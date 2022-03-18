(KMAland) -- Glenwood, CRB, Woodbine, LeMars & SC North all had wins at BVU, Clarinda finished as the runner-up at Doane and Riverside ended up third at Concordia in KMAland boys indoor track & field on Friday.
Buena Vista Elite
KMAland brought home 11 first-place finishes, including five from LeMars. Brandon VanderSluis won the shot put with a meet record throw of 56-08.50 while the 4x200, 4x400, 1600 medley and shuttle hurdle relays all ran to wins for the Bulldogs.
Coon Rapids-Bayard’s trio of Omarion Floyd (200), Easton Hays (60) and Gabe Obert (long jump) all picked up wins. Woodbine’s Landon Bendgen took the 1600 meter run title, Glenwood’s Bryant Keller won the 800 and Sioux City North’s 4x800 meter relay set a meet record with an 8:03.42.
Check out the full list of KMAland individuals and relays that had a top three finish at BVU below. View full results linked here.
1. Landon Bendgen, Woodbine — 1600 meter run (4:41.19)
1. Omarion Floyd, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 200 meter dash (24.44)
1. Easton Hays, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 60 meter dash (7.26)
1. Gabe Obert, Coon Rapids-Bayard — long jump (19-10.25)
1. Bryant Keller, Glenwood — 800 meter run (2:12.11)
1. Brandon VanderSluis, LeMars — shot put (56-08.50 — meet record)
1. LeMars 4x200 meter relay — Cael Kass, Sione Fifita, David Leusink, Tegen Kasel (1:36.67)
1. LeMars 4x400 meter relay — Cael Kass, Alex Allen, Teagen Kasel, Reece Spieler (3:43.21)
1. LeMars 1600 medley relay — David Leusink, Sione Fifita, Cael Kass, Alex Allen (3:55.31)
1. LeMars shuttle hurdle relay — Ryan Sadoski, David Leusink, Konnor Calhoun, Reece Spieler (37.12)
1. Sioux City North 4x800 meter relay — Gabe Nash, Yemane Kifle, William Lohr, Natanael Kifle (8:03.42 — meet record)
2. Kolby Culbertson, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 400 meter dash (55.87)
2. Brailyn Desy, Denison-Schleswig — 200 meter dash (25.06)
2. Caden Keller, IKM-Manning — 800 meter run (2:15.31)
2. Cody Krause, Glenwood — high jump (6-03.00)
2. Kevin Phung, Sioux City North — long jump (19-10.00)
2. Demarco Young, Sioux City North — 60 meter dash (7.37)
2. Glenwood 4x200 meter relay — Payton Longmeyer, Colby Fyre, Cody Krause, Anthony Driscoll-Lee (1:38.51)
2. Glenwood 4x400 meter relay — Tyler Boldra, Cody Krause, Payton Longmeyer, Andrew Smith (3:46.36)
2. Glenwood 4x800 meter relay — Jake Shannon, Andrew Williams, Preson Layman, Bryant Keller (9:07.77)
2. Glenwood 1600 medley relay — Ethan Parks, Drew Schroeder, Gavin Connell, Andrew Smith (3:58.23)
2. Glenwood shuttle hurdle relay — Tyler Boldra, Grant Von Essen, Kayden Petersen, Anthony Driscoll-Lee (37.66)
3. Konnor Calhoun, LeMars — 400 meter dash (56.33)
3. Anthony Driscoll-Lee, Glenwood — 60 meter hurdles (8.80)
3. Chris Dworak, Missouri Valley — 200 meter dash (25.15)
3. Sione Fifita, LeMars — long jump (19-04.00)
3. Jose Gutierrez, Sioux City North — 1600 meter run (5:00.30)
3. Dylan Hoefer, Woodbine — shot put (47-07.00)
3. Brock Sell, Glenwood — 60 meter dash (7.43)
3. Preston Layman, Glenwood — 800 meter run (2:18.10)
3. Sioux City North 4x200 meter relay — Dominic Thompson, Demarco Young, Caleb Cross, Dayton Harrell (1:38.98)
3. Sioux City North 4x400 meter relay — Connor Schultz, Davien Greenstreet, Dylan Baier, Merhawi Rada (3:48.34)
Doane Invitational (Class C)
Clarinda put up 70 points and took a second-place finish at the Doane Invitational. The Cardinals were led by a win from Isaac Jones in the high jump and from their 4x800 meter relay team.
Louisville’s Harrison Klein led the Lions with a victory in the long jump. View the rest of the top three finishes from the area below or the complete results linked here.
1. Isaac Jones, Clarinda — high jump (6-02.00)
1. Harrison Klein, Louisville — long jump (20-11.25)
1. Clarinda 4x800 meter relay (9:08.58)
2. Tadyn Brown, Clarinda — long jump (20-09.00)
2. Tadyn Brown, Clarinda — 60 meter dash (7.29)
2. Eric Heard, Louisville — 400 meter dash (55.73)
2. Tyler Raybourn, Clarinda — 60 meter hurdles (9.07)
3. Michael Mayer, Clarinda — 800 meter run (2:13.28)
3. Clarinda 4x400 meter relay (3:49.98)
3. Louisville 4x800 meter relay (9:22.49)
Concordia Bulldog Challenge (Prairie Division)
Riverside had 61 points and placed third at the Concordia Bulldog Challenge on Friday in Seward, Nebraska. Mikey Casson led the way for the Bulldogs with a win in the 60 meter dash and a runner-up in the 200.
Riverside had two other top two finishes. View those and their times below or complete results linked here.
1. Mikey Casson, Riverside — 60 meter dash (7.34)
2. Mikey Casson, Riverside — 200 meter dash (23.83)
2. Ayden Salais, Riverside — 400 meter dash (53.02)
2. Riverside 4x800 meter relay — Grady Jeppesen, Kellen Oliver, Aiden Bell, Mason McCready (9:19.39)