(KMAland) -- The Maryville boys won their home time trials while Sacred Heart, Sterling and Johnson-Brock all had top-five finishes at the Pioneer meet in KMAland boys track on Wednesday.
MARYVILLE TIME TRIALS
The Maryville boys were champions in dominant form with 323 points at their home meet on Wednesday. Savannah took fourth with 56.
Jesus Flores-Hernandez had a two-win evening in the 200 (23.32) and the 300 hurdles (43.78) while Keaton Stone was the champ in the long jump (5.98m) and triple jump (12.21m). Eli Jacobson (100, 11.27), Dylan Meyer (400, 52.75), Carson Sterling (shot put, 13.85m) and Kort Watkins (discus, 37.38m) were also individual champions for the Spoofhounds.
Savannah’s Jaidan Beacham-Martinez won the 110 hurdles (17.41) and Owen Dierenfeldt took the high jump (1.65m).
View the complete results from the meet below.
PIONEER CONFERENCE INDOOR MEET
Falls City Sacred Heart was the runner-up with 79 points, posting a finish behind Tri County and their 119. Sterling took fourth with 64, Johnson-Brock had 49 in fifth, Humboldt-TRS came in sixth with 32 and Lourdes Central Catholic tied for seventh with 18.
The Irish had an individual win from Tate Wilcox in the triple jump (38-02.75) and a relay victory in the 4x200 (1:42.04).
Sterling’s fourth-place finish came behind two wins from Andrew Harms in the 60 hurdles (8.99) and high jump (5-10.00). Johnson-Brock’s Nick Parriott won the 60 (7.44) while teammate Rowen Benham had a discus win (113-01).
Humboldt-TRS’ Brandt Leech was another area winner in the pole vault (12-00.00). View the complete results from the meet linked here.