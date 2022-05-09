(KMAland) -- Central Decatur and Lamoni won their home meets, Woodbine won in Tabor and Underwood left Guthrie Center with a team title on Monday.
Hawkeye Ten Conference Junior High Meet
Creston won the seventh grade portion of the event with 104 points while Harlan (89), Shenandoah (84), Denison-Schleswig (84) and Glenwood (71) completed the top five.
In the eighth grade division, Glenwood won with 127 points, Atlantic was second (104), Harlan finished third (92), Denison-Schleswig was fourth (89) and Lewis Central finished fifth (63).
Thomas Mikkelsen paced Creston’s seventh-grade efforts with 16 points while Davin Wallace added 15, Colby Brammer had 11.75 and Josh Bunz and Anthony Villanueva had 10 each.
Wallace won the 400 (57.86), anchored the winning 4x400 (4:18.97) that also featured Cason Scarberry, Kobe Chuong and Jace Pardum and the victorious sprint medley with Gregory Wright, Colby Brammer, and Blake Hayes in 1:54.62. Mikkelsen added a title in the shot put (40-08.00).
Atlantic’s Grant Petty won the 800 (2:23.98) and 100 hurdles (16.88).
Harlan had a big night from Landon Nihsen, who tallied 25 points. Nihsen won the 100 (12.07) and long jump (17-09.00) while also contributing to the winning 4x100 (52.19) and 4x200 (1:49.56).
Brody Bendorf, Cade Nelson and Sam Shields joined Nihsen on both relays.
The Cyclones also won the shuttle hurdle (1:15.60) with Levi Obrecht, Nathan Sandquist, Alex Medina Ortiz and Alex McCulley.
Denison-Schleswig won the distance medley with Owen Fink, Morgan Wood, Victor Menendez and Kevin Sanchez in 4:28.50 and the 4x800 with Cristian Ramirez, Anthony Valtierra, Kevin Sanchez and Menendez. Menendez also won the 1600 (5:18.01).
Shenandoah’s Lukas Major won the 200 (25.35), Lewis Central’s Jude Mortensen was the 200 hurdles champion (29.10), Glenwood’s Lincoln Skarnulis won the discus (113-03) and Clarinda’s Ryan Wagoner won the high jump (5-00.00).
In the eighth grade division, Pierce Dalton accounted for 22.50 of Glenwood’s points while Aaron Christian, Colin Steele and Kevin Coots scored 19, 12 and 12, respectively.
Dalton won the 100 hurdles (15.46) and 200 hurdles (28.15) and was the third leg on the winning 4x100 (48.60) that also featured Jose Diaz, Tristan Ludwig and Jack Johnson.
Coots won the 1600 (5:20.35).
Atlantic’s Keelin Rasmussen won the 100 (11.72), Gavin McLaren won the shot put (49-10.25) and Colin Rudy won the 800 (2:19.99). The Trojans also won the 4x400 with Andrew Petersen, Zachary Brennecke, Rudy and Rasmussen and the 4x800 with Sawyer Tarrell, Corbin Ritter, Hank Roberts and Rudy.
Clarinda swept the medleys. Noah Harris, Warner Schmitt, Hadley Harris and Morgan Manes won the sprint medley (1:50.20) and distance medley (4:25.54) while Harris was also the high jump champion with a leap of 5-04.00
Harlan’s Adam Ehlert won the long jump (16-07.50), St. Albert’s Sawyer Sheffield won the discus (121-05), Creston’s Jackson Pettegrew won the 400 (59.06) and Lewis Central’s James Scott took the 200 (25.12).
Creston won the 4x200 (1:45.55) with Seth Gordon, Kal Barber, Eric Chen and Jackson Pettegrew and Denison-Schleswig was the shuttle hurdle champ with Camdyn Nemitz, Jackson Graeve, Roman Bygness and Brayden Adams in 1:07.77.
Find the full results here.
Central Decatur Co-Ed Invitational
Central Decatur edged Lenox, 106 to 100, for the team title.
Creston was fifth, Mount Ayr finished sixth, Southeast Warren claimed seventh, East Union was eighth and Wayne finished ninth.
Tyke Hullinger won the 100 (11.98), Vincent Carcamo was the 800 champion (2:03.39) and Jack Scrivner won the long jump (20-09.00) and 110 hurdles (16.00) for Central Decatur.
Hullinger was the second leg on the 4x200 (1:33.26) that featured Evahn Jones, Champ Walker and Trey Hullinger. Tyke was also the lead leg of the champion shuttle hurdle (1:01.47) with Scrivner, Matthew Boothe and Riley Norman.
Lenox received championships from Gabe Funk in the 400 hurdles (58.91) and Jake Cox in the 400 (56.02).
Mount Ayr’s Ryce Reynolds won the 200 (23.59) and anchored the winning sprint medley (1:39.35). Austin Cole, Adler Shay and Jaydon Knight were also on the winning sprint medley while Knight, Cole, Shay and Hunter Case won the distance medley (3:46.19).
Wayne’s Levi Moss was the 3200 champion (12:34.14) and Southeast Warren claimed the 4x800 with Ian Schneider, Cam Seuferer, Logan Mace and Luke Lane (8:56.10).
Find the full results below.
Fremont-Mills Last Chance
Woodbine won the meet with 140 points while Shenandoah was second (84), Fremont-Mills finished third (70), East Mills was fourth (68) and Stanton finished fifth (66).
The Tigers won five events. Andrew Thoreson was the long jump champion (20-01.00) and Landon Bendgen won the 3200 (11:09.09), and the Tigers also won the 4x100 (45.40) with Thoreson, Bernie Nelson, Justin Brown and Jerry Malone, the 4x800 (9:15.88) with Nelson, Colton Walsh, Gunner Wagner and Trey Burgermeyer and the shuttle hurdle (1:06.96) with Cameron Cline, Nathan Wright, Justin Brown and Thoreson.
Shenandoah received individual titles from Hunter Dukes in the 100 (11.52), Brody Cullin in the 400 hurdles (58.30) and Tyler Laughlin in the discus (148-03).
The Mustangs also won the sprint medley (1:37.68) with Cullin, Dukes, Evan Holmes and Alex Razee.
Cooper Marvel led Fremont-Mills by winning the shot put (46-03.00) while the Knights won the distance medley (4:02.40) with Payten VanHouten, Lucas Madison, Dawson Erickson and Ike Lemonds.
East Mills’ Davis McGrew won the 200 (23.60) and Peyton Embree won the 110 hurdles (16.60).
Stanton was led by titles from Evan Gettler in the 400 (56.00) and the 4x400 (3:42.10) with Gettler, Jack Roberts, Carter Johnson and Logan Roberts.
Sidney’s Matthew Benedict won the high jump (6-02) and was the third leg on the winning 4x200 that also featured Ethan Peters, Jeremiah Ballang and Connor Moheng in 1:36.40.
Heartland Christian’s Nicholas Milner won the 800 (2:07.90) and 1600 (4:46.100.
Check out the full results below.
Boyer Valley Co-Ed
Riverside scored 87 points to take second while Logan-Magnolia (86) was third, Missouri Valley was fourth (81) and Boyer Valley finished fifth (65).
Riverside won six events, including five relays. Hayden Hensley won the 400 hurdles (1:01.81) for the Bulldogs’ lone individual title.
Rhett Bentley, Eduardo Mozquedo-Cruz, Ayden Salais and Mikey Casson were on the sprint medley (1:39.98), Liam Fagan, Salais, Grady Jeppesen and Casson were on the 4x100 (45.18), Fagan, Salais, Jeppesen and Casson contributed to the 4x200 (1:33.78), Fagan, Jeppesen, Casson and JJ Wilson won the 4x400 (3:35.63) and Teegan Schechinger, Mason McCready, Aiden Bell and JJ Wilson won the 4x800 (8:53.01).
Logan-Magnolia’s William Anderson won the 100 (11.87), Tru Melby won the discus (161-10) and Grant Brix took the shot put (45-00.00).
Brody Lager led Missouri Valley with a title in the long jump (20-03.00), Boyer Valley’s Patrick Heffernan won the 3200 (10:29.46), IKM-Manning’s Hunter Smith won the 800 (2:10.66) and West Harrison’s Gabe Gilgen won the 200 (24.71).
IKM-Manning also won a relay: the distance medley with Justin Segebart, Eli Dreyer, Jaxon Doyel and Caden Keller in 3:48.55.
Find the full results here.
Merritt-Charger Invitational at ACGC
Underwood won the meet with 109 points while Treynor was seventh (65) and CAM was eighth (50).
Thomas Huneke scored 18 points for the Eagles while Mason Boothby added 17.50.
Huneke won the shot put (55-06.00), and Boothby won the long jump (20-08.00). The Eagles won the shuttle hurdle with Carter Davis, Wyatt Baker, Jack Vanfossan and Jake Reimer in 1:01.58.
CAM’s Cade Ticknor won the discus (128-03) and contributed to the Cougars’ winning distance medley (3:56.18) alongside Austin Williams, Ethan Follmann and Gavin Clayton.
Treynor won three relays: the 4x100 (43.39), 4x200 (1:32.90) and sprint medley (1:36.22).
Noah Nelson, Todd Pedersen, Kayden Dirks and Jaxon Schumacher were on the 4x100 and sprint medley while Karson Elwood joined Dirks, Nelson and Schumacher on the 4x200.
Check out the full results here.
Nodaway Valley Invite
Nodaway Valley scored 97 points to finish second while Martensdale-St. Marys and Bedford were fifth and sixth, respectively.
Trenton Warner was Nodaway Valley’s lone champion with a title in the shot put (40-10.00).
Martensdale-St. Marys’ Dustin Ralls won the 200 (24.52), Logan Wearmouth won the 400 (53.59), and Bedford’s Gage Godsey won the 400 hurdles (59.42).
The Bulldogs also won the 4x200 with Garrison Motsinger, Braydon Daly, Quentin King and Silas Walston (1:42.64).
Check out the full results here.
East Sac County Relays
Glidden-Ralston’s Emmett Snyder won the 800 (2:10.63) and Ar-We-Va’s Cooper Kock took top honors in the 110 hurdles (15.06).
Check out the full results below.
Lamoni Demon Relays
Lamoni won their host meet with 160 points while Seymour was second (124), Melcher-Dallas was third (58) and Mormon Trail claimed fourth (55).
Javin Stevenson led the Demons with titles in the 400 (53.33) and long jump (19-10.00), Tyson McDole won the 800 (5:01.93) and 1600 (5:01.93) and Tariq Miller won the discus (124-06.00). The Demons also won the 4x400 (3:52.79) and distance medley (3:52.84).
Brayden Olson, Ambrose Savage, Matthew Patience and Jack Greenwood were on the 4x400 while McDole, Patience, Olson and Kalvin Brown were on the distance medley.
Seymour’s Dylan Brenneck won the 800 (2:12.65) and led the winning 4x100 (46.97) that also featured Colton Black, Kennan Hinners and Ethan Wiebe. Seymour also won the 4x800 (14:54.77) with Peyton Christine, Floyd Shafer, Matthew Christine and Omar Pineda Siliezar.
Owen Suntken and Logan Godfrey led Melcher-Dallas with a title in the 110 hurdles (17.04) and high jump (5-10.00). Suntken, Godfrey, Anthony Schneider and Lucas Harrington won the shuttle hurdle (1:10.93).
Gavin Dixson won the 3200 for Mormon Trail (12:54.40), Moravia’s Jackson McDanel won the 400 hurdles (59.68) and Murray’s Brycen Wookey won the shot put (45-00.50).
Moravia had success in the relays with titles in the 4x200 (1:39.06) and sprint medley (1:47.50) with Cole Hamilton, Wyatt Thockmorton, Adam Dueker and Gage Hanes.
Check out the full results below.