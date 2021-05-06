(KMAland) -- CAM won in Corning, Sioux City North took the MRC and results from South Central Calhoun, Newton, Sabetha and Raymond Central are up in the KMAland Boys Track Recap from Thursday.
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Lewis Central edged Glenwood to win the Hawkeye Ten Conference championship. View the complete results linked here and the full recap at our Local Sports News Page.
Southwest Valley Meet
CAM won the championship in Corning with 127 points, finishing ahead of Central Decatur and Lenox, which fought for second with 82.5 and 81 points, respectively. East Union took fourth with 75, and Nodaway Valley came in fifth with 54.
Lane Spieker nabbed a pair of individual wins in the 100 (11.34) and long jump (19-03.00) to lead CAM. He also ran anchor for the 4x100 (45.52) champion with Karter Hilpipre, Connor McKee and Cade Ticknor. Cale Maas added a 400 victory (53.78), and Sam Foreman took the 110 hurdles (13.63). Joe Kaufman, Jack Follmann, Maas and McKee also teamed to win the shuttle hurdle relay (1:04.26).
Central Decatur’s night was led by a 200 win (23.50) from Tyke Hullinger. The 4x800 squad of Isaiah Brunk, Gunnar Smith, Tate Swartz and William Gillis won in 8:52.94, and Evahn Wallace, Champ Walker, Smith and Swartz teamed up to win the distance medley (3:55.82).
Devin Whipple won the discus (132-08) for Lenox, and East Union’s 4x200 (1:36.49) team of Emmet Long, Kanyon Huntington, Jacob Driskill and Caleb Comstock also ran to a win.
Nodaway Valley picked up two wins with Toby Bower winning the 1600 (4:39.15), and Doug Berg finishing with a win in the 3200 (10:25.98).
Mount Ayr’s Ryce Reynolds won the 800 (2:01.86) and anchored the 4x400 (3:38.08) champion with Adler Shay, Dalton Barnes and Austin Cole. Sidney’s Matthew Benedict won the 400 hurdles (1:00.43) and high jump (5-11.00), Tanner Snethen of Bedford took the shot put (42-02.75) and Stanton’s sprint medley (1:40.50) of Rylan Houston, Joshua Martin and Jack and Logan Roberts were winners.
View complete results from the meet in Corning linked here.
Jim Yunek Co-Ed at South Central Calhoun
IKM-Manning finished second with 90 points while Glidden-Ralston tied for fourth with 78.
The Wolves were led by Quentin Dreyer, who took the 800 (2:12.91) and 3200 (10:54.91). Connor Keller, Akim Duot, Justin Segebart and Jaxon Doyel also teamed up for IKM-Manning to win the 4x400 (3:47.58).
Brigham Daniel had a big night for Glidden-Ralston, running to wins in the 100 (10.86), 200 (22.58) and 400 (51.40). Karter Kennebeck, Carter Soyer and Carter Scott also ran with Daniel to win the sprint medley (1:40.21).
Ar-We-Va was also on hand and got wins from Will Ragaller in the 400 hurdles (59.65) and in the high jump (6-04.00) from Cooper Kock. Both Ragaller and Kock are on the shuttle hurdle winner (1:08.82) with Zach Schimmer and Braeden Kirsch.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Newton Cardinal Relays
Southeast Warren and Twin Cedars were both in action in Newton on Thursday. The Warhawks were the high finisher with 69 points in sixth.
View the complete results from the meet below.
Missouri River Conference Meet
Sioux City North claimed the MRC title with 143.75 points to win the title over LeMars and their 133.75. Sioux City East had 76.75 in third, Heelan scored 75 in fourth and Sergeant Bluff-Luton put up 67.75 in fifth.
North’s big night came behind a pair of meet records, including a 1600 (4:25.93) win from Will Lohr and from their 4x800 (8:06.60) team of Issa Aman, Yemane Kifle, Lohr and Gabe Nash. Natnael Kifle added a 3200 win (9:59.80) while Yemane Kifle took the 800 (1:59.43). Kieran Philpotts, Austin McClain, Colin Greenwell and Jaysen Bouwers teamed up to win the distance medley (3:43.29), and Lohr, Greenwell, Nash and Yemane Kifle ran to a win in the 4x400 (3:29.88).
LeMars’ Konnor Calhoun won the 110 hurdles (16.67) while teammates Collin Boehmer won the 400 hurdles (59.80) and Brandon VanderSluis swept the throws with victories in the discus (163-01) and shot put (56-07.50).
The sprint medley relay (1:39.62), shuttle hurdle relay (1:03.09) and 4x200 (1:35.50) were winners for the Bulldogs. Ryan Sadoski, Briley Pollema, Tyler Iverson and Cael Kass ran for the SMR, Reece Spieler, Calhoun, David Leusink and Sadoski were on the SHR and Josh Scheitler, Pollema, Carson Ott and Matt Vondrak ran for the 4x2.
Heelan’s Aiden Kuehl was the long jump winner (21-01.50) while also running with Keyontre Clark, DeVionne West and Liam Cleary to take the 4x100 (44.20).
Ashton Verdoorn was the lone winner of the evening for Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the 400 (51.75). Michael Duax of Sioux City West won the 100 (11.25) and 200 (22.80), and AL’s Noah Sandbothe took the high jump (5-10).
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Sabetha Invitational
Auburn had 104 points to take third while Falls City was fifth with 69 in Sabetha.
The Bulldogs were led by wins from Ryan Binder in the 200 (23.68) and Dan Frary in the long jump (21-00.00).
Falls City’s Jace Heckenlively took the 100 (11.54) and anchored the winning 4x100 (45.14) behind Leighton Vice, Brock Hogue and Jayden Kreifels.
View the complete results from the meet below.
Raymond Central Invitational
Ashland-Greenwood and Conestoga both competed at the Raymond Central Invitational on Thursday.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
MISSING
Panorama
Lafayette