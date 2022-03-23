(Crete) -- The Falls City Sacred Heart boys scored 115 points to win the Pioneer Conference Indoor meet at Doane on Wednesday.
The Irish had a trio of wins from Tyler Catlin in the pole vault (11-00.00), Brogan Nachtigal in the shot put (50-03.25) and Joe Simon in the 60 meter hurdles (9.71).
Tri County scored 84 points, Pawnee City had 55, Sterling finished with 52 and Johnson-Brock rounded out the top five with 49. Lourdes Central Catholic was seventh with 26.
The Knights nabbed two wins from Beau Lee in the triple jump (42-01.25) and long jump (20-08.25). Johnson-Brock had the other area win in the 4x200 meter relay (1:40.27).
View the complete results from the meet linked here.