(KMAland) -- Missouri Valley and West Harrison combined to win three events in Westwood while Falls City Sacred Heart claimed second in Tecumseh on Friday night.
Rebel Relays at Westwood
Missouri Valley scored 65 points to take fourth. Sean Callaghan won the 200 (23.50).
West Harrison was fifth. Brecken Pavlik won the shot put (45-11.25) and Hunter Hansen won the 400 (58.94).
Johnson County Central Invite
Sacred Heart finished second with 67 points. Brogan Nachtigal won the discus (146-06) and Tyler Catlin won the pole vault (12-00).
Syracuse's Burton Brandt took gold in the 300 hurdles with a time of 41.37. Zach Smith (Weeping Water) won the 110 hurdles in 16.86.
MISSING
Lourdes Central Catholic