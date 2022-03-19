(KMAland) -- Maryville & LC stood out at Northwest, Underwood won six golds at BVU, Neb City & Syracuse had wins at Doane and JCC won the Nebraska Wesleyan Indoor on Saturday in KMAland boys track.
View the full rundown from Saturday below.
Northwest Missouri State Indoor
Maryville and Lewis Central had top three finishes, scoring 94 and 91 points, respectively, at the Northwest Missouri State Indoor on Saturday. St. Albert had 69 in fourth while Atlantic finished with 61 in fifth. Mount Ayr scored 37 in seventh.
Maryville’s Jesus Flores-Hernandez had a big day with wins in the 400 and high jump while teammate Keaton Stone took the triple jump. The Spoofhounds’ distance medley team also ran to a victory.
Lewis Central nabbed wins from Ethan Eichhorn (3200) and Jonathan Humpal (long jump), St. Albert ended up with wins from Brendan Monahan (60 and 200), Colin Lillie (1600) and Brandon McCall (shot put). Mount Ayr’s Adler Shay won the 800 and also ran lead for the winning 4x400 meter relay.
View the complete list of top three area finishers below or the complete results linked here.
1. Ethan Eichhorn, Lewis Central — 3200 meter run (10:03.25)
1. Jesus Flores-Hernandez, Maryville — 400 meter dash (52.84)
1. Jesus Flores-Hernandez, Maryville — high jump (1.87m)
1. Jonathan Humpal, Lewis Central — long jump (6.11m)
1. Colin Lillie, St. Albert — 1600 meter run (4:48.59)
1. Brandon McCall, St. Albert — shot put (12.95m)
1. Brendan Monahan, St. Albert — 60 meter dash (7.02)
1. Brendan Monahan, St. Albert — 200 meter dash (22.80)
1. Adler Shay, Mount Ayr — 800 Meter Run (2:04.42)
1. Keaton Stone, Maryville — triple jump (12.50m)
1. Maryville distance medley relay — Cale Sterling, Dylan Masters, Connor Blackford, Jag Galapin (11:21.89)
1. Mount Ayr 4x400 meter relay — Adler Shay, Hunter Case, Austin Cole, Ryce Reynolds (3:35.00)
2. Jack Doolittle, Lewis Central — shot put (12.89m)
2. Jonathan Humpal, Lewis Central — 60 meter dash (7.19)
2. Jonathan Humpal, Lewis Central — 200 meter dash (23.08)
2. Colin Lillie, St. Albert — 3200 meter run (10;)10.02)
2. Lual Maker, Lewis Central — 60 meter hurdles (9.42)
2. Colton Rasmussen, Atlantic — high jump (1.82m)
2. Ryce Reynolds, Mount Ayr — 800 Meter Run (2:04.55)
2. Cale Sterling, Maryville — 1600 meter run (4:51.49)
2. Atlantic distance medley relay — Bennett Whetstone, Alex Sonntag, Carter Pellett, Drew Engler (11:33.25)
2. Lewis Central 4x400 meter relay — Lucci Fidone, Jonathan Humpal, Luke Woltmann, Colin Petersen (3:36.65)
3. Caden Andersenn, Atlantic — 800 Meter Run (2:05.14)
3. Keaton Barnes, St. Albert — 400 meter dash (54.50)
3. Drew Engler, Atlantic — 3200 meter run (10:40.75)
3. Lucci Fidone, Lewis Central — 60 meter dash (7.21)
3. Lucci Fidone, Lewis Central — 200 meter dash (23.55)
3. Dylan Masters, Maryville — 1600 meter run (5:10.95)
3. Colton Rasmussen, Atlantic — 60 meter hurdles (9.42)
3. Keaton Stone, Maryville — long jump (6.11m)
3. Atlantic 4x400 meter relay — Caden Andersen, Alex Sonntag, Jayden Proehl, Carter Pellett (3:42.66)
3. Creston distance medley relay — Triston Barncastle, Jaydan Pettegrew, Casen Dryden, Brandon Briley (11:55.22)
3. Maryville 4x200 meter relay — Andrew Burns, Keaton Stone, Haven Bonde, Jesus Flores-Hernandez (1:41.08)
Buena Vista Indoor
The Underwood boys claimed six wins at the Buena Vista Indoor on Saturday. Thomas Huneke (shot put), Bryce Patten (800), Scott Pearson (400) and Chase Ryan (200) all won individual titles while the Eagles’ 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams also ran to wins.
View the list of top three finishes for area athletes below or the complete results linked here.
1. Thomas Huneke, Underwood — shot put (47-05.00)
1. Bryce Patten, Underwood — 800 meter run (2:12.05)
1. Scott Pearson, Underwood — 400 meter dash (52.38)
1. Chase Ryan, Underwood — 200 meter dash (23.49)
1. Underwood 4x400 meter relay — Alex Ravlin, Mason Boothby, Josh Ravlin, Scott Pearson (3:42.19)
1. Underwood 4x800 meter relay — Raymond Patomson, Bryce Patten, Josh Ravlin, Scott Pearson (8:50.120
2. Mason Boothby, Underwood — high jump (6-00.00)
2. Mason Boothby, Underwood — long jump (19-00.00)
2. Easton Eledge, Underwood — shot put (46-00.00)
2. Chase Ryan, Underwood — 60 meter dash (7.07)
2. Luke Seidler, Underwood — 800 meter run (2:16.05)
3. Carter Davis, Underwood — 60 meter hurdles (9.01)
3. Underwood 1600 medley relay — Tyler Jacobsen, Jonathan Kennedy, Alex Ravlin, Luke Seidler (4:03.16)
Doane Invitational (Class B)
Nebraska City was the high area finisher at the Doane Invitational on Saturday. The Pioneers had 32 points thanks to a win from Mason Houghton in the 3200 meter run. Syracuse also had a win from Jase Voorhees in the discus throw.
View the list of area top three finishers below or the complete results linked here.
1. Mason Houghton, Nebraska City — 3200 meter run (10:51.70)
1. Jase Voorhees, Syracuse — discus throw (142-07)
2. Ryan Binder, Auburn — long jump (21-03.50)
2. Alex Rico, Nebraska City — 3200 meter run (10:56.42)
3. Mason Houghton, Nebraska City — 1600 meter run (4:56.86)
3. Cameron Shriver, Auburn — high jump (5-08.00)
3. Cameron Shriver, Auburn — 60 meter hurdles (8.91)
3. Auburn 4x400 meter relay (3:48.84)
Nebraska Wesleyan Indoor
Johnson County Central had 106 points and won the Nebraska Wesleyan Indoor on Saturday. Weeping Water added 56 points in fourth.
JCC had a trio of wins, including victories from Logan Barras-Carnagey in the 400, Treyton Holthus in the shot put and Aiden Weber in the pole vault. Weeping Water’s Austin Patton won the mile and two-mile, and Saylor Rhodes was a champion for the Indians in the high jump.
View the area top three finishes from the meet below or the complete results linked here.
1. Logan Barras-Carnagey, Johnson County Central — 400 meter dash (57.43)
1. Treyton Holthus, Johnson County Central — shot put (43-00.00)
1. Austin Patton, Weeping Water — 1600 meter run (5:26.68)
1. Austin Patton, Weeping Water — 3200 meter run (11:48.01)
1. Saylor Rhodes, Weeping Water — high jump (5-04.00)
1. Aiden Weber, Johnson County Central — pole vault (9-06.00)
2. Levi Boardman, Johnson County Central — 55 meter hurdles (9.89)
2. Jersey Graham, Johnson County Central — pole vault (7-06.00)
2. Hayden Huskey, Johnson County Central — 320 meter run (11:56.94)
2. Saylor Rhodes, Weeping Water — 200 meter dash (25.53)
2. Saylor Rhodes, Weeping Water — triple jump (40-00.25)
2. Brandon Speckmann, Johnson County Central — 800 meter run (2:29.08)
2. Calaen Wipf, Weeping Water — 1600 meter run (5:36.29)
3. Wyatt Ludemann, Johnson County Central — 200 meter dash (25.60)
3. Rodrigo Rivera, Johnson County Central — shot put (38-01.00)
3. Johnson County Central 4x400 meter relay — Logan Barras-Carnagey, Jackson Haughton, Tucker Drake, Brandon Speckmann (4:09.00)
3. Johnson County Central 4x800 meter relay — Hayden Huskey, Jersey Graham, Logan Hopp, Brandon Speckmann (10:14.98)