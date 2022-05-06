(KMAland) -- Falls City Sacred Heart and Johnson-Brock both finished in second on Friday in KMAland boys track. View the full rundown below.
Rebel Relays (at Westwood)
Missouri Valley had 92 points and took fifth at the Rebel Relays in Sloan.
The Big Reds got two wins on the day, as Luke Williams won the 400 (52.87) and Cole Staska took the long jump (19-04.75).
View the complete results from the meet below.
Johnson County Central Invitational
Falls City Sacred Heart had 83 points and finished in second at the Johnson County Central Invitational. Syracuse took fourth with 54, and Louisville was fifth with 51. Palmyra, Johnson County Central, Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water were also at the meet.
Brogan Nachtigal was the only winner on the night for the Irish, taking the shot put (51-01.00), while Sam Bennett won the 300 hurdles (41.67) and Jase Vorhees took the discus (149-06) for Syracuse.
Louisville’s Harrison Klein claimed the 200 (22.55) and ran for the 4x100 winner (44.11), which set a meet record. The Lions’ Eric Heard added an 800 win (2:02.11).
Palmyra’s Drew Erhart won the 100 (11.66), Johnson County Central’s Hayden Huskey took the 3200 (10:49.84) and Riley Wilson of Elmwood-Murdock grabbed the 110 hurdles (16.57). View the complete results from the meet below.
Rettig Invitational (at Nebraska City)
Johnson-Brock led area schools with a second-place finish at the Rettig Invitational in Nebraska City and hosted by Lourdes Central Catholic. The Eagles had 99 points while Lourdes Central Catholic was fifth with 48 and Heartland Christian scored 33 in seventh.
Caleb Fossenbarger had a pair of wins to lead Johnson-Brock, taking the 110 hurdles (17.52) and 300 hurdles (44.37). Mason Benahm also had a win for the Eagles in the discus (143-07).
Beau Lee of Lourdes Central Catholic won the triple jump (42-00.00) and long jump (20-11.50). View the complete results from the meet linked here.