue Devils got a big night from Kaleb Wooten, who won the 800 (2:12.72), 1600 (4:55.85) and 3200 (10:19.12). Rece Baker (200, 23.12), Randall Aguilar (110 hurdles, 16.03) and Dakota Minshall (300 hurdles, 41.66) also won individual events.
The Blue Devils also put together a win in the 4x100 (44.90) with Brock Headly, Ian Witherell, Baker and Minshall.
Nebraska City’s lone win was from their 4x800 (8:56.35) of Colton Clark, Alex Rico, Mason Houghton and Chance Sjulin.
View the complete results from the meet below.
Freeman Invitational
The Sterling boys scored 57 points and finished in fourth place to lead KMAland schools at the Freeman Invitational.
View complete results from Freeman linked below.
