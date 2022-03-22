(Vermillion) -- The Underwood boys track team continued their indoor success with a trio of golds on Tuesday in Vermillion at the South Dakota Dan Lennon Class B Invitational.
Thomas Huneke won the shot put (50-06.25), Scott Pearson took the 400 meter dash (52.17) and Chase Ryan nabbed a win in the 60 meter dash (7.05). In all, the Eagles had nine top-five finishes on the day.
Harlan claimed three top-fives while Sidney and Treynor had one each. View all the area top-five finishes below or the complete results linked here.
BOYS
1. Thomas Huneke, Underwood — shot put (50-06.25)
1. Scott Pearson, Underwood — 400 meter dash (52.17)
1. Chase Ryan, Underwood — 60 meter dash (7.05)
2. Raymond Patomson, Underwood — 800 meter run (2:12.52)
2. Underwood 1600 medley relay — Joey Anderson, Ty Strutton, Alex Ravlin, Scott Pearson (3:54.61)
2. Underwood 4x200 meter relay — Chase Ryan, Joey Anderson, Mikey Dose, Ty Strutton (1:38.29)
2. Underwood 4x400 meter relay — Alex Ravlin, Mason Boothby, Bryce Patten, Scott Pearson (3:41.88)
3. Matthew Benedict, Sidney — high jump (6-02)
3. Harlan 1600 medley relay — Lukas Francis, Will Arkfeld, Jose Reisz, Tyler Shelton (4:00.76)
4. Carter Davis, Underwood — 60 meter hurdles (8.71)
4. Tyler Shelton, Harlan — 800 meter run (2:13.79)
5. Easton Eledge, Underwood — shot put (45-00.25)
5. Will Neuharth, Harlan — 60 meter dash (7.26)
5. Todd Pedersen, Treynor — 800 meter run (2:14.39)