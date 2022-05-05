(KMAland) -- RVC champ CAM edged POI champ Central Decatur at Southwest Valley, LeMars won the MRC, IKM-Manning and Auburn took runner-up at SCC & Sabetha and more from Thursday in KMAland boys track.
Hawkeye Ten Conference (at Atlantic)
Lewis Central’s boys claimed a second straight championship. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Southwest Valley Meet
CAM edged Central Decatur in a battle of area conference champions, finishing with 111.75 points to the Cardinals’ 110.75. Lenox had 74.75 in third while Stanton was fifth with 64.
Other area schools at the meet (in order of finish): Southwest Valley, Nodaway Valley, Griswold, Sidney, East Mills, AHSTW, Bedford, East Union, Wayne, Central Decatur JV and Essex.
The Cougars picked up individual wins from Lane Spieker in the 100 (11.62), Cale Maas in the 400 (53.08) and Jack Follmann in the 400 hurdles (59.23). Follmann, Spieker and Maas teamed up with Gabe Rouse to grab the sprint medley relay (1:39.92).
Central Decatur’s night was led by strong relay wins from their 4x100 (45.98), 4x200 (1:35.46), 4x800 (8:54.34) and shuttle hurdle (1:03.03). Trey Hullinger ran to a 200 win (24.01), and Vincent Carcamo was the champion in the 800 (2:07.29). Trey and Tyke Hullinger, Champ Walker and Evahn Jones were all on the 4x100 and 4x200 while Gunnar Smith, Isaiah Brunk, Tate Swartz and Carcamo made up the 4x8. Tyke Hullinger, Jack Scrivner, Riley Norman and Matthew Boothe were the foursome to win the SHR.
Lenox, Stanton, Nodaway Valley, Sidney and Bedford all had one win each. Johnathan Weaver of Lenox was the 110 hurdles champion (15.72), Doug Berg of Nodaway Valley won the 3200 (10:39.53), Cale Swain of Griswold claimed the long jump (20-06.00), Matthew Benedict of Sidney was the high jump winner (6-02.00) and Randy Howard of Bedford took the shot put (40-07.50). Stanton’s 4x400 (3:43.47) closed the meet with a win, using the team of Nolan Grebin, Logan Roberts, Carter Johnson and Evan Gettler.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Panorama Invitational
Coon Rapids-Bayard had 88 points in fifth place while Audubon scored 66 in sixth. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton and Tri-Center were ninth and 11th, respectively.
The Crusaders’ strong night came behind wins in the discus (134-04) from Lance Clayburg and the high jump (5-10) by Gabe Obert.
Audubon’s Gavin Smith had a big evening with victories in the 110 hurdles (15.19) and 400 hurdles (56.10). Smith also anchored the winning shuttle hurdle relay (1:02.80) behind Aaron Olsen, Brandon Jensen and Carter Andreasen.
Exira/EHK also had one win on the night, getting a 200 victory (23.29) from Cash Emgarten.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Jim Yunek Relays (at South Central Calhoun)
IKM-Manning had 82 points and finished second at the Jim Yunek Relays. Ar-We-Va scored 54 and took sixth while Glidden-Ralston was ninth with 26.
Caden Keller had his hands in all three of the Wolves wins. He won the 1600 (4:50.18) and 3200 (10:11.59) before teaming with Jase Lueth, Eli Dreyer and Jaxon Doyel to win the distance medley (3:53.36).
Ar-We-Va’s Cooper Kock was also a three-time winner with victories in the 110 hurdles (14.70) and high jump (6-00.00). He also anchored the shuttle hurdle relay (1:08.30) to a win, joining with Will Ragaller and Braeden and Conner Kirsch.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Newton Cardinal Relays
The Southeast Warren and Twin Cedars track teams were on hand at the Newton Cardinal Relays. Southeast Warren’s Ronan Jimenez won the 3200 (10:39.90).
View the complete results from the meet below.
Missouri River Conference Championships (at Council Bluffs)
LeMars was the winner at the Missouri River Conference Championships on Thursday, scoring 169 points to outdistance Sioux City North’s 146. Bishop Heelan Catholic took third with 107, and Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Sioux City East had 90 points each. Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson and Sioux City West rounded out the scoring.
LeMars nabbed a pair of field victories from Brandon VanderSluis, who rolled to the discus (164-09) and shot put (59-06.00) championships. Sione Fifita added wins in the high jump (6-01.00) and 200 (22.74), and Reece Spieler and Konnor Calhoun won in the 110 hurdles (15.84) and 400 hurdles (56.83), respectively.
The Bulldogs claimed the sprint medley (1:35.93), shuttle hurdle (1:03.24) and 4x100 (43.39). Matt Vondrak, Beau Wadle, Spieler and CaeL kiss ran for the SMR, Ryan and Riley Sadoski, David Leusink and Calhoun were on the SHR and Ryan Sadoski, Fifita, Leusink and Kass were on the 4x1.
Sioux City North’s Will Lohr and Gabe Nash won two individual events each. Lohr was the 3200 (10:09.13) and 800 (1:58.80) winner while Nash took the 400 (49.79) and 1600 (4:40.63). Demarco Young, Dylan Nguyen, Lorcan Christensen and Natnael Kifle ran to a win in the distance medley (3:43.45), and Yemane and Natnael Kifle, Lohr and Nash were on the winning 4x400 (3:28.08).
Bishop Heelan Catholic’s Aiden Kuehl was the winner in the long jump (21-03.50) and 100 (11.38). He also ran with Ricky Feauto, Liam Cleary and Kannon Bork to win the 4x200 (1:32.57).
Sergeant Bluff-Luton was also a winner in the 4x800 (8:37.04) with Easton Wheeler, Carter Eldridge, Gannon Aymar and Carlos Rodriguez.
View the complete results from the meet below.
Irish Relays (at Lafayette)
The Maryville boys finished with 76.5 points and finished in fifth place at the Irish Relays.
Jesus Flores-Hernandez led the way for the Spoofhounds with a first-place finish in the high jump (1.90m). View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Sabetha Invitational
The Auburn boys scored 90 points and finished in second place at the Sabetha Invitational.
Ryan Binder won the 400 (51.18) and long jump (20-02) to lead the way for the Bulldogs. Cameron Shriver picked up a win in the 200, and Rylan Boellstorff, Tate Hug, Nixon Ligouri and Burke Moody ran to a win in the 4x100 (46.67).
View the complete results below.