(KMAland) -- Syracuse left Tecumseh with a team title in a light night of KMAland boys track.
REBEL RELAYS (AT WESTWOOD)
West Harrison finished seventh with 28 points. Koleson Evans was second in the discus (155-05), shot put (44-11.00) and 400 (53.66) for the Hawkeyes.
Missouri Valley’s day was highlighted by a runner-up finish in the 4x400.
View the full results below.
JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL INVITE
Syracuse was the team champion with 123 points. Jacob Liscomb won the high jump (6-01.00), Jase Vorhees claimed the 110 hurdles (15.72), Sam Bennett won the 300 hurdles (41.60) and the Rockets won the 4x400 (3:33.33).
Palmyra’s Drew Erhart won the 200 (23.01). The Panthers also won the 4x100 (44.55). Sacred Heart’s Sam Dunn claimed the long jump with a leap of 20-04.00
Find the full results below.