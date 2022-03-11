(KMAland) -- There were five gold medal winners and a team championship from the area on Friday at the IATC Indoor Meet in Ames.
The Underwood boys scored 62 points and won the 2A team championship, led by Chase Ryan’s first-place run in the 60 meter dash. The Eagles also had three second-place finishes.
Sioux City North claimed second in Class 4A with 46 points. Gabe Nash won the 1600 meter run, reaching the Blue Standard with a time of 4:18.52. William Lohr was second in the mile and two-mile races, posting Blue Standard times of 4:18.90 and 9:33.89, respectively.
Mount Ayr (8th in 1A), Glenwood (tied for 9th in 3A), Kuemper Catholic (9th in 2A), Lewis Central (tied for 9th in 3A) and Lenox (10th in 1A) all claimed top-10 team finishes. Other golds came from Mount Ayr’s Ryce Reynolds in the 1A 400 and from Central Decatur’s 4x800 meter relay in 2A and Lenox’s 4x60 shuttle hurdle relay in 1A.
In total, there were 66 KMAland medals between 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A. View the full list below or the complete results linked here.
FIRST PLACE
Gabe Nash, Sioux City North — 4A 1600 meter run (4:18.52)
Rice Reynolds, Mount Ayr — 1A 400 meter dash (51.15)
Chase Ryan, Underwood — 2A 60 meter dash (7.09)
Central Decatur 2A 4x800 meter relay — Vinnie Carcamo, Gunnar Smith, Tate Swartz, Isaiah Brunk (8:55.99)
Lenox 1A 4x60 meter shuttle hurdle — Trenton Beck, Gabe Funk, Conner Fitzgerald, Johnathan Weaver (35.94)
SECOND PLACE
Landon Bendgen, Woodbine — 1A 3200 meter run (9:58.40)
Luciano Fidone, Lewis Central — 60 meter dash (7.20)
Thomas Huneke, Underwood — 2A shot put (47-05.50)
William Lohr, Sioux City North — 4A 1600 meter run (4:18.90)
William Lohr, Sioux City North — 4A 3200 meter run (9:33.89)
Scott Pearson, Underwood — 2A 800 meter run (2:04.80)
Alex Razee, Shenandoah — 2A 400 meter dash (52.49)
Adler Shay, Mount Ayr — 1A 400 meter dash (53.93)
Glenwood 3A 4x60 meter shuttle hurdle — Tyler Boldra, Grant VonEssen, Kaden Petersen, Anthony Driscoll-Lee (34.75)
Mount Ayr 1A 4x400 meter relay — Adler Shay, Will Newton, Austin Cole, Rice Reynolds (3:35.44)
Underwood 2A 4x800 meter relay — Raymond Patomson, Josh Ravlin, Bryce Patten, Luke Seidler (8:56.01)
Woodbine 1A distance medley relay — Bernie Nelson, Justin Brown, Nathan Wright, Landon Bendgen (3:51.12)
THIRD PLACE
Tyler Laughlin, Shenandoah — 2A shot put (44-10.50)
Parker Matiyow, Lewis Central — 3A shot put (48-04.50)
Michael Pottebaum, Kuemper Catholic — 2A 800 meter run (2:05.71)
Jaxon Schumacher, Treynor — 2A long jump (20-03.00)
Riverside 1A 4x400 meter relay — Liam Fagan, Aiden Bell, Mikey Casson, Ayden Salais (3:36.51)
Underwood 2A 4x60 meter shuttle hurdle — Carter Davis, Jake Reimer, Wyatt Baker, Jack Vanfossan (35.14)
Underwood 2A 4x400 meter relay — Alex Ravlin, Mason Boothby, Scott Pearson, Bryce Patten (3:37.71)
Underwood 2A distance medley relay — Chase Ryan, Collin Brandt, Alex Ravlin, Scott Pearson (3:46.35)
FOURTH PLACE
Karson Elwood, Treynor — 2A 400 meter dash (54.06)
Dayton Harrell, Sioux City North — 4A long jump (19-11.00)
Dylan Hoefer, Woodbine — 1A shot put (46-08.75)
Natnael Kifle, Sioux City North — 4A 800 meter run (2:02.13)
Jaxon Schumacher, Treynor — 2A 60 meter dash (7.31)
Johnathan Weaver, Lenox — 1A 60 meter hurdles (8.77)
Atlantic 3A 4x800 meter relay — Caden Andersen, Alex Sonntag, Jayden Proehl, Bennett Whetstone (8:43.94)
Kuemper Catholic 2A distance medley relay — Logan Sibenaller, Tanner Higby, Garrett Christensen, Michael Pottebaum (3:47.83)
Lewis Central 4A 4x400 meter relay — Luciano Fidone, Ethen Fishell, Gabriel Watson, Luke Woltmann (3:39.33)
Sioux City East 4A distance medley relay — Destiny Adams, J.J. Ghosh, Luke Campbell, Ryan Campbell (3:49.37)
Underwood 2A 4x100 meter relay — Joey Anderson, Chase Ryan, Collin Brandt, Ty Strutton (45.54)
FIFTH PLACE
Evan Adams, Kuemper Catholic — 2A shot put (44-01.75)
Samson Adams, Lenox — 1A high jump (5-08.00)
Doug Berg, Nodaway Valley — 1A 3200 meter run (10:48.18)
Mason Boothby, Underwood — 2A high jump (6-00.00)
Mikey Casson, Riverside — 1A 60 meter dash (7.25)
Payton Chapman, Treynor — 2A 800 meter run (2:08.16)
Michael Pottebaum, Kuemper Catholic — 2A 400 meter dash (54.09)
Jack Scrivner, Central Decatur — 2A long jump (20-01.25)
Glenwood 3A distance medley relay — Payton Longmeyer, Colby Frye, Gavin Connell, Andrew Smith (3:52.09)
Sioux City East 4A 4x100 meter relay — Destiny Adams, Brady Wavrunek, Brecken Schossow, J.J. Ghosh (45.08)
SIXTH PLACE
Hunter Deyo, Lewis Central — 3A shot put (45-10.25)
Central Decatur 2A 4x60 meter shuttle hurdle — Riley Norman, Tyke Hullinger, Matthew Boothe, Jack Scrivner (36.33)
Glenwood 3A 4x800 meter relay — Andrew Williams, Jake Shannon, Preston Slayman, Bryant Keller (8:56.94)
Kuemper Catholic 2A 4x800 meter relay — Koby Lampman, Patrick Hensel, John Boes, Trevor Rial (9:17.28)
Riverside 1A 4x100 meter relay — Mikey Casson, Liam Fagan, JJ Wilson, Teegan Schechinger (46.09)
Riverside 1A 4x800 meter relay — Aiden Bell, JJ Wilson, Ayden Salais, Grady Jeppesen (9:04.93)
SEVENTH PLACE
Jason Colpitts, Glenwood — 3A shot put (43-11.00)
Anthony Driscoll-Lee, Glenwood — 3A 60 meter hurdles (8.94)
Gabe Funk, Lenox — 1A 400 meter dash (55.55)
Kord Ostrander, Glenwood — 3A high jump (5-10.00)
Andrew Smith, Glenwood — 3A 800 meter run (2:09.08)
Lewis Central 3A distance medley relay — Luciano Fidone, Ethen Fishell, Gabriel Watson, Luke Woltmann (3:53.32)
Sioux City North 4A distance medley relay — Demarco Young, Desmond Grace II, Lorcan Christensen, Natnael Kifle (3:50.33)
EIGHTH PLACE
Destiny Adams, Sioux City East — 4A long jump (19-05.25)
Carter Backus, Shenandoah — 2A 60 meter hurdles (9.04)
Mason Boothby, Underwood — 2A long jump (19-05.50)
Gabe Funk, Lenox — 1A 60 meter Hurdles (9.10)
Gabe Funk, Lenox — 1A long jump (18-08.25)
Bryant Keller, Glenwood — 3A 3200 meter run (10:13.53)
Atlantic 3A 4x400 meter relay — Caden Andersen, Alex Sonntag, Carter Pellett, Jayden Proehl (3:42.73)