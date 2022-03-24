(KMAland) -- The LeMars were impressive with six top-two finishes at Mount Marty while Abraham Lincoln a pair of finishes in the top four at Doane on Thursday in KMAland boys track.
Doane Invitational (Class A)
Abraham Lincoln had 13 points and finished in seventh place at the Doane Invitational on Thursday. The Lynx were led by a third-place finish from Braden LaSale in the 200 meter dash (23.96). AL also finished fourth in the 4x400 meter relay.
View the top-five finishes for the Lynx below or the complete results linked here.
3. Braden LaSale, Abraham Lincoln — 200 meter dash (23.96)
4. Abraham Lincoln 4x400 meter relay (3:50.79)
Lancer High School Opener (at Mount Marty)
LeMars was impressive with three first-place individual finishes, three other runners-up and four additional top-four finishes at Mount Marty on Thursday.
Alex Allen won the 800 (2:09.13), Ryan Sadoski took the 60 meter hurdles (8.92) and Brandon VanderSluis was the winner of the shot put (60-10.50). View the LeMars’ top-five finishes below or complete results from the meet linked here.
1. Alex Allen, LeMars — 800 meter run (2:09.13)
1. Ryan Sadoski, LeMars — 60 meter hurdles (8.92)
1. Brandon VanderSluis, LeMars — shot put (60-10.50)
2. Teagen Kasel, LeMars — 800 meter run (2:12.35)
2. Juan Sanchez, LeMars — 3200 meter run (11:15.99)
2. LeMars 4x400 meter relay — David Leusnink, Teagen Kasel, Nolen Parmelee, Quinn Laskie (3:47.51)
3. Trace Obbink, LeMars — 1600 meter run (5:10.42)
3. LeMars 4x800 meter relay — Sam McIntyre, Gavin Koons, Nolen Parmelee, Conner Peterson (9:44.29)
4. Konnor Calhoun, LeMars — 60 meter hurdles (9.17)
4. Sione Fifita, LeMars — 200 meter dash (24.44)
Douglas County West Triangular
Cade Hosier of Elmwood-Murdock opened the season on a strong note with wins in the triple jump (42-00.00) and long jump (21-05.50).
Riley Wilson was also a two-time winner for the Knights, which finished third with 46 points. Wilson won the 110 hurdles (16.95) and the 300 hurdles (44.39). View the complete results from the meet below.