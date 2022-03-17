(KMAland) -- Ashland-Greenwood’s Evan Shepard had a pair of top three finishes to lead the Bluejays at the Bulldog Challenge on Thursday.
Shepard won the 60 meter hurdles in 8.49 and took third in the high jump at 5-10.00 in the Sandhills Division at Concordia University.
Other top eight finishes for the Bluejay boys on Thursday:
5. Ty Beetison, Ashland-Greenwood — high jump (5-10.00)
6. Luke Lambert, Ashland-Greenwood — shot put (46-11.50)
6. 4x800 meter relay — Logan McVay, Hayden Alexander, Nick Wilhite, Elliot Gossin (9:50.60)
7. 4x400 meter relay — Lleyton West, Jonah Hamm, Nathan Upton, Thomas Spears (3:57.65)
View the complete results from the meet linked here.