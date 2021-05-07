Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Windy with scattered thunderstorms developing. High 62F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely late. Low 42F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.