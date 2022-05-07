(KMAland) -- Worth County won a district title, led by Jace Cousatte and Aydan Gladstone qualifying for sectionals in four events, while Dawson Fast and Keaton Zembles also moved on in four, Riley Blay won three and Gabe Nash ran well at the Howard Wood Relays on Saturday in KMAland boys track.
Class 1 District 4 at King City
Worth County picked up the district championship, finishing with 107 points. Nodaway Valley took third with 81, Stanberry had 76 in fourth and Mound City finished fifth with 71.5. Rock Port, East Atchison, Platte Valley, South Holt, Northeast Nodaway and North Andrew were also on hand and finished in that order.
Nodaway Valley’s Dawson Fast, Keaton Zembles of Mound City and Jace Cousatte and Aydan Gladstone of Worth County all qualified for next week’s sectionals in four events. Nodaway Valley’s Riley Blay also had a dominant day with wins in three events.
View the complete list of area sectional qualifiers in King City below.
100 Meter Dash: 3. Jarrett Spinnato, East Atchison (11.91)
200 Meter Dash: 1. Jarrett Spinnato, East Atchison (24.04), 2. Ben Messner, Stanberry (24.14), 3. Dawson Fast, Nodaway Valley (24.39)
400 Meter Dash: 1. Dawson Fast, Nodaway Valley (53.98)
800 Meter Run: 1. Riley Blay, Nodaway Valley (2:05.05), 2. Tyler Schwebach, Stanberry (2:06.46), 3. Keaton Zembles, Mound City (2:11.50), 4. Ethan Holtman, Platte Valley (2:14.62)
1600 Meter Run: 1. Riley Blay, Nodaway Valley (4:44.23), 2. Dawson Fansher, South Holt (4:53.67), 3. Keaton Zembles, Mound City (5:01.67), 4. Cannon Fletcher, Worth County (5:12.92)
3200 Meter Run: 1. Riley Blay, Nodaway Valley (10:22.02), 2. Micah Wolf, Platte Valley (11:06.09), 3. Dawson Fansher, South Holt (11:15.70), 4. Cole Anderson, East Atchison (11:18.17)
110 Meter Hurdles: 1. Jace Cousatte, Worth County (16.44), 2. Aydan Gladstone, Worth County (16.61), 3. Tanner Russo, North Andrew (17.61), 4. Peyton Hume, Stanberry (18.51)
300 Meter Hurdles: 1. Jace Cousatte, Worth County (42.54), 2. Phillip Herron, Rock Port (44.45), 3. Tanner Russo, North Andrew (45.68), 4. Carl Carver, Mound City (45.78)
4x100 Meter Relay: 3. Worth County — Aydan Gladstone, Alex Rinehart, Braxton Hightshoe, Levi Cassavaugh (47.39); 4. Rock Port — Dakota Evans, Micah Makings, Bracton Cook, Phillip Herron (47.90)
4x200 Meter Relay: 1. Worth County — Aydan Gladstone, Levi Cassavaugh, Braxton Hightshoe, Jace Cousatte (1:34.44); 4. Nodaway Valley — Lane Larabee, Preston Jenkins, Dawson Fast, Michael Cook (1:40.25)
4x400 Meter Relay: 1. Worth County — Levi Cassavaugh, Braxton Hightshoe, Alex Rinehart, Jace Cousatte (3:39.40); 2. Stanberry — Colby McQuinn, Ben Messner, Brayden Hahn, Tyler Schwebach (3:42.41); 4. Mound City — Cole Gillenwater, Keaton Zembles, Kane Derr, Carl Carver (3:48.65)
4x800 Meter Relay: 1. Stanberry — Colby McQuinn, Decker Heyde, Brayden Hahn, Tyler Schwebach (9:02.31); 2. Mound City — Keaton Zembles, William Heck, Carl Carver, Jadon Griffin (9:07.91); 3. Platte Valley — Ethan Holtman, Justin Miller, Jacob Peery, Micah Wolf (9:10.87); 4. East Atchison — Cole Anderson, Cowen O’Riley, Ian Stepp, Daniel Lesher (9:58.42)
High jump: 2. Jarrett Spinnato, East Atchison (5-10.75), 3. Dawson Fast, Nodaway Valley (5-08.75); 4. Kaylin Merriweather, East Atchison (5-08.75)
Pole vault: 1. Tony Osburn, Mound City (11-11.75), 2. William Rother, Mound City (10-06.00), 3. Aydan Gladstone, Worth County (10-00.00), 4. Nathaniel Giffin, Stanberry (10-00.00)
Long jump: 3. Tony Osburn, Mound City (19-00.00), 4. Justin Miller, Platte Valley (18-09.00)
Triple jump: 1. Justin Miller, Platte Valley (39-04.50), 2. Tyler New, Worth County (35-09.25), 4. Micah Makings, Rock Port (34-11.00)
Shot put: 1. Hayden Elifrits, South Holt (52-03.25), 2. Austin Colvin, Stanberry (50-03.50), 3. Jase Latham, Worth County (45-09.25), 4. James Herr, Nodaway Valley (45-01.75)
Discus throw: 1. Austin Colvin, Stanberry (145-11), 2. Colten Stevens, Rock Port (135-02), 4. Hayden Elifrits, South Holt (119-06)
Javelin throw: 1. Alex Rinehart, Worth County (156-11), 2. James Herr, Nodaway Valley (150-02), 3. Tyler New, Worth County (138-08)
View the complete results from the district meet linked here.
Howard Wood Relays
Sioux City North’s Gabe Nash had a strong runner-up finish in the 1600 (4:29.50) at the Howard Wood Relays in South Dakota.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.