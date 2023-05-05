KMAland Track & Field

(KMAland) -- Syracuse left Tecumseh with a team title in a light night of KMAland boys track.

REBEL RELAYS (AT WESTWOOD)

West Harrison finished seventh with 28 points. Koleson Evans was second in the discus (155-05), shot put (44-11.00) and 400 (53.66) for the Hawkeyes.

Missouri Valley’s day was highlighted by a runner-up finish in the 4x400.

View the full results below.

JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL INVITE

Syracuse was the team champion with 123 points. Jacob Liscomb won the high jump (6-01.00), Jase Vorhees claimed the 110 hurdles (15.72), Sam Bennett won the 300 hurdles (41.60) and the Rockets won the 4x400 (3:33.33).

Palmyra’s Drew Erhart won the 200 (23.01). The Panthers also won the 4x100 (44.55). Sacred Heart’s Sam Dunn claimed the long jump with a leap of 20-04.00

Find the full results below. 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.